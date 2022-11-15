Read full article on original website
How to Set Up TP Link Router
Setting up a TP-Link Router is very straightforward, thanks to the Quick Setup wizard, which pretty much automates most of the process. Depending on the exact router in question, you might see the old green UI, the new blue UI, or the red gaming UI. However, even if the user interface differs, the process of setting up the router remains the same. This is true for the most part, even if you use the Tether app instead of the web interface.
How to Kick People Off Your Wi-Fi Network
When users find unauthorized devices on their Wi-Fi, the first thought is how to kick them off. This is certainly an important first step, but you shouldn’t stop there. It’s also important to think about how that device got access to the Wi-Fi in the first place and what further steps you can take to secure your Wi-Fi and ensure this doesn’t happen again.
What is Local Security Policy? 6 Ways to Open it
The Local Security Policy is a built-in editor on Windows that includes the security policy settings. It is available in Windows Professional and Enterprise editions but not in Windows Home Editions. You can use it to configure different types of security options for your computer by creating restrictions for particular...
Should You Shut Down Your Laptop Every Night?
Some users routinely shut down their laptops at night after use and stick to the decision, whether it’s to conserve battery life, apply updates, or simply out of habit. But does turning off your laptop offer any advantages over putting it to sleep or in a low power consumption mode?
Teams Not Showing Images? 7 Ways to Fix it
Some Windows users have experienced their images or GIFs not displaying in the desktop version of Microsoft Teams. When you run into this issue, your image preview may disappear after a few seconds of being sent in the chats on your side. This results in you and/or the recipient not viewing the image you sent on MS Teams.
How to Fix Slow Boot Time Issues on Windows
The early days of home computing came with very long boot times that were standard for most users. As operating systems have evolved and hardware components have improved, those load times have reduced from long minutes to seconds on some of the faster machines. However, if your computer suddenly takes longer than average to boot, it might signal a problem with the device or your setup.
What is System on a Chip? How does it differ from a desktop CPU
From using vacuum-tube amplifiers to send control and processing signals to integrating the CPU on a single IC, the computational power and design have come a long way. These advances have taken another leap with the development of System-on-a-chip. System-on-a-chip or SoC combines several hardware components and the controlling software...
How to Use Snap Layouts on Windows 11
Snap layouts are a neat update to the Windows OS that rolled out with Windows 11. Unlike the previous operating system’s snap-to-grid system, the layouts bring a lot more customization that can help you set up the screen exactly the way you want. Understanding how to use and set it up will help you make the best possible use of it.
Left Mouse Click Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
From clicking to dragging items, the left mouse click does everything on your PC. The left mouse button acts as a primary button on a mouse, that is, if you have not changed the button configurations. And if this primary mouse button stops working, you will definitely have issues navigating applications and even the Operating System itself.
Mac Shutting Down Randomly? 10 Ways to Fix It
Apple Mac is a pretty robust system. But it has its fair share of issues. After a long and repeated use, a Mac also falls victim to wear and tear. When that happens, your Mac might start to shut down randomly, without any user actions or requests. A computer shuts...
How to Access and Sign in an Old Hotmail Account
Hotmail used to be a popular email platform. But sadly, all of it changed in 2013 when Microsoft revamped it into the new Outlook app that we all know and use today. Now, Outlook has additional helpful features for its users. Normally, Hotmail disables an account if it’s not used...
How to Fix Touch ID Not Working on Mac
Touch ID provides its users with an alternative way to authenticate themselves on their computers. Instead of entering/re-entering the password time and again, one can easily log in to the OS directly through their ID. However, sometimes, this feature fails to respond and abruptly stops working on a Mac. This...
5 Ways to Fix WiFi Authentication Error
If you have previously connected to a particular Wi-Fi network, your mobile device should instantly connect to it on other attempts. However, the Wi-Fi settings may pop-up error messages like “Authentication error occurred” or “Authentication problem” whenever you try to connect to that network. Most of...
How to Disable a Key on Keyboard
It might be a good idea to disable a key on the keyboard if it keeps spamming and limits you from typing correctly. Also, if you recently shifted to a new keyboard and not used to the position of a particular key, the best bet is to disable it. MS-PowerToys...
How to Restart Your Chromebook
If your Chromebook froze and/or is not responding properly, it may be because your device is in a deadlock state. A deadlock is when the resource needed for an important system process is being used by some other process causing your PC to freeze completely. If you wait it out a bit, this freezing issue generally blows over, but if it does not get fixed after a long time, you will have to restart your device.
