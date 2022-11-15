ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Miike Takashi Series Ready to ‘Connect’ – Global Bulletin

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwnMt_0jB8k90i00

CONNECTIONS MADE

Korean-made thriller series “Connect” will upload to the Disney+ streaming service from Dec. 7, it was announced on Tuesday. The six-part chiller was produced by Studio Dragon and directed by Japan’s Miike Takashi (“Audition,” “Ichi the Killer”(. It had its debut last month as part of the new series strand of the Busan International Film Festival. It will be badged as a Star Original on the platform. The series stars Jung Haein as Ha Dongsoo – a new type of immortal human known as a connect who is kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters who are determined to take his eyes. After waking up on an operating table part way through the surgery, Dongsoo is able to escape with one eye remaining, and later discovers that he can still see out of his missing eye, which is now being used by a serial killer who has been terrorizing the residents of Seoul. Determined to get back what was taken, Dongsoo will pursue the killer, taking whatever steps are necessary to make himself whole again.


TAIWAN TALES

Production is under way in Taiwan on drama fantasy series “Agent From Above,” which will eventually play on Netflix . The story involves a former drug addict is recruited to do the bidding of legendary Chinese god San Tai Zi as redemption for his sins. It stars Kai Ko (“You Are The Apple of My Eye”), Buffy Chen (“The Silent Forest”), Hsueh Shih-ling, Wang Po-Chieh and Johnny Yang. Direction is by Donnie Lai Chun-Yu. Production is by MM2 Entertainment, the Singapore-based mini-conglomerate, and Haohao Film Production.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega on Why ‘It Felt Wrong’ Working With Christina Ricci: ‘I’ve Never Been So Awkward’

Following Christina Ricci’s Wednesday Addams is no easy feat. So when Jenna Ortega had to embody the iconic role in front of Ricci herself, it was daunting to say the least. “I’ve never been so awkward. I felt like I didn’t know what to say to her,” Ortega told Variety at the red carpet premiere of the Netflix series “Wednesday” at the Hollywood Legion Theater. “I think she’s a fantastic character actress. I know her as Wednesday in my head, so it was intimidating. But she’s so wonderful and talented — she made it really easy.” Asked how she felt wearing...
Variety

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Stars Talk True Crime Series With ‘Lots of Boys Ripping Their Pants Off’

It’s not every day you see a TV series that features male strippers, true crime and Kumail Nanjiani, but “Welcome to Chippendales” is just that. Based on the lurid saga of Somen “Steve” Banerjee’s L.A. bar-turned-empire, the Hulu show has a shiny exterior, with much more going on below the surface. Speaking to Variety at the show’s premiere, held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood Tuesday evening, star and executive producer Nanjiani explained what drew him to the project and the role of Banerjee. “It’s a really fun show and everything, but it really gets at a lot of stuff...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Rules With $67.3 Million, ‘She Said’ Flops With $2.2 Million Debut

Disney’s comic book sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” extended its reign at the domestic box office. In its second weekend of release, the 30th feature installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe collected $67.3 million between Friday and Sunday. But adult audiences continued to reject films pitched directly at them, steering clear of Universal’s “She Said,” a look at the pair of New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuses. “Wakanda Forever,” which opened to $181 million and has generated $288 million in North America and $546.3 million globally to date. The film’s 63% drop was steeper than expected....
Variety

In ‘Wednesday,’ Jenna Ortega Shines — but That Singular ‘Addams Family’ Magic Gets Lost in Predictable Tropes: TV Review

The opening minutes of “Wednesday” should ring true to anyone even glancingly familiar with the creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, ooky Addams Family. The new Netflix series begins with Wednesday (now a teen played by Jenna Ortega) marching through the brightly colored halls of Nancy Reagan High School to exact bloody revenge on sneering jocks. Following in the footsteps of Christina Ricci’s version in Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1991 and 1993 films, Ortega’s grim Wednesday is just as magnetic. As her dastardly plan unfolds, she allows her otherwise determined stoicism to break with a thrill of satisfaction, and it’s impossible not to feel...
IndieWire

‘Black Panther 2’ Tops the Box Office Without Major Challengers, But a TV Show Takes the #3 Slot

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney) fell 63 percent on its second weekend to dominate weekend box office with $67.3 million, representing nearly two thirds of the $101 million total. That’s a better hold than the two most recent Marvel releases (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” earlier this year, both around 67 percent down). “Wakanda Forever” now has a 10-day domestic total of $288 million ($546 million worldwide), which is excellent by any measure. The film is likely to remain #1 through the Thanksgiving holiday and play through Christmas. If there is a caveat, it is...
Variety

Danny Masterson Jury Says It Cannot Reach a Verdict

The jury in the Danny Masterson rape trial told the judge on Friday that it could not reach a verdict. However, Judge Charlaine Olmedo said that the jurors have not deliberated long enough to declare a mistrial. She ordered the jury to resume deliberations on Nov. 28, after taking a week off for Thanksgiving. Masterson, 46, faces charges of forcibly raping three woman at his home in the Hollywood Hills from 2001 to 2003. The charges carry a potential sentence of 45 years to life in prison. In a note to the judge, the jurors said they are “unable to reach a unanimous...
Variety

Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Prison for Theranos Fraud

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of the doomed medical startup firm Theranos, has been sentenced to 11.25 years in prison for her role in defrauding investors and consumers about the potential of her company’s blood-testing device. Holmes’ sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. She will be required to self-surrender at a later date, according to NBC. U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila announced the sentencing Friday after a hearing that lasted over four hours. As sentencing her to 11 years and three months in prison, Holmes tearfully hugged her family as the court fell silent. Davila presided...
SAN JOSE, CA
Variety

Helena Bonham Carter, John Boyega, Matthew Macfadyen Endure Cringe-Worthy Auditions in New ITVX Ads

Helena Bonham Carter, John Boyega and Matthew Macfadyen star in a set of new commercials for U.K. streaming platform ITVX, which is set to launch next month. In the trio of ads each of the actors endures a cringe-worthy audition with a director (played by Ed Night) and producer (Jordan Castle). Bonham Carter is asked to impersonate a lemur eating a millipede, Boyega pretends to be driving a car à la “Fast and Furious 4” while Macfadyen is made to do some improv in the style of Ryan Gosling. David Shane (“The Board”) directed the skits, which were created by Uncommon Creative...
Variety

Sylvester Stallone Isn’t Sure About Future Seasons of ‘Tulsa King,’ Admits Making TV Is Tougher Than He Thought: Movies Are ‘A Vacation’

With nine shows, Taylor Sheridan can’t be as hands-on as he once was. So, after writing the “Tulsa King” pilot in three days, and getting Sylvester Stallone to quickly sign on to the project, Sheridan handed over the reins to “Boardwalk Empire” and “Sopranos” vet, Terence Winter. Now it’s Winter’s show. After reading the “brilliant” first script, he called Sheridan to talk over some changes — moving the premise from Kansas City to Tulsa, for starters — and went from there. “Taylor was like, ‘This is your baby. I have visitation rights.’ He stayed true to his word,” Winter says. “I went...
Variety

Academy President Janet Yang Promises ‘Improvements’ at Oscars, but No ‘Drastic’ Changes

The Oscars may have a ratings problem, but don’t expect a major overhaul of next year’s ceremony. “I would say nothing drastic,” Academy president Janet Yang told me Wednesday at the Academy Women’s Luncheon, presented by Chanel, at the Academy Museum. “We like to think [of] improvements and really helping to give the audience a great experience, as well as the viewers on TV.” It was announced earlier this month that Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the third time. He last fronted the ceremony five years ago. “The decision was to not play with something that was working,” Yang said...
Variety

Film Bazaar: Michael Radford’s ‘Princess’ Seeks Indian Coproduction Match

Director and screenwriter Michael Radford, who won BAFTA awards and Oscar nominations for his Italian language film “Il Postino: The Postman,” is set to co-direct “The Princess of Kapurthala” (aka “La Princesa De Kapurthala”). Directing duties on the 20th century romance will shared with Spanish filmmaker Manuel Estudillo (“El Eden Perdido”). The Spanish language co-production between companies from Spain, the U.K., France and India, is part of the Co-Production Market at NFDC’s Film Bazaar 2022 in Goa. “The Princess of Kapurthala” is a trilogy based on the true life story of Spanish girl Anita Delgado, who became the Maharani Prem Kaur of Kapurthala...
Variety

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Plans for ‘Deadpool’ Christmas Movie That Got ‘Lost in the Shuffle’ of Disney-Fox Merger

Ryan Reynolds has shared plans for a “Deadpool” Christmas movie that got “lost in the shuffle” after the Walt Disney Company acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019. Reynolds’ comments came during an interview with The Big Issue, promoting his new film “Spirited,” a spin on “A Christmas Carol” from Apple. The comedy stars Reynolds and Will Ferrell. Discussing the topic of the actor’s love for big musical numbers, Reynolds drifted into the topic of his Marvel antihero. “I would love to see a song and dance number in a ‘Deadpool’ movie. Four years ago, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a...
Variety

Amy Adams’ Bond Group Entertainment Sets First-Look TV Deal With Fifth Season

Amy Adams and her Bond Group Entertainment production company have signed a first-look TV deal with Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content). “Amy’s passion as an artist and her commitment to illuminating our shared humanity through complex characters in all genres aligns perfectly with what we want to do here at Fifth Season,” said Joe Hipps, president of TV development and production for Fifth Season. “We look forward to working with Amy, Stacy, and the rest of the Bond Group team.” Bond Group Entertainment was founded by Adams and her manager, Stacy O’Neil, with a goal of elevating female creatives. Along with...
Variety

‘Punishment,’ the Fourth Instalment of Don Lee’s ‘Outlaws’ Korean Action Franchise, Starts Production

Production has started on “The Roundup: Punishment,” the fourth film in Korea’s smash hit “Outlaws” action franchise – even before the third film has been completed or released. The new film stars and is produced by breakout Korean American star Don Lee, known locals as Ma Dong-seok, who previously appeared in Marvel’s “The Eternals.” Distributor ABO Entertainment said on Friday that “The Roundup: Punishment” will focus on Lee’s brutal cop character chasing after the country’s most notorious online gambling syndicate. The franchise started in 2017 with “The Outlaws,” directed by Kang Yun-sung, which saw a merciless gangster from China pitted against Lee’s fist-wielding...
Variety

‘Daredevil’ Star Deborah Ann Woll: Marvel Hasn’t Called Me to Join Disney+ Reboot, So ‘I Am Not Part of It’

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are making the jump from Netflix’s canceled “Daredevil” series to Disney’s upcoming limited series “Daredevil: Born Again,” but their former co-star Deborah Ann Woll might not be following. “True Blood” alum Woll starred opposite Cox as Karen Page on all three seasons of Netflix’s “Daredevil.” Considering Karen was a prominent character on “Daredevil” and Matt Murdock’s primary love interest, many Marvel fans have been wondering whether or not Woll would appear on “Born Again.” “I can say this: they have not called me yet. So, as of now, I am not a part of it,” Woll...
Variety

‘Black Kisses,’ Exploring Love and the Devil, Gets Clip, Premieres at Tallinn, as Ventana Sur Follows (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales agent Begin Again Films has dropped a clip of “Black Kisses,” (“Besos negros,”), from Colombia’s Alejandro Naranjo and the director’s latest doc-feature, in the run-up to its world premiere on Nov. 19 at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. Shared in exclusivity with Variety by Begin Again Films, the clip shows Edgar Kerval, one of the four main protagonists, cleansing themselves with a ceremony in a Colombian river.   The film screens at Tallinn Black Nights, in the Rebels with a Cause competition, alongside 10 other features, all billed as independent films that challenge.  After leaving Tallinn, the film will be presented to market at...
Variety

‘She Said’ Bombs: Why Aren’t Awards Season Movies Resonating With Audiences?

Quentin Tarantino has been blunt about the state of the movie business. On a recent episode of the director’s “Video Archives Podcast,” the man who helped usher in the golden age of indie film with “Pulp Fiction” declared this to be “the worst era in Hollywood history” matched only by other such nadirs as the 1950s and ’80s. “The good thing about being in a bad era of Hollywood cinema is (the films) that don’t conform [are] the ones that stand out from the pack,” he added. And that may be the case. The problem is that this crop of non-conformists...
Variety

Quentin Tarantino Regrets Not Having ‘Man-to-Man Talk’ With Harvey Weinstein: ‘I Didn’t Want to Deal With His Pathetic-ness’

Quentin Tarantino’s press tour for his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” continued with a guest appearance on Chris Wallace’s HBO Max series “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” where the host pressed Tarantino on his relationship with Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced film producer worked with Tarantino on nine movies. The two severed ties amid Weinstein’s downfall in October 2017 over sexual harassment and assault. Tarantino admitted at the time that he was aware of Weinstein’s behavior to a certain degree, but he stressed to Wallace that he never knew such behavior included sexual assault. “I’d never heard the stories that later came...
Variety

Variety

90K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy