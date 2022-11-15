Read full article on original website
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.
Biden interrupted by protesters at COP27 as he calls for 'transformational changes' to prevent 'climate hell'
President Biden spoke at the 27th UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on Nov. 11, 2022, where he reaffirmed the United States' commitment to avoiding "climate hell."
qhubonews.com
FACT SHEET: President Biden Announces New Initiatives at COP27 to Strengthen U.S. Leadership in Tackling Climate Change
Today at the 27th U.N. Climate Conference (COP27), President Biden will announce new initiatives to strengthen U.S. leadership tackling the climate crisis and galvanize global action and commitments. President Biden will demonstrate that the United States is following through on its existing commitments and initiatives while also accelerating new and expanded domestic and global efforts. As President Biden said at last year’s COP in Glasgow, this is a decisive decade – and the United States is acting to lead a clean energy future that leverages market forces, technological innovation, and investments to tackle the climate crisis. The initiatives the President is announcing today also reflect the global imperative to support vulnerable developing country partners in building resilience to a changing climate, helping them cope with a problem they did not create.
qhubonews.com
A Proclamation on National Rural Health Day, 2022
On National Rural Health Day, we recommit to delivering quality, affordable health care to every zip code in America by making insurance and prescription drugs more affordable, expanding mental health and substance use disorder services, and by keeping rural facilities open and staffed with dedicated doctors, nurses, and other health professionals.
qhubonews.com
President Biden Announces Key Appointments
WASHINGTON – Today, President Biden announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to serve in key roles:. Adam Tindall-Schlicht, Administrator, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development CorporationJacqueline Amy Norris, Member, President’s Commission on White House FellowshipsMichael E. Capuano, Member, Public Buildings Reform Board. Adam Tindall-Schlicht, Administrator, Great...
vpm.org
Al Gore helped launch a global emissions tracker that keeps big polluters honest
In the fight to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, one of the longstanding challenges has been figuring out who is exactly producing them and how much. Now, a new global tracker is helping to make clear exactly where major greenhouse gas emissions are originating. Created by the nonprofit Climate Trace, the interactive map uses a combination of satellites, sensors and machine learning to measure the top polluters worldwide.
Fashion Act Gets a Makeover Ahead of Next Legislative Session
The groundbreaking New York bill that wants to hold fashion accountable for its environmental and social impacts is back with a few changes in response to industry criticism. Following the Jan. 7 introduction of the Fashion Act (the Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act), and after critical feedback from stakeholders, the lead sponsors, Assemblymember Dr. Anna Kelles, Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, both Democrats, and supporters have introduced amendments that clarify and strengthen Assembly Bill A8352, further ensuring that the language will accelerate a reduction in the industry’s global footprint. “The introduction of the Fashion Act in Jan. 2022 has already had an important impact in shaping...
It’s not just Coca-Cola: Corporations have co-opted the UN climate talks
Once a year, delegates from almost 200 countries gather for the purpose of finding ways to keep climate change from spiraling out of control. This time around, they’re meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for COP27. And the event is brought to you by the largest plastic producer in the world, Coca-Cola.
Experts say COP27’s ‘plastic waste pyramid’ is focusing on the wrong solution
In the middle of the Egyptian desert, just outside Cairo, a new sculpture has gained the singular distinction of being the world’s “largest plastic waste pyramid.”. Measuring nearly 33 feet high and weighing some 18 metric tons, the sculpture — made of plastic litter removed from the Nile — is truly gargantuan. The sculptors behind say it should serve as a stark message to leaders at COP27, the international climate conference that began in Sharm el-Sheikh last week, about the “incredible crisis” of plastic pollution.
US News and World Report
Philippines Lower House Approves Bill Taxing Single-Use Plastics
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' lower house of Congress approved on Monday a measure that would slap taxes on single-use plastics, in step with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's commitment to tackle ocean pollution. A tax of 100 pesos ($1.75) would be levied on firms for every kilogram of single-used plastics...
ValueWalk
Investors Welcome EPA’s Release Of New Supplemental Regulations And Announcement Of Joint U.S. – EU Agreement To Curb Dangerous Methane Emissions
NEW YORK, NY – MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2022 – Investors welcomed the Biden Administration’s announcement at last week’s COP27 climate summit that it intended to strengthen its proposed standards to cut methane and other harmful air pollutants. The updates, which supplement proposed standards the EPA released...
lootpress.com
OP-ED: President Biden is Right: We Must End Hunger
President Biden recently announced his administration’s goal to eliminate hunger and reduce diet-related diseases by 2030. His plan is based around five policy pillars; improve access to food, integrate nutrition and health, empower consumers to make healthy choices, support physical activity and enhance nutrition and food security research. Addressing these issues is crucial as we face rising energy prices, inflation and supply chain problems. At the same time, more than 35% of the adult population and 20% of children are now considered obese, in addition to one in ten households facing food insecurity. It is refreshing to see an administration show some commitment to nutrition and food security, but I urge the President to look towards West Virginia for successful program examples.
qhubonews.com
FACT SHEET: Biden-Harris Administration Accomplishes Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Sprint
Cybersecurity becomes more essential to our economy and our critical infrastructure – like financial institutions, personal data, and even our elections – everyday. As the demand for cybersecurity workers grows to meet these threats, the President is committed to seeing a more inclusive, robust, and skilled workforce to protect our personal and national interests.
