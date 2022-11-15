ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Maldives arrests 14 for alleged Islamic State-tied bomb plot

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jB8mWCC00

Police in Maldives have arrested 14 people allegedly working with foreign Islamic extremists to carry out a bombing in the tiny archipelago state, police said.

The suspects had been working with the Islamic State group and apparently planning an attack with the intent of killing many people, Uswath Ahmed, the nation's counterterrorism head, told reporters Monday night. He did not elaborate.

He said the suspects were arrested last Friday in three locations in the country and 13 homes were raided.

Maldives is known for its pristine beaches and expensive island resorts, but there has been a rise in religious extremism in recent years. The Sunni Muslim nation of 500,000 people had the highest number of people per capita fighting in foreign wars.

The country's former president and current Parliament speaker Mohamed Nasheed was critically injured in a bike bomb attack near his home last year. Nasheed is known to be a liberal, pro-West politician.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

The U.S. Military Once Experimented With Pigeon-Guided Missiles

In a 1991 article exploring the technology that had played a key role in the first Gulf War, the New York Times put the spotlight on laser-guided bombs. “Precision weapons like laser-guided bombs have greatly enhanced the effectiveness of the attacks,” wrote Malcolm W. Browne — and also pointed to the technology having the effect of reducing harm to civilians.
ABC News

ABC News

911K+
Followers
193K+
Post
520M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy