Toledo, OH

Porterville Recorder

Albany (NY) plays Austin Peay after Davis' 32-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) faces the Austin Peay Governors after Da'Kquan Davis scored 32 points in Albany (NY)'s 99-79 loss to the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks. Albany (NY) went 13-18 overall with a 4-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Great Danes shot 41.0% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Osborne, UCLA beat No. 11 Tennessee in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 23 points and hit five 3-pointers to help UCLA beat No. 11 Tennessee 80-63 in Sunday's semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis. First-year guard Kiki Rice added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Bruins (5-0), who started hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Green Bay faces Utah Valley on 4-game losing streak

Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -13.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its four-game skid with a victory against Utah Valley. Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged...
GREEN BAY, WI
WGN News

Justin Fields pick buries Bears, Chicago stretches losing streak to 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Younghoe Koo’s 53-yard field goal gave Atlanta the lead with less than two minutes to play, and the Falcons overcame another impressive game from Chicago’s Justin Fields to beat the Bears 27-24 on Sunday. Fields ran for 85 yards with a touchdown, but the Bears suffered their fourth consecutive loss. Chicago (3-8) […]
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

WESTERN CAROLINA 90, LINDENWOOD 88, OT

LINDENWOOD (MO.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .515, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 5-9, .556 (Cole 2-3, Trimble 1-1, Ware 1-1, Burrell 1-2, Caldwell 0-1, Childs 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burrell 2, Cole). Turnovers: 11 (Childs 3, Caldwell 2, Tracey 2, Trimble 2, Burrell, Ware). Steals: 4 (Burrell...
CULLOWHEE, NC
Porterville Recorder

UMASS 60, CHARLOTTE 54

Percentages: FG .451, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Weeks 3-3, Cross 2-3, Diggins 1-2, Fernandes 1-4, Luis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (K.Thompson, Leveque, Martin). Turnovers: 14 (Martin 3, Cross 2, Fernandes 2, K.Thompson 2, Luis 2, Diggins, Dominguez, Leveque). Steals: 4 (Luis 2,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 80, JAMES MADISON 64

Percentages: FG .348, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Molson 3-6, Morse 2-8, Wooden 1-1, Sule 1-3, Freidel 0-9). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 9 (Amadi 2, Edwards 2, Offurum 2, Molson, Morse, Wooden). Steals: 4 (Molson 3, Brown). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NORTH CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Black372-50-02-12335. Nance325-90-00-41411. Bacot355-119-128-231419.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Porterville Recorder

MARYLAND 88, MIAMI (FL) 70

Percentages: FG .600, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Carey 4-9, Scott 3-4, Young 1-2, Hart 1-3, Long 0-1, Martinez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Reese 2, Emilien). Turnovers: 17 (Carey 5, Young 5, Reese 3, Emilien, Hart, Long, Scott). Steals: 3 (Emilien, Long, Reese).
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

MURRAY STATE 77, TULSA 60

Percentages: FG .453, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Moore 1-1, Smith 1-3, White 1-6, Wood 1-7, Anderson 0-1, Perry 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (White 2, Burns). Turnovers: 13 (Burns 3, Perry 3, Anderson 2, Moore 2, Smith, White, Wood). Steals: 6 (Moore 2,...
MURRAY, KY
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates

Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Federer wins 13th straight final

1953 — Notre Dame ties Iowa 14-14 by faking injuries in both halves. With two seconds to go in the first half, a Notre Dame player stops the clock by faking an injury and the Fightin’ Irish score on the next play. With six seconds left in the game and Notre Dame out of timeouts, two players fake injuries and the Irish score on the last play to tie the game.
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

GEORGETOWN 69, LA SALLE 62

Percentages: FG .403, FT .438. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Brickus 2-4, H.Drame 1-3, Nickelberry 1-3, Brantley 1-8, F.Drame 0-2, Gill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (H.Drame, Jocius). Turnovers: 13 (Brantley 4, Brickus 3, Gill 2, F.Drame, H.Drame, Jocius, Nickelberry). Steals: 9 (Brantley 2, F.Drame 2,...
GEORGETOWN, CA
Porterville Recorder

Furman 79, South Carolina 60

FURMAN (3-2) Hughey 5-8 0-0 12, Slawson 6-11 1-2 14, Vanderwal 0-2 2-2 2, Bothwell 4-10 1-1 11, Pegues 3-7 2-2 9, Foster 3-6 0-0 8, Hien 8-12 1-2 20, Anderson 1-1 0-0 3, Whitt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 7-9 79. SOUTH CAROLINA (2-3) Bosmans-Verdonk 0-0 4-5 4, Brown...
GREENVILLE, SC

