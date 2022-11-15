Miike Takashi Series Ready to ‘Connect’ – Global Bulletin

CONNECTIONS MADE



Korean-made thriller series “Connect” will upload to the Disney+ streaming service from Dec. 7, it was announced on Tuesday. The six-part chiller was produced by Studio Dragon and directed by Japan’s Miike Takashi (“Audition,” “Ichi the Killer”(. It had its debut last month as part of the new series strand of the Busan International Film Festival. It will be badged as a Star Original on the platform. The series stars Jung Haein as Ha Dongsoo – a new type of immortal human known as a connect who is kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters who are determined to take his eyes. After waking up on an operating table part way through the surgery, Dongsoo is able to escape with one eye remaining, and later discovers that he can still see out of his missing eye, which is now being used by a serial killer who has been terrorizing the residents of Seoul. Determined to get back what was taken, Dongsoo will pursue the killer, taking whatever steps are necessary to make himself whole again.



TAIWAN TALES



Production is under way in Taiwan on drama fantasy series “Agent From Above,” which will eventually play on Netflix . The story involves a former drug addict is recruited to do the bidding of legendary Chinese god San Tai Zi as redemption for his sins. It stars Kai Ko (“You Are The Apple of My Eye”), Buffy Chen (“The Silent Forest”), Hsueh Shih-ling, Wang Po-Chieh and Johnny Yang. Direction is by Donnie Lai Chun-Yu. Production is by MM2 Entertainment, the Singapore-based mini-conglomerate, and Haohao Film Production.