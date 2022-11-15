Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
Voice of America
UN Seeks $146 Million to Help Haiti Fight Cholera Crisis
The United Nations and Haiti are seeking $146 million to help fight a cholera outbreak that has already killed at least 175 people. Health officials in Haiti say cholera cases have quickly been rising since life started returning to normal after a fuel blockade halted many forms of business and services.
Voice of America
Pakistan Hails Historic Fund to Pay for Climate-Induced Disasters
Islamabad — Pakistan welcomed an agreement Sunday at the United Nations climate conference in Egypt that would establish a fund to help developing countries ravaged by the impacts of global warming. The South Asian nation of about 225 million people experienced catastrophic floods between June and August of this...
Voice of America
Kenya Herders Look for Water Underground
Letoyie Leroshi walked for five days in search of water. The rivers in Samburu County, Kenya, were dry after three years of little rain. Then, Leroshi, a cow herder, found a small wet area of sand on a dry river bottom. He brought a group of fellow herders to the site to help dig. They hit water, and the young men broke into a happy song.
Voice of America
UN Climate Deal: Calamity Cash, But No New Emissions Cuts
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.
Voice of America
Xi-Kishida Meeting Leaves Tough Issues Unresolved
TAIPEI — The leaders of China and Japan agreed to resume high-level dialogue and increase exchanges on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok this week, but experts are questioning how much progress the two made in easing the longstanding friction between their countries. In the...
Voice of America
UN: Shipment of Russian Fertilizer Bound for Malawi
The U.N. top trade official said Friday a shipment of Russian fertilizer is scheduled to leave a Norwegian port Monday bound for Malawi, helping to ease a backlog of 300,000 tons of the agricultural products currently in European ports. Speaking at a news briefing in Geneva, U.N. Conference on Trade...
Voice of America
New Zealand Looks to Reduce Gas Emission from Farm Animals
Scientists in New Zealand are looking for a way to stop cows from burping. A burp is when an animal releases gas from its digestive system through its throat. To some, a cow burp might seem like a small thing. But in New Zealand, cows outnumber people two to one. There are only five million people in New Zealand. The nation is home to 10 million cows and 26 million sheep.
Voice of America
Last-Minute Objections Threaten Historic UN Climate Deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — A last-minute fight over emissions cutting and the overall climate change goal is delaying a potentially historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution. "We are extremely on overtime. There...
Voice of America
VP Harris Meets Xi at APEC in Bangkok Ahead of Philippines Visit Near Disputed Spratly Islands
BANGKOK — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping Saturday on the sidelines of the of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok. "The Vice President noted a key message that President [Joe] Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi:...
Voice of America
US Vice President Convenes Emergency Session on Missiles at APEC Summit
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris convened an emergency meeting of key regional powers Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok to discuss North Korea’s latest missile launch, that fell 200 kilometers off Japan's coast. “This conduct by North Korea most recently is a brazen...
Voice of America
New Zealand Prime Minister Schedules Summit Meeting with China’s Xi
SYDNEY — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday she would bring up geopolitical tensions and human rights in a scheduled meeting Friday with China’s President Xi Jinping. Ardern is to meet Xi on Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation -- APEC -- summit...
Voice of America
COP27 Nears Breakthrough on Climate Finance in Scramble for Final Deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Countries were considering a draft for a final COP27 climate deal on Saturday, with some negotiators saying they were close to a breakthrough in contentious efforts to compensate poor nations already burdened by costly climate impacts. The U.N. climate agency released a new draft of...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Comments / 0