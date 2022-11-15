ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard Crimson

Black Alumni Reflect on if Harvard was ‘Worth It’ at Radcliffe Institute Event

The Harvard Radcliffe Institute hosted a discussion as part of the Presidential Initiative on Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery. By Soumyaa Mazumder. Black alumni discussed their experiences as Harvard students and their thoughts on the College’s past actions during an event entitled “Beyond ‘Fair Harvard’: Perspectives from Black Alumni” on Tuesday.
Harvard Crimson

Jazz Musician Esperanza Spalding to Depart Harvard

Five-time Grammy Award winner Esperanza E. Spalding has taught at Harvard since 2017. By Camille G. Caldera. Prominent jazz musician Esperanza E. Spalding, a professor of the practice in Harvard’s Music Department, will depart the University, she announced in an email to department affiliates this week that was obtained by The Crimson.
Harvard Crimson

The Case for Conservative Faculty

Jacob M. Miller ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Mathematics concentrator in Lowell House. His column “Diary from an Echo Chamber” appears on alternate Thursdays. In an interview with The Crimson earlier this year, one of Harvard’s most prominent conservative thinkers, Harvey C. Mansfield ’53, argued that the Faculty of Arts and Sciences has not hired a conservative in at least a decade. Anyone who has taken a course with Mansfield knows how the 91-year-old political philosophy professor despises the University administration. Yet Mansfield’s complaints aren’t just those of an old crank mourning the loss of the Harvard of 1953 — rather, they reflect the very real and disturbing decline of ideological diversity at this school.
Harvard Crimson

Guide to Harvard for Yalies

Yalies — welcome to Harvard! It’s that time of the year when bulldogs and crimsons (?) get together to tailgate and watch some mediocre football together. Let’s face it, college campuses are confusing. At last year’s game, I felt completely lost in New Haven — why was the stadium so far away? Why are all the buildings so much more hawkish than Harvard’s? Why was everyone staring at my “yuck fale” hat? All this to say that a guide to Yale would have been helpful. So, if you are a bulldog feeling a bit lost in Cambridge, read through this ultimate guide to Harvard, catered completely to you.
Harvard Crimson

At Last, Progress From the Peabody

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
Harvard Crimson

College Events Board's Spirit Week Rallies Students for 138th Harvard-Yale Game

The Harvard College Events Board hosted an outdoor celebration in the Science Center Plaza this week. By Michael Gritzbach. In the lead up to the 138th iteration of the Harvard-Yale football game this Saturday, hundreds of undergraduate students rallied at a series of events inspiring school spirit hosted by the Harvard College Events Board.
Harvard Crimson

A Quick History of “The Game”

Besides being an excuse to party for 24 hours straight, there’s a bit more to Harvard-Yale. With the 138th annual Harvard-Yale Game approaching (and the first time it’ll be played at Harvard in six years!), let's take a trip through the ages to rediscover the history of “The Game” and get to the bottom of the strange turn of events that somehow ends with you drinking your Truly and freezing your butt off this weekend.
Harvard Crimson

Scientists, Artists Discuss Henry David Thoreau Plant Collection

A panel of artists and scientists explored the intersection between art and botany in a Harvard Museum of Natural History event on Thursday. By Sidni M. Frederick. A panel of artists and scientists involved in creating an exhibit on the plant collection of Henry David Thoreau, Class of 1837, explored the intersection between art and botany as a means to inspire conversation about climate in a Harvard Museum of Natural History event on Thursday.
Harvard Crimson

As Harvard-Yale Game Looms, Some Students Sell Tickets at Steep Premiums

The Harvard Box Office, where students pick up their tickets for the Harvard-Yale game, is located in Smith Campus Center. By Addison Y. Liu. Ahead of this year’s Harvard-Yale football game, a marketplace has emerged for the resale of free undergraduate tickets, with some tickets going for more than $100.
Harvard Crimson

Harvard's Colosseum: A History of Harvard Stadium

Harvard Stadium viewed from above. Built in 1903, it's the oldest concrete collegiate football stadium in the United States. By Griffin Wong. Just a mile across the river from the Yard, Harvard’s U-shaped colosseum towers over Allston, offering a space for eager runners, spectators, and athletes. At nearly 120 years old, the home of Harvard football also houses decades of American and Boston history.
Harvard Crimson

Taiwanese Boba Brand Tiger Sugar Pounces into Harvard Square

Taiwanese bubble tea brand Tiger Sugar has officially pounced its way into the Abbot building in Harvard Square. The establishment welcomed customers during its soft opening on Nov. 11 and held its official grand opening the next day. Tiger Sugar attempts to tell a “unique story” with its drinks, each...
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Dharma Hosts Diwali Celebration

Students gathered Monday in the Mather Faculty Deans’ Residence for a celebration of Diwali hosted by Harvard Dharma, the Hindu students association on campus. Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is an Indian religious tradition celebrating the “victory over evil and light over darkness,” per Dharma co-president Navin Durbhakula ’25. Mather Faculty Deans Lakshminarayanan Mahadevan and Amala Mahadevan opened up their home to host the festivities.
Harvard Crimson

Women's Rugby Defeats Army, Advances to NIRA National Championship

Women's rugby competes against Army West Point in the national semifinals for the NIRA National Championship on Nov. 12, 2022. This weekend, the Crimson will face Dartmouth to play for the championship. By Samuel M. Bennett. The Harvard women’s rugby team defeated Army West Point in a resounding 41-24 victory...
Harvard Crimson

Men’s Basketball Wins Tight Contest Against Northeastern, 70-69

With four seconds left on the clock, freshman guard Jared Turner rebounded the ball and slung a pass upcourt to junior forward Coleman Stucke, giving him the opportunity to overturn a one-point deficit and grab a 71-70 win for Northeastern. As the clock hit zero and the buzzer lit up, Coleman’s shot came off the backboard, hit the rim and fell harmlessly wide, sending fans in the Matthews Arena into silence and settling a tight contest in favor of the Crimson.
