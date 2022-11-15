Read full article on original website
Sheng Thao now leading in Oakland's mayor race, Pamela Price declares victory as Alameda Co. DA
Loren Taylor has been in the lead in the Oakland mayor's race lead since election night on Nov. 8, but Sheng Thao has been closing the gap. Meanwhile, Pamela Price has claimed victory in the historic race for Alameda County district attorney.
New Oakland mayor will face old Oakland problems
OAKLAND -- On Friday night, the Alameda County elections office released the latest results in the Oakland mayor race showing city councilwoman Sheng Thao with 56,841 votes. She has 50.3 percent of the vote and now leads fellow councilman Loren Taylor by 680 votes. Elections officials said on Friday there were very few ballots left to count.Taylor said it is premature to concede the race at this time, insisting there are still "thousands of ballots left to count."The Alameda County elections office is expected on Monday to say exactly how many ballots are left in the Oakland mayoral...
Sheng Thao leads Loren Taylor in latest vote count for Oakland mayor
OAKLAND -- It appears likely Sheng Thao will be the next mayor of Oakland.Thao led Loren Taylor by 680 votes in the latest ranked-choice-voting numbers released by the Alameda County elections office Friday night.The registrar of voters, Tim Dupuis, said there aren't many ballots left to count. Dupuis said there are about 2,700 vote-by-mail ballots with signature issues across all of Alameda County which have not been tallied but he did not release a number specific to the city of Oakland.Loren Taylor has not conceded. In a tweet Saturday morning, he wrote, "It is my understanding there are still...
KTVU FOX 2
Pamela Price declares victory in Alameda County district attorney's race
OAKLAND, Calif. - With the latest round of votes coming in Friday evening, Pamela Price widened her lead over her opponent and has declared the win in Alameda County's district attorney's race. Price had 53% of the vote to Terry Wiley's 46% with 100% of the precincts reporting. The breakdown...
piedmontexedra.com
Election 2022 | Election results update
Alameda County continues to work through ballots. Latest (last?) results were posted on Friday evening at 7:55 p.m. The county had not updated its unprocessed ballots information as of 8 p.m. Friday so it’s still unclear how many more ballots remain to be counted. The San Francisco Chronicle reported...
berkeleyside.org
Rashi Kesarwani declares victory in District 1
Updated Nov. 18, 8:30 p.m. Incumbent Rashi Kesarwani declared victory for the City Council District 1 seat after the Alameda County registrar’s office released completed results Friday night. Kesarwani had 53% of the ranked-choice votes to defeat challengers Elisa Mikiten and Tamar Michai Freeman. Kesarwani won 50% of the...
davisvanguard.org
Community-Based Organizations React to Newly-Elected District Attorney
Oakland, CA – On November 18, the Alameda County Department of Elections confirmed Pamela Price captured 53% of the votes for district attorney to replace incumbent Nancy O’Malley. It was the first time in 37 years Alameda County held an open election for district attorney. Price, a longtime...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Progressive Gordon Mar loses San Francisco District 4 re-election to law-and-order-minded challenger
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gordon Mar, who represented San Francisco’s Outer Sunset on the city’s board of supervisors, lost his bid for re-election, conceding to challenger Joel Engardio on Wednesday after a close race. “It’s increasingly unlikely that there are enough votes to change the outcome of our race, and a few minutes ago, I […]
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
How did Contra Costa County receive so many other California county ballots?
Around 1,500 vote-by-mail ballots from other California counties ended up in the hands of Contra Costa election workers this month, potentially slowing the already snail-like pace of ballot counting seen in some counties. The out-of-county ballots “did not come come to us from the USPS,” said Dawn Kruger, the county’s...
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor Wins Re-Election Beating 49ers’ Multi-Million Dollar Campaign Against Her
Mayor Lisa Gillmor was outspent by millions of dollars and still won re-election. The 49ers targeted Gillmor and spent an unprecedented amount of money in a Santa Clara election to beat her. They spent over $4.5 million and failed big time. As of Wednesday’s official tally, Gillmor led by 696...
Victim of Oakland school shooting dies: Police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A victim in the King Estate shooting Sept. 28 has died, the Oakland Police Department announced via Twitter on Friday. Police are working with the Alameda County Coroner’s office to determine the exact cause of death. Six people were injured in the shooting that happened just before 1 p.m. on Sept. […]
californiaglobe.com
Three Major Mayoral Races Still Have No Winner One Week After Election Day
Three of the largest mayoral races in California, as well as the entire country, remained undecided nearly a week after election day as of Monday, with Los Angeles, San Jose, and Oakland likely to not have overall winners until late this month. The largest race, by far, has been the...
Carpenter who died almost 2 months after Oakland school shooting remembered as a hero
"He was a very friendly, kind, respectful, gentle human being who just lent a hand and he didn't care are you a charter school or an OUSD school."
Oakland resident arrested twice in one day after returning to the scene of the alleged crime
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland resident was arrested twice in one day after allegedly burglarizing a business on Friday, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. On Friday morning, two suspects attempted to burglarize a business in the 100 block of West Harris Avenue, according to police. The suspects are a […]
Berkeley police sergeant investigated, chief appointment on hold over texting allegations
A texting scandal that has rocked the Berkeley Police Department has led to a sergeant being placed on administrative leave and snarled the city’s pending appointment of a new chief of police. City officials on Wednesday said that Sgt. Darren Kacalek has been placed on administrative leave amid an...
2 Oakland men arrested after suspected fentanyl sales in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested in connection to narcotics sales, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday in a press release. Both suspects are Oakland residents linked to selling fentanyl in the county. After a months-long investigation, investigators were led to believe Jesus Samael Irias Gamaz, 26, was selling fentanyl in […]
sfstandard.com
Joel Engardio Captures Historic Victory in SF Sunset Race
San Francisco’s Sunset District has a new political leader who stands to make history in a number of ways. The latest election results show that challenger Joel Engardio should defeat incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar by a couple hundred votes. Engardio received 51% while Mar garnered 49%. In a text...
SFist
Former Alameda County Deputy Seen Beating Suspect In Mission District Alley Has Charges Against Him Dismissed
A former Alameda County sheriff's deputy, one of two officers seen on video in San Francisco brutally beating a suspect with their batons in a widely publicized 2015 incident, saw the charges against him dismissed Thursday morning. The case goes back to early November 2015, when a then-29-year-old Stanislav Petrov...
sfstandard.com
School Board Recall Leader and Mayoral Appointee Ann Hsu Loses to Progressive Challenger
Update, Nov. 17: Ann Hsu conceded in a video posted Thursday morning. “While the results are not entirely what we wanted,” she said, “I wish the newly elected board members the very best.”. In the video, Hsu mentioned the records of her work on the board during her...
