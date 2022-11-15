Read full article on original website
gocentenary.com
Ladies Fall In Final Seconds At Home To Hendrix On Friday, 64-63
Shreveport– The Centenary women's basketball team dropped a heartbreaker to the Hendrix College Warriors on Friday evening, 64-63, in a non-conference contest at the Gold Dome. The Ladies (0-5) led 59-54 with 2:22 remaining and 63-62 with just 26 seconds left but the Warriors (1-4) scored the winning basket...
gocentenary.com
Gents Set For Pair Of Weekend Games In Millsaps College Tournament
Jackson, Miss. - The Centenary men's basketball team hits the road this weekend as the Gents will play in the Millsaps College Tournament beginning with a non-conference contest against Piedmont University at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Hangar Dome. Live stats and live video are available for the game...
gocentenary.com
Ladies Fall In Home Opener To Wiley On Thursday, 84-75
Shreveport– The Centenary women's basketball team rallied from multiple double-digit deficits in the second half against the Wiley College Lady Wildcats on Thursday evening in its home opener to get within two points in the final minutes, but could not take the lead before falling 84-75 in a non-conference contest at the Gold Dome.
gocentenary.com
Gents Open Millsaps College Tournament With 68-55 Win Over Piedmont
Jackson, Miss. - The Centenary men's basketball team picked up a 68-55 victory over the Piedmont University Lions on Saturday afternoon in its first game of the Millsaps College Tournament at the Hangar Dome. The Gents (2-2) advance to Sunday's championship game set for 3 p.m. and will face The...
