Schager's 3 TD passes help Hawaii beat UNLV 31-25
HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager threw three touchdown passes and Dedrick Parson had 19 carries for 115 yards — including a 34-yard touchdown with 2:51 to play and Hawaii beat UNLV 31-25. Schager completed 16 of 27 passes for 202 yards with no interceptions for Hawaii (3-9, 2-5 Mountain West Conference). The Rainbow Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak. UNLV (4-7, 2-5) has lost six games in a row after winning four of its first five games this season. Doug Brumfield passed for 288 yards and a touchdown and added 55 yards rushing for UNLV. Kyle Williams added five receptions for 111 yards.
Holmes powers No. 12 Indiana to 92-55 win over Quinnipiac
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes finished with 22 points and seven rebounds to lead 12th-ranked Indiana to a 92-55 victory over Quinnipiac. Holmes sank 8 of 9 shots from the floor and blocked three shots for Indiana (5-0). Freshman Yarden Garzon made 4 of 5 shots from 3-point range and scored 14. Grace Berger pitched in with 13 points and six assists, while Alyssa Geary had 11 points off the bench on 5-for-6 shooting. Garzon hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 in the first quarter as the Hoosiers took a 27-12 lead. Holmes had 11 points in the second quarter and Indiana led 49-26 at halftime.
Ducas scores 20, Saint Mary's (CA) beats Hofstra 76-48
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Led by Alex Ducas’ 20 points, the Saint Mary’s Gaels defeated the Hofstra Pride 76-48. The Gaels are now 5-0 on the season, while the Pride moved to 4-1.
