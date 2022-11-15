Read full article on original website
UConn associate coach Dailey OK after leaving on stretcher
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Longtime UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted before the start of the No. 5 Huskies’ game against 10th-ranked North Carolina State on Sunday. As the national anthem ended, Dailey had to be held up by UConn personnel before she was laid down on the court. She was attended to by medical personnel for a few minutes before she was stretchered off the court. Dailey, who is 63, waved to the crowd and smiled as she left the court. The officials met at half court and put 10 minutes on the clock to allow the teams to gather themselves in the locker room. Dailey has been with head coach Geno Auriemma since he took over the program as head coach in 1985. She’s filled in as the head coach for him 13 times and never lost, including the first two rounds of the 2021 NCAA Tournament when he was sidelined with COVID-19.
Jones leads Buffalo against George Mason after 22-point outing
Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the George Mason Patriots after Curtis Jones scored 22 points in Buffalo's 63-59 loss to the Howard Bison. The Patriots are 2-0 in home games. George Mason ranks sixth in...
Clark scores 33 as No. 4 Iowa women defeat Belmont 73-62
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and No. 4 Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont 73-62 on Sunday. The Hawkeyes (4-1), who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 94.2 points, were held to a season low in scoring by the Bruins (1-3). Besides Clark, no other Iowa player scored in double figures. Iowa led 60-56 with 5:13 to play before going on an 8-1 run, capped by a Clark jumper with 3:31 to go. The Hawkeyes’ biggest lead was 72-59 with 29 seconds left. Clark, who came into the game ranked seventh in the nation in scoring after leading it last season, was 10 of 18 from the field and helped the Hawkeyes keep the lead in the second half. Clark scored 15 consecutive points in the half, including a 48-second stretch in which she scored eight straight and had two steals as Iowa took a 55-44 lead.
Albany (NY) plays Austin Peay after Davis' 32-point game
BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) faces the Austin Peay Governors after Da'Kquan Davis scored 32 points in Albany (NY)'s 99-79 loss to the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks. Albany (NY) went 13-18 overall with a 4-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Great Danes shot 41.0% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.
No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game
Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -27.5; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 victory against the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14...
Osborne, UCLA beat No. 11 Tennessee in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 23 points and hit five 3-pointers to help UCLA beat No. 11 Tennessee 80-63 in Sunday's semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis. First-year guard Kiki Rice added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Bruins (5-0), who started hot...
Green Bay faces Utah Valley on 4-game losing streak
Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -13.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its four-game skid with a victory against Utah Valley. Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged...
MURRAY STATE 77, TULSA 60
Percentages: FG .453, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Moore 1-1, Smith 1-3, White 1-6, Wood 1-7, Anderson 0-1, Perry 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (White 2, Burns). Turnovers: 13 (Burns 3, Perry 3, Anderson 2, Moore 2, Smith, White, Wood). Steals: 6 (Moore 2,...
CAMPBELL 85, KENNESAW STATE 61
Percentages: FG .475, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Youngblood 3-11, Burden 2-2, LaRue 1-1, Jennings 1-2, Rodgers 1-3, Cottle 0-1, Ademokoya 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burden, Robinson, Youngblood). Turnovers: 18 (Burden 5, Ademokoya 3, Rodgers 2, Stroud 2, Cottle, Jennings, LaRue, Peterson, Robinson,...
NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 80, JAMES MADISON 64
Percentages: FG .348, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Molson 3-6, Morse 2-8, Wooden 1-1, Sule 1-3, Freidel 0-9). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 9 (Amadi 2, Edwards 2, Offurum 2, Molson, Morse, Wooden). Steals: 4 (Molson 3, Brown). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NORTH CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Black372-50-02-12335. Nance325-90-00-41411. Bacot355-119-128-231419.
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League.
FURMAN 79, SOUTH CAROLINA 60
Percentages: FG .508, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Hien 3-4, Foster 2-4, Hughey 2-4, Bothwell 2-5, Anderson 1-1, Pegues 1-3, Slawson 1-4, Vanderwal 0-1, Whitt 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Slawson 2, Pegues). Turnovers: 12 (Hien 4, Slawson 4, Bothwell 3, Pegues). Steals: 9...
UCLA 80, No. 11 Tennessee 63
UCLA (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.548, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 16-30, .533 (Osborne 5-11, Conti 4-6, Jones 3-3, Sontag 2-4, Bessoir 1-2, Rice 1-1, Brown 0-2, Jaquez 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Iwuala 2, Rice 1, Sontag 1) Turnovers: 18 (Rice 4, Conti 3, Osborne 3, Iwuala 3, Jaquez 3, Sontag 1,...
Today in Sports History-Federer wins 13th straight final
1953 — Notre Dame ties Iowa 14-14 by faking injuries in both halves. With two seconds to go in the first half, a Notre Dame player stops the clock by faking an injury and the Fightin’ Irish score on the next play. With six seconds left in the game and Notre Dame out of timeouts, two players fake injuries and the Irish score on the last play to tie the game.
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker Tears ACL, Is Done for the Season
The signal-caller suffered the injury during Saturday’s 63–38 loss to South Carolina.
Coyotes take losing streak into matchup with the Predators
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes aim to stop their three-game slide with a win against the Nashville Predators. Nashville has a 7-8-1 record overall and a 2-3-0 record in Central Division games. The...
Maryland 88, Miami 70
MARYLAND (5-0) Reese 7-8 3-5 17, Scott 9-12 3-4 24, Carey 4-9 0-0 12, Hart 4-7 5-6 14, Young 4-8 4-4 13, Emilien 1-1 0-0 2, Martinez 0-3 4-4 4, Long 1-2 0-0 2, Batchelor 0-0 0-0 0, Cornish 0-0 0-0 0, Swanton-Rodger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-50 19-23 88.
DAVIDSON 66, OLD DOMINION 61
Percentages: FG .391, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Smith 2-2, Essien 1-2, Jenkins 1-2, Stines 0-1, Long 0-2, Stanley 0-2, Scott-Grayson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Scott-Grayson, Williams). Turnovers: 8 (Jenkins 2, Williams 2, Essien, Long, Scott-Grayson, Stanley). Steals: 7 (Long 3, Essien, Jenkins,...
Sunday's Transactions
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled F Trey Fix-Wolansky from Cleveland (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned C Connor McMichael to Hershey (AHL).
Initial Thoughts: Panthers to Ravens
Initial thoughts following the Panthers 13-3 loss to the Ravens.
