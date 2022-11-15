ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is DOGE really worth the hype even after Musk’s Twitter buyout?

2022 continues to be a year of surprises, with one of the biggest so far being Elon Musk’s decision to acquire social media juggernaut Twitter for a whopping $44 billion. While the takeover has set into motion a whole host of debates — particularly those pertaining to Big Tech censorship — it has also called into question the future of Dogecoin (DOGE), a digital currency of which the billionaire has been a big proponent over the last couple of years.
Sam Bankman-Fried rumor mill running amok: Trading course, FBI extradition, FTX hack

Rumors and speculations surrounding former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) continue to bombard the crypto community as the effects of the FTX collapse proceeds to be felt throughout the crypto space. One of the rumors floating around social media is that SBF filed a masterclass on trading that was scheduled...
Twitter closes offices, staff resign while users eye decentralized options

Elon Musk has been shaking the Twitter tree since he took over the micro-blogging platform in late October. His latest move has resulted in an exodus of employees and office closures. Earlier this week, Musk issued an emailed ultimatum to Twitter staff saying that they need to commit to “working...

