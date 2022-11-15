ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Police suspect ‘edged weapon’ was used in killings of 4 University of Idaho students. Here’s what we know

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

New details emerge in University of Idaho murders case

In the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, new evidence shows that one of the victims was killed in their bed, according to the county coroner. One of the victims’ mothers made a plea to the killer to turn themselves in. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the tragedy.Nov. 19, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Anderson Lee Aldrich: What we know about suspect in the Colorado Springs shooting

A suspect has been taken into custody after five people were killed and 25 others injured during a mass shooting inside a LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on 19 November.Police officers responded to the scene shortly after midnight after 911 dispatchers received “numerous” calls that there was an active shooter inside the club. On Sunday morning, Colorado Springs Police identified the suspected shooter as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich. He was hospitalised with undisclosed injuries. Club Q said it was “devastated” by the attack and called the incident a “hate attack”.According to law enforcement officials, the gunman “immediately” opened fire...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Colorado Springs shooting: What we know about rampage that killed five and injured 25 at LGBT+ club

A gunman killed five people and injured 25 others during a mass shooting inside a LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on 19 November.Police officers responded to the scene shortly after midnight after 911 dispatchers received “numerous” calls that there was an active shooter inside the club, according to Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Lt Pam Castro.Club Q said it was “devastated” by the “hate attack”.A post on the club’s Facebook page said that people inside the building helped stop the gunman.“Our [prayers] and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends,” according to a post on...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy