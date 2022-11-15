Suspect captured after allegedly opening fire at an Arizona business, killing one person, then fleeing into the desert

Read full article on original website
Football loss inspired this North Carolina man to buy a winning $150,000 lottery ticket
A North Carolina man turned the pain of his favorite football team’s loss into the joy of a $150,000 Powerball win. Jacob Strickland, from Asheboro, North Carolina, was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 5, according to a news release from the North Carolina Lottery.
Villanova’s 1st-year coach Kyle Neptune learning on the job
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Villanova first-year coach Kyle Neptune is learning on the job. Jay Wright’s successor was matched up with Michigan State’s Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo and had a shot to win on his homecourt. Neptune helped the Wildcats stay calm and confident enough to rally from a 16-point deficit with 8:09 left to have a chance to win on the final possession. Izzo says he told Neptune to give him a call next week, adding they share some similarities after taking over programs in their late 30s.
