Sunshine arrives midday Wednesday

By Patrick Pete
 5 days ago
Showers will continue until the early morning hours of Wednesday but will set us up for a more sun-filled day with the winds picking up. To close out the work week and start up the weekend, a big push of cold air will settle over over having out temperatures hang in the mid 40s for afternoon highs and upper 20s for our morning lows. We will need to bundle up as it will be a chilly one even into the next work week despite all of the sunshine. By next Tuesday, temperatures will finally get close to that 50 degree mark again.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Rain, mainly before 5am. Low around 40. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday A chance of rain before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 46.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 44.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 42.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

BALTIMORE, MD
