Two people and a dog are dead after they were shot in a Dumfries, Virginia, townhouse on Wednesday night. Prince William County police said an armed man forced his way into a home within the 17400 block of Isle Royale Terrace around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. He then opened fire, striking 22-year-old Alyssa Trynese Gainey of Woodbridge and 24-year-old Javon Alberto Williams of Dumfries, as well as their dog.

DUMFRIES, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO