🏀 WBB: No. 4 Dragons struggle on road
CONCORDIA, Kan. — Mya Williams was held to single digits for just the third time in her career as No. 4 Hutchinson got behind early and never fully recovered on the road at Cloud County. Maimouna Sissoko scored easy buckets in the paint all afternoon and finished with 22...
🏀 MBB: No. 4 Dragons manage just 75 points on road
CONCORDIA, Kan. — No. 4 Hutchinson pulled within two points with 8:16 remaining Saturday at Cloud County before the Thunderbirds went on a 13-0 run. Hutchinson (7-1, 2-1) trailed by as many as 18 in the first half after leading for just one minute and 14 seconds. The T-Birds led for 93% of the contest behind 62 points in the paint.
🏈 Kedzior, Dallas earn top KJCCC Honors
The 2022 Jayhawk Conference champion Hutchinson Community College Football team had a total of 30 players on this year's All-KJCCC Football teams, which were released on Thursday. The Blue Dragons had 14 first-team, four second-team and 12 honorable mention selections, including winners of two of the three major awards presented...
🏀 Shockers Take Down Richmond on the Road
RICHMOND, Va. – Jaykwon Walton scored a career-high 20 points to lead Wichita State to a 56-53 road win over Richmond on Thursday evening at the Robins Center. The Shockers (2-1) put last weekend's upset loss to Alcorn State behind them with a gritty defensive effort, holding the host Spiders to 37.7 percent from the field.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —The 2022 Reno County Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is Tuesday, November 22nd, at Hutchinson Community College's Stringer Fine Arts Center. High school students from across Reno County will be sharing their business ideas both in formal presentations and on the Tradeshow floor. You can join in the morning...
Flurries on Thursday; Arctic air Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow and flurries return to Kansas on Thursday, but impact to roads is not likely to be a concern. And there’s even colder weather coming before the weekend. Skies will be turning cloudy into the night with some light snow or flurries developing in...
Hutchinson recognized during MED week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dave Sotelo, Human Relations Officer with the City of Hutchinson, was honored this week as part of Kansas Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week. The announcement came from Gov. Laura Kelly's office. The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual...
USD 308 hosts annual Educator for a Day event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Schools invited community leaders to get a behind-the-scenes look at 21st-century education at the second annual Educator for a Day event on Nov. 17. Educator for a Day is an immersive event that goes beyond a typical school tour. “I believe Educator for a...
Wichita breaks daily snowfall record
The Wichita area did not see much snow Monday, but it was enough to break the daily snowfall record for November 14. In Wichita, the National Weather Service recorded 4-tenths of an inch of accumulation, beating the old record of 3-tenths, set back in 1929. Russell ended up setting a...
Captain America reacts to video of chimpanzee at Kansas zoo
When he is not out saving the world from Thanos, Hydra, or whatever evil the Marvel universe throws at him, Captain America spends his time watching videos of baby chimpanzees, apparently.
New position at USD 308 to help kids stay with their families
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Erica Romero is the Family Support Specialist Liaison with Hutchinson USD 308. This is a pilot program designed to help kids before their family situations get bad enough to need DCF referral. "There are those needs that are just financial or a tangible resource," Romero said....
Updates on four Wichita restaurants: Two just opened, two opening this weekend
Prepare for more beer, pizza, coffee and mochi doughnuts in your life.
Teacher of the Month: Christner's main focus is meeting emotional needs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Allen Samuels CDJR Teacher of the Month, Faris Elementary 2nd grade teacher Kristen Christner, she's trying to help get kids who haven't had a normal school year yet to grow into what they need to be later in elementary and catch up for some of the learning loss from the last couple of years.
Educator for a Day going on Thursday in USD 308
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 brought 20 community leaders into its buildings on Thursday for its second annual Educator for a Day event in celebration of American Education Week. "This is more than a tour," said USD 308 spokesperson Marissa Meis. "That's something that we really wanted to...
SCKEDD to work on program to rehab homes
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — SCKEDD will be entering into an agreement with Reno County this week to use ARPA funds to rehabilitate housing in the area through the SCKEDD Community Housing Resurgence Program. The purpose of this revolving program is to expand the financial opportunity for low-to-moderate income households to...
Unemployment rises in October, still below 3%
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The unemployment rate in Reno County rose for the month of October. According to the Kansas Department of Labor, the jobless rate for the county rose three tenths of one percent to 2.9%. The jobless rate for the same period in 2021 was 2.6%. There were...
Kan. man charged for crash that killed 2 who were changing a tire
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused hitting and killing two people who were changing a tire on an SUV November 10, made his first court appearance on Wednesday. Travis Mock, 26 of Wichita, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Holiday Open House is Saturday at Hutchinson Art Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Art Center will be featuring a wonderful selection of arts and crafts by local and national artists at its Holiday Open House on Saturday. "We get artist vendors in our front gallery space," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "There's tables all set up with all their goodies, all their wares. There's jewelry, ceramics, cards, prints, paintings. I could go on and on."
Sedgwick County adds a paid holiday, removes another
The Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to change paid holidays for County employees.
