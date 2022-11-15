ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Porterville Recorder

Fordham hosts Holy Cross following Gates' 22-point performance

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) at Fordham Rams (3-1) BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits the Fordham Rams after Gerrale Gates scored 22 points in Holy Cross' 81-79 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks. Fordham went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Rams averaged 66.1 points per game...
WORCESTER, MA
Porterville Recorder

Burnett leads Stonehill against UIC after 30-point outing

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-3) vs. UIC Flames (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays the UIC Flames after Isaiah Burnett's 30-point outing in Stonehill's 81-79 win against the Holy Cross Crusaders. UIC went 6-6 at home last season while going 14-16 overall. The Flames gave up 72.9 points per game while committing 17.2...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Boston College 73, Providence 64

BOSTON COLLEGE (3-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.1, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Mair 3-6, Lacey 1-4, Lezama 1-2, Todd 1-5, Daley 0-1, VanTimmeren 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Gakdeng 3, Lacey 1, Waggoner 1, Todd 1) Turnovers: 18 (Gakdeng 6, Mair 5, Waggoner 3, Lezama 2, Daley 1, Todd 1) Steals:...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Porterville Recorder

Singleton and Fairleigh Dickinson host VMI

VMI Keydets (1-4) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-3) Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts the VMI Keydets after Grant Singleton scored 24 points in Fairleigh Dickinson's 99-83 loss to the Longwood Lancers. The Knights have gone 2-0 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 85.2 points...
LEXINGTON, VA
Porterville Recorder

No. 12 Indiana 92, Quinnipiac 55

QUINNIPIAC (2-2) Haywood 2-10 2-2 6, Morris 8-15 0-0 16, Caverly 1-4 4-6 6, Douglas 1-2 0-0 3, Grisdale 4-6 0-0 10, Baskerville 1-2 3-3 5, O'Donnell 1-2 0-0 2, Helms 1-4 0-0 3, Caso 1-3 2-2 4, LaBarge 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-48 11-13 55. INDIANA (5-0) Holmes 8-9...
HAMDEN, CT

