How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones
Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
Should You Shut Down Your Laptop Every Night?
Some users routinely shut down their laptops at night after use and stick to the decision, whether it’s to conserve battery life, apply updates, or simply out of habit. But does turning off your laptop offer any advantages over putting it to sleep or in a low power consumption mode?
WiFi Not Turning On in Windows? How to Fix it
In the current age, not a day goes by without connecting to the internet through Wi-Fi. So, it is a serious inconvenience if you are not able to enable Wi-Fi on your system. Yes, you can use the internet through an Ethernet connection. However, it really hinders the portability of your device, especially if you use a laptop.
How to Fix Touch ID Not Working on Mac
Touch ID provides its users with an alternative way to authenticate themselves on their computers. Instead of entering/re-entering the password time and again, one can easily log in to the OS directly through their ID. However, sometimes, this feature fails to respond and abruptly stops working on a Mac. This...
How to Fix Slow Boot Time Issues on Windows
The early days of home computing came with very long boot times that were standard for most users. As operating systems have evolved and hardware components have improved, those load times have reduced from long minutes to seconds on some of the faster machines. However, if your computer suddenly takes longer than average to boot, it might signal a problem with the device or your setup.
How to Restart Firefox Without Closing Tabs
If you have Firefox as your default browser, there is no doubt you are proficient in it. However, Firefox has features like restarting the browser without closing tabs that most users are unaware of. For instance, this feature can be particularly useful when you have too many tabs open. You...
How to Set Up TP Link Router
Setting up a TP-Link Router is very straightforward, thanks to the Quick Setup wizard, which pretty much automates most of the process. Depending on the exact router in question, you might see the old green UI, the new blue UI, or the red gaming UI. However, even if the user interface differs, the process of setting up the router remains the same. This is true for the most part, even if you use the Tether app instead of the web interface.
Mac Shutting Down Randomly? 10 Ways to Fix It
Apple Mac is a pretty robust system. But it has its fair share of issues. After a long and repeated use, a Mac also falls victim to wear and tear. When that happens, your Mac might start to shut down randomly, without any user actions or requests. A computer shuts...
How to Clean Touch Screen Laptop
If you own a touchscreen laptop or tablet PC, it’s more likely to get unattractive fingerprints and smudges all over the screen. We have figured out some best procedures that you can follow for cleaning your laptop safely. Cleaning a laptop can be a simple procedure if you perform...
How to Fix No Video Option on iPhone
IPhone is a popular gadget among many video creators because of its exquisite video-shooting capabilities. Sometimes, however, when you try to shoot a video, you see the video option missing on the camera app. This problem generally arises if your device is running on a buggy software version. Likewise, the...
What is Local Security Policy? 6 Ways to Open it
The Local Security Policy is a built-in editor on Windows that includes the security policy settings. It is available in Windows Professional and Enterprise editions but not in Windows Home Editions. You can use it to configure different types of security options for your computer by creating restrictions for particular...
How To Install Software Without Admin Rights
User Access Control (UAC) is a critical security feature on Windows that protects the system from malicious software and viruses. When you attempt to install new software or make any significant changes to the system configuration, UAC will prompt you to confirm for assigning the admin rights. However, there are...
Teams Not Showing Images? 7 Ways to Fix it
Some Windows users have experienced their images or GIFs not displaying in the desktop version of Microsoft Teams. When you run into this issue, your image preview may disappear after a few seconds of being sent in the chats on your side. This results in you and/or the recipient not viewing the image you sent on MS Teams.
How to Restart Your Chromebook
If your Chromebook froze and/or is not responding properly, it may be because your device is in a deadlock state. A deadlock is when the resource needed for an important system process is being used by some other process causing your PC to freeze completely. If you wait it out a bit, this freezing issue generally blows over, but if it does not get fixed after a long time, you will have to restart your device.
5 Ways to Fix WiFi Authentication Error
If you have previously connected to a particular Wi-Fi network, your mobile device should instantly connect to it on other attempts. However, the Wi-Fi settings may pop-up error messages like “Authentication error occurred” or “Authentication problem” whenever you try to connect to that network. Most of...
How to Kick People Off Your Wi-Fi Network
When users find unauthorized devices on their Wi-Fi, the first thought is how to kick them off. This is certainly an important first step, but you shouldn’t stop there. It’s also important to think about how that device got access to the Wi-Fi in the first place and what further steps you can take to secure your Wi-Fi and ensure this doesn’t happen again.
How to Send a Calendar Invite in Outlook
While working on a project in Outlook, it’s essential for all the team members to be on the same page. This not only helps to manage time efficiently but makes collaboration much easier. Fortunately, Outlook lets you share your Outlook calendar. Also, you can create different events in your...
Left Mouse Click Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
From clicking to dragging items, the left mouse click does everything on your PC. The left mouse button acts as a primary button on a mouse, that is, if you have not changed the button configurations. And if this primary mouse button stops working, you will definitely have issues navigating applications and even the Operating System itself.
What is System on a Chip? How does it differ from a desktop CPU
From using vacuum-tube amplifiers to send control and processing signals to integrating the CPU on a single IC, the computational power and design have come a long way. These advances have taken another leap with the development of System-on-a-chip. System-on-a-chip or SoC combines several hardware components and the controlling software...
How to Record a Meeting on Google Meet
Google Workspace has made remote working easier for many professionals out there. The package includes everything you need, including Google Meet, to host meetings with individuals within or outside your organization. However, as we’re still adjusting to the technicalities, you might need some assistance learning the specifics, like how to record meetings on GMeet.
