NFL Running Back Stunned By Cut Decision On Monday
The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising personnel move on Monday, releasing running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin had played in all 10 games for the Cardinals so far this season, making three starts while James Conner was out with injury. It wasn't just fans who were shocked by his released either....
Massive Snowstorm Is Projected For NFL Game Sunday
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. It could be a snowy, snowy game. Current weather projections are calling for more than a couple of feet of snow. Of course, we're days out from the game, so things can change, but right now, it's looking like serious weather is being projected.
NFL
Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'
On a night the Eagles fumbled away the extraordinary turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back, trailing Washington 26-21 with more than 90 seconds remaining for Jalen Hurts and the offense. However, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged...
Cowboys: 'Playoff Lock' After Shocking Results with Packers and Eagles?
Even after the gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, ESPN's FPI indicates the Cowboys are still in good shape.
Joe Theismann Weighs In On Commanders' Quarterback Decision
Former NFL MVP Joe Theismann knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the Nation's Capital. And after Monday night's upset of the undefeated Eagles, Theismann gave his two cents about who should be the quarterback of the Commanders. "They should stay with Taylor [Heinicke]," the ex-Super Bowl champ...
'I don't know how he got out of that building': Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce believes the New York Giants made a mistake by getting rid of 'crazy athletic' Kadarius Toney
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce believes the New York Giants made a mistake by trading away 2021 first round pick Kadarius Toney. Toney was traded from the Giants to the Chiefs three weeks ago for third and sixth round draft picks. 'I don't know how he got...
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Yardbarker
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR
Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
1 NFL Team Can Be Eliminated From Division Race Sunday
The 2022 NFL season is 10 weeks old, which means there's still seven more games to play for some teams and eight more for others. Despite still having nearly half the season left, one team could be eliminated from its division race this weekend. The Chicago Bears could get left out in the cold early this season.
Bears Claim Former Third-Round Steelers Draft Pick
Cornerback Justin Layne was picked up by the Bears off waivers, as they try to pad their depth at the position.
Look: Insane Snowstorm At College Football Game Tonight
A Week 11 NFL game is expected to have some crazy weather this weekend, as snowstorms are projected in Buffalo, where the Bills are set to host the Browns. College football beat the NFL to the snow-game punch tonight, though. Western Michigan and Central Michigan are playing in a major...
Augusta Free Press
Preview: Washington Commanders face unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on MNF
The 4-5 Washington Commanders will look to get back to .500 on Monday night while also aiming to be the first team to knock off the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Washington had won three games in a row before losing narrowly to the red-hot Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The Eagles, meanwhile, are looking like the best team in football and can begin to run away with the NFC East if they keep it up, currently ahead of the surprisingly 7-2 New York Giants.
Football World Reacts To 2023 XFL Quarterbacks List
The XFL began this week's draft process by selecting the most important position on the gridiron: quarterback. On Tuesday, the respawned league's eight teams picked passers for the 2023 season. NFL and college football fans will recognize some of the players competing in the XFL next year. The 15-player list...
Yardbarker
NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles are still the best in the conference after week 10
The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to keep their undefeated streak alive tonight against the Washington Commanders. But as the NFL season passes the halfway mark, there’s much more on the line than just the streak. The Eagles are still sat atop the NFC totem pole, but things are heating up.
numberfire.com
Taylor Heinicke will remain Commanders' starter in Week 11
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start Week 11's game against the Houston Texans. Heinicke will remain the Commanders' starting quarterback for Week 11's game against the Texans. Carson Wentz (finger) has been cleared to start throwing but hasn't been designated to return to practice yet. Ron Rivera said Wentz may be the backup on Sunday.
Football Fans Furious With ESPN's Decision Tonight
On Tuesday night, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were supposed to be released at 9:00 p.m. ET. However, a showdown between the Kentucky Wildcats and Michigan State Spartans delayed the show. After Kentucky and Michigan State went into overtime, ESPN announced the newest rankings would be released following the overtime period.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Unbeaten Eagles hold No. 4 pick
The NFL regular season has reached the midway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
Cowboys Watch: 'Crap' Eagles Upset by 10.5-Point Underdog Commanders on 'MNF'
The Cowboys dropped to 6-3 with the loss at the Packers, creating the possibility of a widening gap between them and the Eagles, who came into the weekend at 8-0 ... and a 10.5-point favorite over the "dark cloud'' Commanders. But then? A gigantic Washington upset on "MNF.''
FOX Announces Replacements For 'Big Noon Kickoff' Show
FOX's college football coverage is going to look a bit different next Saturday. Jenny Taft won't be the field reporter for the USC-UCLA game at 8 p.m. ET since she'll be in Qatar for the World Cup. Allison Williams will take her spot for the game, which will be called by Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt.
