MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Good afternoon, everybody. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: And welcome back to those who — who traveled abroad with us. Good to see everyone. Okay, I just have a few things at the top before we get started. I know you all saw President Biden’s meeting with business and labor leaders this afternoon, where they discussed the progress we have made building on an economy from the bottom up and the middle out, and giving Americans across the country more breathing room.

20 HOURS AGO