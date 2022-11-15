ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football rumours: Chelsea touted as next destination for Cristiano Ronaldo

By Pa Sport Staff
 5 days ago

What the papers say

Manchester United are considering tearing up Cristiano Ronaldo ‘s contract in January after the forward’s interview with Piers Morgan, reports the Telegraph. And the Express says the 37-year-old could end up at Chelsea.

The Sun says the Red Devils and Arsenal are monitoring the progress of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk . The 21-year-old Ukraine international impressed in the Champions League with three goals in the group stages. The paper adds that United boss Erik ten Hag has been keen on the forward since the Dutchman was in the dugout at Ajax.

The Express, which cites Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, says Liverpool want to sign Las Palmas attacking midfielder Alberto Moleiro . But the Reds may face competition for the 19-year-old from Barcelona and Manchester City.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tammy Abraham : Italy’s Calciomercato says Roma are open to offers for the 25-year-old England striker.

Marcus Thuram : Tottenham have sent scouts to check out the France and Borussia Monchengladbach forward, 25, according to 90min.

The Independent

‘The atmosphere was great’: Qatar coach hails fans despite mass exodus during Ecuador defeat

Qatar coach Felix Sanchez insisted his team felt the backing of the home crowd despite supporters leaving in droves in the second half of their 2-0 defeat by Ecuador on the World Cup 2022’s opening night.The Al Bayt Stadium had been a riot of noise and colour during the opening ceremony and even during the first half but Enner Valencia’s double clearly punctured the enthusiasm of the home fans, and with 10 minutes to go the stadium was virtually empty.Sanchez was asked about the empty seats and said: “Truth be told, I have enough work to do to take a...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee

After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Message of unityTournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.“What brings together nations, brings...
The Independent

Qatar vs Ecuador LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Enner Valencia double downs hosts

Enner Valencia’s two first-half goals led Ecuador to a dominant 2-0 victory over Qatar as the home nation froze on their big night with an error-strewn display that left them as the first World Cup hosts to lose their opening game.Valencia, who had already had a third-minute header ruled out by VAR for offside, slotted in the tournament’s opening goal from the penalty spot in the 16th minute after being brought down by nervous-looking goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb.He powered home a 31st-minute header for the second and the South Americans then cruised home as an outclassed Qatar struggled to mount...
The Independent

England intend to wear ‘OneLove’ armband at World Cup as FIFA talks continue

England intend to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at the World Cup and the Football Association is in discussion with FIFA about potential repercussions ahead of Monday’s opener against Iran.Harry Kane is among the captains of nine European nations planning to wear the rainbow armbands in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.The FA is prepared to be fined over the issue and reiterated its decision to where the ‘OneLove’ armband against discrimination despite FIFA announcing plans for its own band on the eve of the tournament.It has been reported that wearing the armband could lead to an immediate booking before...
The Independent

Emma Hayes calls for price hike as Chelsea fans pack Stamford Bridge for big win

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes called for the Women’s Super League to raise its ticket prices after the Blues clinched a 3-0 victory over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.General admission to the match sold out well before Sunday afternoon’s kick-off, with 38,350 ultimately making the trip to west London.Hayes, returning to the dugout for the first time since her emergency hysterectomy last month, was delighted by the turnout but remained resolute in her assessment of the financial bottom line.“I’d like to be here more,” she said. “I think we all know that solving the conundrum in the women’s game around what do...
The Independent

Thousands of Qatar fans appear to leave World Cup opener at half-time

Thousands of Qatar fans appeared to leave at half-time of the opening game of the World Cup, with their team already 2-0 down against Ecuador.Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 edition of the tournament on Sunday (20 November) with a Group A match against Ecuador, who were controversially denied an early goal due to offside but took a 2-0 lead into the break – and maintained it until full time.Ecuador captain Enner Valencia netted the disallowed opener before scoring from the penalty spot on 16 minutes then with a header on 31 minutes.Thousands of Qatar fans then left the Al...
The Independent

Is Senegal vs Netherlands on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture

Netherlands return to the World Cup stage on Monday, eight years since their last appearance at a finals having failed to qualify in Russia.Prior to that they had reached the semi-finals and finals in the previous two World Cups, so there will be plenty of expectation and optimism in the nation that they can return to prominence and go far this time around.Opponents Senegal come into the World Cup 2022 on the back of dreadful news that Sadio Mane is out injured and will miss the tournament, after he scored the goals to both win them the Afcon and...
The Independent

Qatar World Cup defeat proves there are some things in sport you can’t pay for

The 22nd World Cup’s opening game really was not a football match, and not just because it was such an easy Ecuador win. What we actually watched was a political summit, a genuine geopolitical event.You only had to look at the most lucrative seats of all, rather than the swathes of empty ones as the hosts were beaten 2-0.There, Fifa president Gianni Infantino sat between the emir of Qatar and Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan having shaken hands with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for the first time earlier on.If they were...
The Independent

Fifa president Gianni Infantino at World Cup: ‘Today I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker’

Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed “today I feel gay” as he scolded Western media for giving “moral lessons” about the controversial Qatar World Cup.In a bizarre hour-long monologue, Infantino lashed out at the World Cup’s critics for hypocrisy, claimed “nobody cares” about disabled people, and compared his own childhood experience of being bullied to the suffering of workers and others at the hands of the Qatari regime.Qatar has been widely criticised for exploiting untold thousands of migrant workers, mostly lured from impoverished parts of south Asia, to build the stadiums and infrastructure to host the World Cup. Among a...
The Independent

Qatar’s opening World Cup impression slips into disaster on and off the pitch

Rising out of the desert and out of nothing, the Al-Bayt Stadium provides such an arresting sight that it made for a symbolic choice to host the opening game of the first World Cup ever staged in the Middle East. For the Al-Bayt, perhaps, read Qatar, propelled to prominence by its vast resources and huge ambitions, showcasing them through football. The Al-Bayt’s roof is modelled on Bedouin tents rather than, say, the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke, lending it a local feel. Outside, there was a parade of camels, all ridden by men in thawbs, to welcome visitors. For the...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate determined to bring World Cup joy to England fans

Gareth Southgate wants to bring World Cup joy to the nation at a challenging time by leading England on another “memorable” journey.Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished as Euro 2020 runners-up, the Three Lions are among the favourites to triumph this winter in Qatar.But the heat is on Southgate after England were relegated from the Nations League top tier during a six-match winless run they will hope to end in Monday’s Group B opener against Iran.From the nation to our #ThreeLions. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿A very special team talk ahead of our opening game.#OurEngland | @EnglandFootball pic.twitter.com/OVAj5c8ylI— England...
The Independent

World Cup 2022: Daily update from day one in Qatar

The 22nd World Cup’s opening game really was not a football match, and not just because it was such an easy Ecuador win. What we actually watched was a political summit, a genuine geopolitical event.You only had to look at the most lucrative seats of all, rather than the swathes of empty ones as the hosts were beaten 2-0.There, Fifa president Gianni Infantino sat between the emir of Qatar and Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman.Here the Independent takes a look at the World Cup’s controversial first day and looks forward to tomorrow’s Group A and B games featuring England, Netherlands, Wales, Iran among others.Sign up to our sport newsletters here Read More World Cup favourites Brazil touch down in QatarMorgan Freeman performs at World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in QatarQatar: England squad train before opening World Cup 2022 game
The Independent

Women’s Super League: Chelsea ease past Tottenham as Emma Hayes returns to Blues dugout

Sam Kerr’s first-half strike helped Chelsea to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge and lifted the Blues back to the top of the Women’s Super League table.Spurs started brightly but the Blues took full control in front of 38,350 supporters.Erin Cuthbert doubled the hosts’ lead before Guro Reiten scored from the spot ahead of the break in Emma Hayes’ first match back in the dugout following her emergency hysterectomy last month.The strike extended Kerr’s scoring streak against Spurs to six goals in five matches as defending champions Chelsea moved three points clear of second-placed Arsenal.The visitors controlled...
The Independent

England set to begin 2022 World Cup quest against Iran – talking points

England begin their quest for success at the 2022 World Cup when they face Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the major talking points ahead of the Group B opener.Arm-banned?England, as well as eight other European nations, took the decision to sport a “OneLove” captain’s armband for the current season – including, for those which had qualified, at the World Cup.While no agreement had been struck with FIFA to wear the anti-discrimination band, England were prepared to face fines for allowing skipper Harry Kane to do so.However, with...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate confirms England to take the knee at World Cup in Qatar

Gareth Southgate has confirmed England will take the knee at the World Cup in Qatar.The Three Lions made the gesture against racism and inequality in 33 straight matches after football returned after the Covid-19 shutdown.England did not take the knee in September’s fixtures but they will make the gesture in Monday’s Group B opener against Iran and beyond at the World Cup.Gareth Southgate confirmed in his pre-match press conference earlier that @Madders10 will not be available tomorrow, while the game may have come a little bit too early for @kylewalker2. pic.twitter.com/Dw6rHbU1Ad— England (@England) November 20, 2022“We have discussed taking the...
The Independent

Senegal vs Netherlands predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Senegal come into the World Cup knowing they’ll be without star forward and all-time record goalscorer Sadio Mane, who picked up an injury the week before the tournament and will be sidelined for several months.This is their third appearance at a finals and although it will take a huge effort to match their best finish yet of reaching the quarter-finals, there will be hope that a place in the knockout stage is not beyond them, particularly if key central defender Kalidou Koulibaly is on top of his game.First up is a tough test against Netherlands, though, the most-fancied team...
The Independent

Enner Valencia underlines World Cup heritage with opening brace against Qatar

Outside of World Cups, the most notable incident in the career of Enner Valencia perhaps came as he lay on the back of a golf buggy and was chased, cartoon style, out of a stadium by police over allegations of unpaid alimony to his ex-wife. In World Cups, however, Ecuador’s record goalscorer has now made his mark at two tournaments, scoring the opening goals of Qatar against the hosts to trigger thousands to leave their seats and consigning the curtain-raiser to a rather drab formality.Valencia did not quite make World Cup history. Only two players, and none since 1934,...
The Independent

World Cup fans left baffled by VAR decision

There was confusion and controversy within minutes of the opening match of the Qatar World Cup after Ecuador had a goal disallowed against the host country by VAR using Fifa’s new semi-automated offside system.Ecuador thought they had taken a lead against Qatar after just two minutes when captain Enner Valencia powered in a header at the back post following a set-piece routine.World Cup LIVE: Qatar face Ecuador in opening gameBut, after a delay of almost two minutes, referee Daniele Orsato ruled out the goal and signalled that there had been an offside in the build-up.The replays of the goal...
The Independent

Qatar: England squad train before opening World Cup 2022 game

England’s international footballers have been training ahead of their World Cup 2022 opening match against Group B opponents Iran on Monday, 21 November at the Khalifa International Stadium.Captain Harry Kane led the squad in a session at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex base on Sunday.James Maddison was the only player absent from training, after missing the Three Lions’ previous two open sessions on Thursday and Friday.The midfielder will miss the opening game, along with Kyle Walker.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More James Maddison reveals his father cried over England World Cup call-upHuge warship USS Gerald R Ford drops anchor off south coast of EnglandEngland fan goes viral after buying beer from every country playing in World Cup
The Independent

The Independent

