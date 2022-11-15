ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Running Back Stunned By Cut Decision On Monday

The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising personnel move on Monday, releasing running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin had played in all 10 games for the Cardinals so far this season, making three starts while James Conner was out with injury. It wasn't just fans who were shocked by his released either....
The Spun

Massive Snowstorm Is Projected For NFL Game Sunday

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. It could be a snowy, snowy game. Current weather projections are calling for more than a couple of feet of snow. Of course, we're days out from the game, so things can change, but right now, it's looking like serious weather is being projected.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Joe Theismann Weighs In On Commanders' Quarterback Decision

Former NFL MVP Joe Theismann knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the Nation's Capital. And after Monday night's upset of the undefeated Eagles, Theismann gave his two cents about who should be the quarterback of the Commanders. "They should stay with Taylor [Heinicke]," the ex-Super Bowl champ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Yardbarker

Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR

Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

1 NFL Team Can Be Eliminated From Division Race Sunday

The 2022 NFL season is 10 weeks old, which means there's still seven more games to play for some teams and eight more for others. Despite still having nearly half the season left, one team could be eliminated from its division race this weekend. The Chicago Bears could get left out in the cold early this season.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Insane Snowstorm At College Football Game Tonight

A Week 11 NFL game is expected to have some crazy weather this weekend, as snowstorms are projected in Buffalo, where the Bills are set to host the Browns. College football beat the NFL to the snow-game punch tonight, though. Western Michigan and Central Michigan are playing in a major...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Augusta Free Press

Preview: Washington Commanders face unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on MNF

The 4-5 Washington Commanders will look to get back to .500 on Monday night while also aiming to be the first team to knock off the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Washington had won three games in a row before losing narrowly to the red-hot Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The Eagles, meanwhile, are looking like the best team in football and can begin to run away with the NFC East if they keep it up, currently ahead of the surprisingly 7-2 New York Giants.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To 2023 XFL Quarterbacks List

The XFL began this week's draft process by selecting the most important position on the gridiron: quarterback. On Tuesday, the respawned league's eight teams picked passers for the 2023 season. NFL and college football fans will recognize some of the players competing in the XFL next year. The 15-player list...
ALABAMA STATE
numberfire.com

Taylor Heinicke will remain Commanders' starter in Week 11

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start Week 11's game against the Houston Texans. Heinicke will remain the Commanders' starting quarterback for Week 11's game against the Texans. Carson Wentz (finger) has been cleared to start throwing but hasn't been designated to return to practice yet. Ron Rivera said Wentz may be the backup on Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Football Fans Furious With ESPN's Decision Tonight

On Tuesday night, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were supposed to be released at 9:00 p.m. ET. However, a showdown between the Kentucky Wildcats and Michigan State Spartans delayed the show. After Kentucky and Michigan State went into overtime, ESPN announced the newest rankings would be released following the overtime period.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

FOX Announces Replacements For 'Big Noon Kickoff' Show

FOX's college football coverage is going to look a bit different next Saturday. Jenny Taft won't be the field reporter for the USC-UCLA game at 8 p.m. ET since she'll be in Qatar for the World Cup. Allison Williams will take her spot for the game, which will be called by Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy