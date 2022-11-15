Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
Morgan State hosts Queens after Dye's 23-point performance
Queens Royals (3-1) vs. Morgan State Bears (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morgan State -2.5; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the Morgan State Bears after Kenny Dye scored 23 points in Queens' 81-65 win against the Green Bay Phoenix. Morgan State went 8-4 at home a season ago while...
Porterville Recorder
Navy hosts Youngstown State following overtime win against UCSD
Youngstown State Penguins (4-1) at Navy Midshipmen (3-1) BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts the Youngstown State Penguins following Navy's 78-69 overtime victory against the UCSD Tritons. Navy finished 9-6 at home a season ago while going 21-11 overall. The Midshipmen averaged 7.1 steals, 3.3 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last...
Porterville Recorder
Wagner Seahawks to take on the Seton Hall Pirates on the road
Wagner Seahawks (3-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates host the Wagner Seahawks. Seton Hall finished 21-11 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pirates averaged 71.9 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point distance last season.
Porterville Recorder
Singleton and Fairleigh Dickinson host VMI
VMI Keydets (1-4) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-3) Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts the VMI Keydets after Grant Singleton scored 24 points in Fairleigh Dickinson's 99-83 loss to the Longwood Lancers. The Knights have gone 2-0 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 85.2 points...
Comments / 0