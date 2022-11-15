ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Slayton-Bunner signs track LOI with Southern Arkansas

Magnolia High School senior Kate Slayton-Bunner signed a letter-of-intent with the Southern Arkansas University track and field program on Wednesday in the MHS Media Center. While competing at the junior high level, Slayton-Bunner was a two-time conference champion. She was also conference champion during her sophomore and junior seasons as a member of the Lady Panthers. During the last two track seasons, she was part of a 4x800 relay team that won two conference championships and was also a two-time state champion in the 800m run.
Central Elementary School names Students of the Month

Teachers at Central Elementary School in Magnolia choose a "Student of the Month" from their homeroom. Central Students of the Month for November are as follows. Jazmine Goza, Kyleigh Moore, Kaden Mallory, Kae'Leigh Crow, Ja'Marion Mack, Jaylon Davis, Kharstyn Smith, Jabrea Ratliff, Hamad Al Soufi. Fourth Grade. Front Row: A'Laishya...
OBU student takes a spin on Wheel of Fortune

Sarah Spakes, a student at Ouachita Baptist University, is appearing as part of “College Week” on Wheel of Fortune. During this week of shows, all the contestants are college students going head-to-head spinning the Wheel to win once-in-a-lifetime vacations, new cars, and cash prizes by solving hangman-style puzzles.
Miller County offices impacted by cyber attack

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A cyber-attack is causing county offices across the state of Arkansas to go offline or temporarily close. The breach happened about two weeks ago. There's 55 counties in Arkansas that were impacted by this ransomware attack. Each affected county is using the company Apprentice Information Systems for...
Harvest Food Bank honors Summit Utilities

Summit Utilities Arkansas was honored with the award of “Outstanding Volunteer Group” from the Texarkana Harvest Regional Food Bank. The award was bestowed upon Summit for its outstanding commitment and dedication to the Texarkana community throughout 2022. Summit committed 36 service area team members to work the regional...
Knights of Columbus invite public to Thanksgiving lunch at Catholic Church

The Knights of Columbus and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will serve their 16th annual Thanksgiving meal from 12:30-2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, November 24 at 2114 North Jackson in Magnolia. The meal will be dine-in or carry-out. The Knights invite everyone, especially the elderly, the underprivileged, and anyone who...
Columbia County suffers new COVID-19 fatality

Columbia County recorded its 104th COVID-19 death on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active case numbers rose in Lafayette and Union counties, dropped in Columbia and Nevada counties, and were unchanged in Ouachita County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,421. Total Active Cases: 16....
Black's double-double highlights Southern Arkansas' big win over Ecclesia

Southern Arkansas never trailed and easily moved past Ecclesia College on Friday night, 89-49. The Muleriders improved to 2-2 on the season behind senior LaTreavin Black's 12-point, 14-rebound double-double. Three other Muleriders were in double-figure scoring and the team had its best total rebounding effort in over seven years. It...
Lanxess plans new western Union County wells for brine production

Lanxess Corporation wants to feed its Union County bromine plants with more brine from the Smackover Formation. The company seeks an order from the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission to establish the “Central Expansion Brine Unit” for 6,600 acres of land in western Union County. The move is...
Union County's COVID-19 deaths rise by one

Union County recorded its 198th COVID-19 death on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties had slight increases in active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,419. Total Active Cases: 16. No change since Friday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,299. Total...
Linzy records career night in SAU's 60-point win over Arlington Baptist

Southern Arkansas women' brought the chaos to the W.T. Watson Center in their dominant 104-44 win over Arlington Baptist in the Thursday night home opener. The Muleriders saw impressive scoring efforts from all over the board, but team scoring was led by senior Mychala Linzy who scored a career-high 23 points in her second season in Magnolia. Linzy's 23 points serve as the first time the senior has scored 20 or more points in a game. She also recorded a career-high six baskets from behind the arc, successfully connecting on 75% of her 3-point attempts.
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, November 15, 2022

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 15, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Maria Anne Wilson, A/K/A Maria Anne Sutfin, 313 Columbia Road, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 10. Union. Larry Dennis Epperley, Jr and Rebecca...
Texarkana Will Love This New Frozen Custard Eatery Coming to Town

Have you noticed that big mound of dirt next to the new Panda Express on St. Michael Drive?. Well, get ready because work has already begun on the new Andy's Frozen Custard coming to Texarkana. Earlier this year a site plan application was submitted by Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate, development of the property has been approved by the planning and zoning commission.
Theatre veterans to lead SAAC's Little Shop of Horrors

The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado will welcome Delaine Gates and Darrin Riley as co-directors of their spring 2023 production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”. Longtime veterans of the stage, Gates and Riley have worked together dozens of times over the years, including at SAAC, at El Dorado High School, and at festivals and performances internationally. They will join forces again with “Little Shop of Horrors,” sponsored by Murphy-Pitard Jewelers and All About Flowers, and scheduled to take the stage March 3-5 and 9-11, 2023.
Miller County's courthouse office mainframe attacked by ransomware

Miller County, Ark. (KSLA) - According to Miller County Judge, Cathy Hardin Harrison, the county’s mainframe was attacked by ransomware, affecting about 55 counties. On Nov. 15, Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison made a post on Facebook regarding the ransomware attack on Miller County’s mainframe. Accordingly, 55 counties have been affected by the attack. Harrison says the Arkansas Information Systems (AIS) came in and wiped two computers in the county treasury, county clerk, and county judges’ office.
COVID-19 cases up by six in Columbia County

Columbia County saw a sudden uptick in active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,420. Total Active Cases: 17. Up six since Wednesday. Total...
The KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Texarkana

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana on Monday, December 5, 2022. We have some details on how you can visit and tour the train for free. The KCS Holiday Express is awesome with lots of decorations and lights with Christmas-themed train cars and of course, Rudy, the big smiling KCS engine leading the way.
Chapel Hart bringing Glory Days tour to El Dorado

The public sale of tickets for the El Dorado appearance of Chapel Hart starts at 10 a.m. Friday. The country music trio from Poplarville, MS will be in concert at the First Financial Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 with special guest Lucas Hoge. Chapel Hart was inducted...
