Man arrested at Dulles Airport after shooting ex-girlfriend, man, dog in Dumfries, police say
DUMFRIES, Va. — Two people were shot to death inside the basement after a man forced his way into the residence in Dumfries, Virginia, officials said. The family dog was also shot. The incident happened in the 17400 block of the Isle Royale Terrance at 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday....
fox5dc.com
Some Fairfax County residents shelter in place as police search for suspect in stabbing
LORTON, Va. - Authorities are continuing to ask residents living on Hagel Circle near the Lorton Library in Fairfax County to shelter in place as they search for a man they say was involved in a stabbing. Police say a woman was stabbed inside a home. Officers say they have...
Man, woman die after shooting in basement in Prince William County; dog also dies
Police said a man who had a prior relationship with a woman shot her and a man, as well as a dog, in a home in Prince William County. All three died.
Police ID Hyattsville Man Gunned Down, Shooter At Large
Police are offering a $25,000 reward in hopes of identifying the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a Hyattsville man, authorities announce. Jose Arroyo Salazar, 28, was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside in the 1500 block of Madison Street, around 10 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, according to Prince George's County police.
Woman stabbed in Fairfax, suspect arrested hours later
A man has been arrested after barricading himself in an apartment for hours following a reported stabbing in Fairfax on Wednesday evening.
Fourth teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested a fourth teenager in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man. Taon Lamont Cline, 20, was shot to death on April 22, in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police arrested...
WTOP
Police investigate double shooting in Dumfries home
Two people and a dog are dead after they were shot in a Dumfries, Virginia, townhouse on Wednesday night. Prince William County police said an armed man forced his way into a home within the 17400 block of Isle Royale Terrace around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. He then opened fire, striking 22-year-old Alyssa Trynese Gainey of Woodbridge and 24-year-old Javon Alberto Williams of Dumfries, as well as their dog.
Police: Mother and 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Police are trying to determine what happened after a mother and her young daughter were found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded to APM Hotel and Suites at 431 Dual Highway around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, officers found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a hotel room. The a woman and girl were pronounced dead at the scene.
mocoshow.com
One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
Bay Net
Patrol Officers Recover Stolen Loaded Gun While Investigating A Suspicious Vehicle
WALDORF, Md. – On November 14 at 1:18 a.m., officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Post Office Road and October Place. During the investigation, the occupants were asked to exit the car, at which time a passenger fled. He was apprehended and officers recovered a...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Theft; Release Surveillance Photos of Suspects
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit (PIU) are investigating a theft that occurred in the 13000 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them (photos below).
fox5dc.com
2 shot inside home in Dumfries
Authorities say two people were shot inside a home in Dumfries overnight. The shooting was reported at a house on Isle Royale Terrace.
fox5dc.com
Mother arrested after 2-year-old shoots himself in Manassas
MANASSAS, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - The mother of a 2-year-old who shot himself in the hand after being left unattended with a gun has turned herself in to police on child neglect charges. Christalle Phillips Moat, 39, was wanted for felony child neglect. She turned herself in to police...
theriver953.com
FCSO responds to shots fired barricade situation
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reports responding to a shots fired and barricade situation in Stephens City on Nov.16. Shortly after 5 p.m. FCSO Deputies responded to shots. being fired inside a residence at 400 Westmoreland Drive. All. other occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely...
sungazette.news
Police: Intruder shot, killed in Oakton house
An Oakton homeowner on Nov. 9 shot and killed a 24-year-old Herndon man who allegedly broke into his home, Fairfax County police said. Officers responded at 6:08 p.m. to the reported shooting at a home in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police found Eduardo Santos inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Fire and Rescue Department personnel pronounced Santos dead.
Centre Daily
Suspect uses deputy’s radio to call for backup in her own arrest, Virginia cops say
A helpful suspect flagged down a sheriff’s deputy to confess she was “really high,” then used the deputy’s radio to call for backup, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia. It happened at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Little Falls...
fox5dc.com
Juvenile pedestrian struck, killed while crossing street in Fairfax County
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A juvenile pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, according to police. Fairfax County Police say the pedestrian was hit along Columbia Pike in the area of Barcroft View Terrace and Tyler Street around 8:57 a.m. Investigators say...
Missing 71-year-old woman found
According to police, 71-year-old Regina G. Fitzgerald was last seen leaving her home on the 4000 block of Evergreen Drive in the Woodbridge area at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
alxnow.com
Man faces malicious wounding charges after West End fight
A Prince William County man faces malicious wounding charges after an afternoon fight in the West End. On Monday, October 10, at around 2:15 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to a fight around the unit block of N. Jordan Street — near the Shoppes At Foxchase. Officers...
Bay Net
Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Armed Carjacking Suspects In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the Arrest of Oluwatobi Edebiyi on November 3, 2022, and Vincent Elijah Oliver on November 7, 2022, on warrants for Armed Carjacking obtained by county police in October 2022. According to the warrant, on July 23,...
