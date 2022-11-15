Read full article on original website
Division of Services for Aging announces push to increase access to caregiver support
Delaware’s population is aging faster than the national average, and that growth leaves a growing number of Delawareans to provide in-home care to parents or spouses. Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities Director Melissa Smith says while support services – like housing vouchers or home health aids – are available to caregivers, the state currently does not have an accurate estimate of how many people in Delaware need those services. Many caregivers, she says, don’t identify as such.
Unemployment rate in Delaware remains unchanged in October
Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in October. Last month Delaware’s unemployment rate was 4.3% which is the same as in September, but in the last year it’s down from 4.9%. The unemployment rate is still higher than the national number, which was at 3.7% last...
Maryland families feel hopeless after SNAP, cash assistance fraud
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Tierra Tyson screamed in shock when she realized her account barely had money available. The mother of five children was buying a new milk bottle for her baby when the receipt showed there was $11.64 left. She felt shocked and confused because several hours earlier, Tyson knew she had more than $1,600.
NJ wants residents to know about program to avoid utility shutoffs
As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect, and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
State gets nearly $2.3 million in effort to provide equitable access to jobless benefits
The U.S. Department of Labor announced $6.8 million in grants to state employment insurance systems in Delaware and Wyoming to improve the delivery of unemployment insurance benefits to people with obstacles to access. Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, the latest round of grants will support states’ projects...
Delaware warns of 'significant increase' in potbellied pig roaming freely in neighborhoods, rural areas
The Delaware Department of Agriculture warned of a "significant increase" in potbellied pigs running at-large in neighborhoods and rural areas. Officials believe most of the pigs started out as pets when owners mistakenly thought they were '"tea cup pigs" that would stay small.
Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs
DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
Delaware Holds Gun Buyback Events, As Second Amendment Group Sues State Seeking a Stop
In June, Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 6 into law banning high capacity gun magazines. Now, the state is buying back high capacity magazines at three Delaware State Police Troop locations, including in Georgetown.
A one-time $300 payment coming to you from the state of Delaware
money in handPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons) If you aren't aware, if you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020 you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware. (source)
Delaware Is Providing Substance Abuse Treatment for Mothers
A new inpatient treatment facility in Claymont provides medical and psychiatric care to mothers while working to keep families together. Pregnant and mothering women with substance abuse issues are among the least understood and most stigmatized addicts, often avoiding treatment for fear they will lose their children. A new inpatient...
Delaware Chosen for $40 Million Expansion from Global Water Technologies Leader Solenis
Increased demand for Solenis’ sustainability-focused products and services is driving growth in Wilmington. Wilmington is the hometown of Solenis and will now serve as the location of a massive $40 million research and development expansion. Solenis is planning to build a 100,000 square-foot building for research and development operations...
Updated Recycling Information from DNREC
Have you ever had questions about what and where to recycle? If you live in Delaware, check out DNREC’s updated online resource to help you determine what is acceptable in terms of how you manage trash. The resource includes pictures of more than 375 common items and lets you know how and where you can properly and most efficiently handle those materials. The tool also allows you to search for an item by name. DNREC relaunched the improved resource yesterday.
Department of aging providing support for older primary caregivers
The opioid crisis has impacted thousands of Pennsylvanians and has left many children without parents to care for them, which leaves their grandparents as primary caregivers. The state department of aging wants older Pennsylvanians who may be the primary caregiver for a relative's child to know help is available. The...
Big NJ toll hikes – Here’s what you will pay
New Jersey drivers will pay more in tolls on just about every road and crossing in 2023. Since 2008, most toll hikes have been linked to the rate of inflation or the Consumer Price Index (CPI). With the CPI at a 40 year high of 7.7%, and increase in tolls was inevitable, but it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.
Food Bank, Perdue and Harry K Foundation team up to deliver holiday meals
In an effort to help deliver a happy Thanksgiving for needy families in Kent and Sussex counties, the Food Bank of Delaware, Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation have once again teamed up for the annual Thanksgiving For All initiative. On Nov. 15, boxes of meals, including a chicken...
Social Security aid to disabled Pa. residents crashed during the pandemic | Thursday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania saw the steepest drop of all 50 states, particularly hitting Black and brown residents, new research shows. The post Social Security aid to disabled Pa. residents crashed during the pandemic | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Gun rights advocates target Delaware’s high-capacity magazine buyback in latest court filing
After suing the state over three gun laws, the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association’s latest legal challenge targets the state’s high-capacity magazine buyback program. The group is challenging a package of laws passed in June that increased the age to purchase most firearms from 18 to 21, banned...
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
Maryland State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Kent County Homicide Case
Maryland State Police need your help in solving a murder case from 2021. Police say a 51-year old. man—Kimm Anthony Knott of Millington—Maryland died in a house fire that happened just before 1. a.m. on October 30th, 2021 in Kent County, Delaware. Investigators determined that someone. intentionally caused...
NJ Residents: Don’t Forget To File For 2019 Anchor Benefit
The 2019 Anchor Benefit for homeowners and renters is a property tax relief program that was announced by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on June 15, 2022. We are preparing this, so that you have a one stop reminder that contains everything that you need to know about the program and how to file in order to claim your tax relief.
