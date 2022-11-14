ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, VA

Daily Voice

Police ID Hyattsville Man Gunned Down, Shooter At Large

Police are offering a $25,000 reward in hopes of identifying the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a Hyattsville man, authorities announce. Jose Arroyo Salazar, 28, was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside in the 1500 block of Madison Street, around 10 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, according to Prince George's County police.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Fourth teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested a fourth teenager in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man. Taon Lamont Cline, 20, was shot to death on April 22, in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police arrested...
GERMANTOWN, MD
WTOP

Police investigate double shooting in Dumfries home

Two people and a dog are dead after they were shot in a Dumfries, Virginia, townhouse on Wednesday night. Prince William County police said an armed man forced his way into a home within the 17400 block of Isle Royale Terrace around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. He then opened fire, striking 22-year-old Alyssa Trynese Gainey of Woodbridge and 24-year-old Javon Alberto Williams of Dumfries, as well as their dog.
DUMFRIES, VA
WUSA9

Police: Mother and 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Police are trying to determine what happened after a mother and her young daughter were found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded to APM Hotel and Suites at 431 Dual Highway around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, officers found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a hotel room. The a woman and girl were pronounced dead at the scene.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Theft; Release Surveillance Photos of Suspects

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit (PIU) are investigating a theft that occurred in the 13000 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them (photos below).
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

2 shot inside home in Dumfries

Authorities say two people were shot inside a home in Dumfries overnight. The shooting was reported at a house on Isle Royale Terrace.
DUMFRIES, VA
fox5dc.com

Mother arrested after 2-year-old shoots himself in Manassas

MANASSAS, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - The mother of a 2-year-old who shot himself in the hand after being left unattended with a gun has turned herself in to police on child neglect charges. Christalle Phillips Moat, 39, was wanted for felony child neglect. She turned herself in to police...
MANASSAS, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO responds to shots fired barricade situation

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reports responding to a shots fired and barricade situation in Stephens City on Nov.16. Shortly after 5 p.m. FCSO Deputies responded to shots. being fired inside a residence at 400 Westmoreland Drive. All. other occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely...
STEPHENS CITY, VA
sungazette.news

Police: Intruder shot, killed in Oakton house

An Oakton homeowner on Nov. 9 shot and killed a 24-year-old Herndon man who allegedly broke into his home, Fairfax County police said. Officers responded at 6:08 p.m. to the reported shooting at a home in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police found Eduardo Santos inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Fire and Rescue Department personnel pronounced Santos dead.
OAKTON, VA
alxnow.com

Man faces malicious wounding charges after West End fight

A Prince William County man faces malicious wounding charges after an afternoon fight in the West End. On Monday, October 10, at around 2:15 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to a fight around the unit block of N. Jordan Street — near the Shoppes At Foxchase. Officers...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

