Houston Rockets basketball star Jalen Green hosts Thanksgiving event at Covenant House Texas
Second-year guard Jalen Green hosted and served a Thanksgiving meal for teens and young adults living at Covenant House Texas.
Porterville Recorder
Albany (NY) plays Austin Peay after Davis' 32-point game
BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) faces the Austin Peay Governors after Da'Kquan Davis scored 32 points in Albany (NY)'s 99-79 loss to the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks. Albany (NY) went 13-18 overall with a 4-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Great Danes shot 41.0% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.
Porterville Recorder
Osborne, UCLA beat No. 11 Tennessee in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 23 points and hit five 3-pointers to help UCLA beat No. 11 Tennessee 80-63 in Sunday's semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis. First-year guard Kiki Rice added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Bruins (5-0), who started hot...
Porterville Recorder
Green Bay faces Utah Valley on 4-game losing streak
Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -13.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its four-game skid with a victory against Utah Valley. Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged...
Justin Fields pick buries Bears, Chicago stretches losing streak to 4
ATLANTA (AP) — Younghoe Koo’s 53-yard field goal gave Atlanta the lead with less than two minutes to play, and the Falcons overcame another impressive game from Chicago’s Justin Fields to beat the Bears 27-24 on Sunday. Fields ran for 85 yards with a touchdown, but the Bears suffered their fourth consecutive loss. Chicago (3-8) […]
Porterville Recorder
WESTERN CAROLINA 90, LINDENWOOD 88, OT
LINDENWOOD (MO.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .515, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 5-9, .556 (Cole 2-3, Trimble 1-1, Ware 1-1, Burrell 1-2, Caldwell 0-1, Childs 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burrell 2, Cole). Turnovers: 11 (Childs 3, Caldwell 2, Tracey 2, Trimble 2, Burrell, Ware). Steals: 4 (Burrell...
Porterville Recorder
UMASS 60, CHARLOTTE 54
Percentages: FG .451, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Weeks 3-3, Cross 2-3, Diggins 1-2, Fernandes 1-4, Luis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (K.Thompson, Leveque, Martin). Turnovers: 14 (Martin 3, Cross 2, Fernandes 2, K.Thompson 2, Luis 2, Diggins, Dominguez, Leveque). Steals: 4 (Luis 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 80, JAMES MADISON 64
Percentages: FG .348, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Molson 3-6, Morse 2-8, Wooden 1-1, Sule 1-3, Freidel 0-9). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 9 (Amadi 2, Edwards 2, Offurum 2, Molson, Morse, Wooden). Steals: 4 (Molson 3, Brown). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NORTH CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Black372-50-02-12335. Nance325-90-00-41411. Bacot355-119-128-231419.
Porterville Recorder
MARYLAND 88, MIAMI (FL) 70
Percentages: FG .600, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Carey 4-9, Scott 3-4, Young 1-2, Hart 1-3, Long 0-1, Martinez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Reese 2, Emilien). Turnovers: 17 (Carey 5, Young 5, Reese 3, Emilien, Hart, Long, Scott). Steals: 3 (Emilien, Long, Reese).
Porterville Recorder
MURRAY STATE 77, TULSA 60
Percentages: FG .453, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Moore 1-1, Smith 1-3, White 1-6, Wood 1-7, Anderson 0-1, Perry 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (White 2, Burns). Turnovers: 13 (Burns 3, Perry 3, Anderson 2, Moore 2, Smith, White, Wood). Steals: 6 (Moore 2,...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates
Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder. ...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Federer wins 13th straight final
1953 — Notre Dame ties Iowa 14-14 by faking injuries in both halves. With two seconds to go in the first half, a Notre Dame player stops the clock by faking an injury and the Fightin’ Irish score on the next play. With six seconds left in the game and Notre Dame out of timeouts, two players fake injuries and the Irish score on the last play to tie the game.
Porterville Recorder
GEORGETOWN 69, LA SALLE 62
Percentages: FG .403, FT .438. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Brickus 2-4, H.Drame 1-3, Nickelberry 1-3, Brantley 1-8, F.Drame 0-2, Gill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (H.Drame, Jocius). Turnovers: 13 (Brantley 4, Brickus 3, Gill 2, F.Drame, H.Drame, Jocius, Nickelberry). Steals: 9 (Brantley 2, F.Drame 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Furman 79, South Carolina 60
FURMAN (3-2) Hughey 5-8 0-0 12, Slawson 6-11 1-2 14, Vanderwal 0-2 2-2 2, Bothwell 4-10 1-1 11, Pegues 3-7 2-2 9, Foster 3-6 0-0 8, Hien 8-12 1-2 20, Anderson 1-1 0-0 3, Whitt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 7-9 79. SOUTH CAROLINA (2-3) Bosmans-Verdonk 0-0 4-5 4, Brown...
