Delaware State

Division of Services for Aging announces push to increase access to caregiver support

Delaware’s population is aging faster than the national average, and that growth leaves a growing number of Delawareans to provide in-home care to parents or spouses. Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities Director Melissa Smith says while support services – like housing vouchers or home health aids – are available to caregivers, the state currently does not have an accurate estimate of how many people in Delaware need those services. Many caregivers, she says, don’t identify as such.
delawarepublic.org

Unemployment rate in Delaware remains unchanged in October

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in October. Last month Delaware’s unemployment rate was 4.3% which is the same as in September, but in the last year it’s down from 4.9%. The unemployment rate is still higher than the national number, which was at 3.7% last...
WUSA9

Maryland families feel hopeless after SNAP, cash assistance fraud

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Tierra Tyson screamed in shock when she realized her account barely had money available. The mother of five children was buying a new milk bottle for her baby when the receipt showed there was $11.64 left. She felt shocked and confused because several hours earlier, Tyson knew she had more than $1,600.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ wants residents to know about program to avoid utility shutoffs

As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect, and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
delawarebusinessnow.com

State gets nearly $2.3 million in effort to provide equitable access to jobless benefits

The U.S. Department of Labor announced $6.8 million in grants to state employment insurance systems in Delaware and Wyoming to improve the delivery of unemployment insurance benefits to people with obstacles to access. Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, the latest round of grants will support states’ projects...
CBS Philly

Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
delawaretoday.com

Delaware Is Providing Substance Abuse Treatment for Mothers

A new inpatient treatment facility in Claymont provides medical and psychiatric care to mothers while working to keep families together. Pregnant and mothering women with substance abuse issues are among the least understood and most stigmatized addicts, often avoiding treatment for fear they will lose their children. A new inpatient...
WGMD Radio

Updated Recycling Information from DNREC

Have you ever had questions about what and where to recycle? If you live in Delaware, check out DNREC’s updated online resource to help you determine what is acceptable in terms of how you manage trash. The resource includes pictures of more than 375 common items and lets you know how and where you can properly and most efficiently handle those materials. The tool also allows you to search for an item by name. DNREC relaunched the improved resource yesterday.
WGAL

Department of aging providing support for older primary caregivers

The opioid crisis has impacted thousands of Pennsylvanians and has left many children without parents to care for them, which leaves their grandparents as primary caregivers. The state department of aging wants older Pennsylvanians who may be the primary caregiver for a relative's child to know help is available. The...
New Jersey 101.5

Big NJ toll hikes – Here’s what you will pay

New Jersey drivers will pay more in tolls on just about every road and crossing in 2023. Since 2008, most toll hikes have been linked to the rate of inflation or the Consumer Price Index (CPI). With the CPI at a 40 year high of 7.7%, and increase in tolls was inevitable, but it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
