Shore News Network

Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, MD – Police in Montgomery County are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Silver Spring on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of Piney Branch Road at 5:56 pm after receiving the report of gunshots in the area. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition,” the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement. “A second victim, identified as 20-year-old, Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, was found dead in a wooded area by Montgomery County Police K9 The post Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Woman taken to the hospital after Fairfax County stabbing

LORTON, Va. — Officers are on the scene of stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax County. Police say a woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries after being stabbed in the 9600 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton, Virginia. Her injuries are not being considered life-threatening.
LORTON, VA
WTOP

Police say stabbing suspect arrested after Lorton shelter-in-place

A man suspected of stabbing a woman in a Lorton, Virginia, home Wednesday night, touching off an hours-long shelter-in-place, has been arrested, authorities said. After being taken into custody the was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries that were believed to be self-inflicted, Fairfax County police said Thursday morning.
LORTON, VA
WUSA9

'Heartbreaking' | Family, friends mourn 17-year-old, hit and killed by driver, while walking to school

BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. — A high school student died after a driver crashed into her while she was walking in the crosswalk Wednesday, according to Fairfax County police. The fatal crash happened on Columbia Pike and Tyler Street, near Barcroft View Apartments, in Fairfax County just before 9 a.m. Witnesses say Lesly Diaz-Bonilla, 17, of Fairfax County, attempted to cross Columbia Pike from the east when a driver in a grey Toyota Camry hit her.
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, VA
DC News Now

Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing

LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton. Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected […]
LORTON, VA
WUSA9

Fourth teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested a fourth teenager in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man. Taon Lamont Cline, 20, was shot to death on April 22, in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police arrested...
GERMANTOWN, MD
ffxnow.com

Herndon house fire displaces eight people, cat rescued

(Updated at 6:30 p.m.) Eight people in the Town of Herndon were forced out of their home last week by a fire that caused nearly $300,000 in damages. According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, the fire started early in the afternoon last Wednesday (Nov. 9) in the garage of a two-story house in the 800 block of Winterhaven Place.
HERNDON, VA
WUSA9

Police: Mother and 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Police are trying to determine what happened after a mother and her young daughter were found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded to APM Hotel and Suites at 431 Dual Highway around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, officers found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a hotel room. The a woman and girl were pronounced dead at the scene.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
ffxnow.com

Residents of Mount Vernon mobile home park rally, fearing rent hikes under new owners

Residents of a mobile home community off Route 1 held a rally Tuesday (Nov. 15) to voice concerns that new ownership could push out current residents. At a gathering with representatives of community organizers Tenants and Workers United, residents from Engleside Mobile Home Park and Ray’s Mobile Home Colony shared concerns that a recent purchase of the property could lead to rent hikes and evictions.
MOUNT VERNON, VA
ffxnow.com

First fee hike on Dulles Toll Road in five years to hit Jan. 1

Drivers on the Dulles Toll Road can expect to pay higher tolls beginning next year. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s Board of Directors voted yesterday morning to increase fees for users of the toll road — bringing tolls to $6 for the average driver. The increase is expected...
WASHINGTON, DC
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments

The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Data Center Knowledge

Fairfax County Residents Push Back on Data Center Zoning

Residents in Bren Mar, Fairfax County, Va., last night pushed back a re-zoning effort that could have brought a data center to the Northern Virginia community. In a divergence from the outcome of the Prince William Count Digital Gateway NIMBY protests just a few weeks ago, opposition to the Plaza 500 re-zoning request inspired the property owner to instead request an indefinite deferral of the zoning request. Fairfax County officials accepted.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Family of Bijan Ghaisar marks five years since fatal shooting with vigil

It has been five years since U.S. Park Police officers pursued and shot McLean resident Bijan Ghaisar in Fort Hunt, ultimately killing him. Still seeking closure and accountability for the officers involved, Ghaisar’s family will mark the five-year anniversary of the shooting with a candlelight vigil at the Lincoln Memorial in D.C. at 7 p.m. today.
MCLEAN, VA
mymcmedia.org

Middle School Burglary Suspect Waves to Surveillance Camera

Police are investigating after a man broke into Silver Spring International Middle School at night and stole items from classrooms. The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) released the surveillance video of the break-in on Nov. 10. In the video, the suspect is seen walking through a hallway of the school and attempting to open locked doors. At one point, the suspect looked directly at the camera and waved to it.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
staffordsheriff.com

Police Pursuit Produces Plenty of Charges

Two individuals earned a spot at Rappahannock Regional Jail after a movie like pursuit ended in a crash. On November 12th at approximately 1:00 a.m., Deputy J.D. Hurt observed a vehicle with a fake temporary license plate at Wawa located at 105 Garrisonville Road. Deputy Hurt attempted to stop the vehicle; however, as the title implies, the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle got onto Southbound Interstate 95, and increased its speed.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County

A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

