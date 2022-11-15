Setting up a TP-Link Router is very straightforward, thanks to the Quick Setup wizard, which pretty much automates most of the process. Depending on the exact router in question, you might see the old green UI, the new blue UI, or the red gaming UI. However, even if the user interface differs, the process of setting up the router remains the same. This is true for the most part, even if you use the Tether app instead of the web interface.

