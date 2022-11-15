Wagner Seahawks (3-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates host the Wagner Seahawks. Seton Hall finished 21-11 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pirates averaged 71.9 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point distance last season.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO