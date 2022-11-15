ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

As British voters cool on Brexit, UK softens tone towards EU

LONDON (AP) — The British government on Sunday denied a report that it is seeking a “Swiss-style” relationship with the European Union that would remove many of the economic barriers erected by Brexit — even as it tries to improve ties with the bloc after years of acrimony.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Shells hit near nuclear plant; Blackouts roll across Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Powerful explosions from shelling shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. A heavy barrage of Russian...
SFGate

EXPLAINER: Islam's ban on alcohol and how it's applied

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Just two days before the World Cup opener, host nation Qatar banned the sale of beer at stadiums in a sudden U-turn that was criticized by some and welcomed by others. Qatari officials have long said they were eager to welcome soccer fans from around...
SFGate

How an anonymous source raised false alarm of Russian strike on Poland

The Associated Press sent a terrifying news alert around the world on Tuesday. "A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people," the AP wrote shortly before 2 p.m. The news agency noted the Polish government had not confirmed the information but that "top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a 'crisis situation.'"
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

