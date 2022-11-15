Have you ever had questions about what and where to recycle? If you live in Delaware, check out DNREC’s updated online resource to help you determine what is acceptable in terms of how you manage trash. The resource includes pictures of more than 375 common items and lets you know how and where you can properly and most efficiently handle those materials. The tool also allows you to search for an item by name. DNREC relaunched the improved resource yesterday.

