Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) at Samford Bulldogs (4-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -9; over/under is 150. BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will look to stop its four-game road skid when the Tigers take on Samford. Samford went 21-11 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO