Las Vegas, NV

Syracuse.com

Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Commanders defender’s WWE-like tackle

Football is obviously a physical game, but Washington Commanders defensive tackle John Ridgeway may have taken things too far Sunday. The big lineman stopped Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce for no gain on a short pass early in the third quarter. Ridgeway then grabbed Pierce around the midsection, picked him up, upside down, and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Commanders defender’s WWE-like tackle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

Amazing play leads to NFL record

Cordarrelle Patterson made an incredible play Sunday that launched him into the NFL record books. The Chicago Bears produced a big-time highlight-reel play early on against the Atlanta Falcons. Not too long after that, the Falcons retaliated. Patterson, known for his electrifying kick returns, stepped up to the plate after a Bears’ touchdown. Patterson had Read more... The post Amazing play leads to NFL record appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL

