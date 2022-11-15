she's always been shady, in fact, who isn't, that's elected to any high authority 🤣 my question is, why are they all getting a slap on the wrist.
The species that voted for her thinks what she's doing is cool, there's no word for that level of low intelligence.
Her marriage was already gone down hill now she done help wreck the Vappie dude marriage greed for money made him do it. Now his wife either filed for divorce or she's headed there. Both Mayor & officer is married nobody cares about Take a trip Cantrell being legally separated she's still not divorced thou. I can't see the officer being attacked to her I believe she pushed up on the man he's just too weak to say no I think he's a victim to some degree both of them is wrong either way.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
