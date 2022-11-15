ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC Scraps David E. Kelley, Michael Connelly Drama Series ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order

ABC has reversed course on the drama series “Avalon,” opting not to move forward with the show despite giving it a straight-to-series order in February. “Avalon” hailed from David E. Kelley and executive producer Michael Connelly, with the show based on a short story that Connelly wrote. Neve Campbell was set to star in the lead role. Other cast members included Demetrius Grosse, Alexa Mansour, Steven Pasquale, and Roslyn Ruff.
Box Office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Rules With $67.3 Million, ‘She Said’ Flops With $2.2 Million Debut

Disney’s comic book sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” extended its reign at the domestic box office. In its second weekend of release, the 30th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe collected $67.3 million between Friday and Sunday. But adult audiences continued to reject films pitched directly at them, steering clear of Universal’s “She Said,” a look at the pair of New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuses.
'Wakanda' extends its box-office reign in N.American theaters

Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" dominated the North American box office for a second straight weekend, taking in an estimated $67.3 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. That take for the sequel to the hugely popular "Black Panther" -- with the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda again fighting for its survival -- was a bit below industry expectations despite a current global total of $546 million, trade publications said.
Bollywood Spectacular: Goa Film Festival Gets Off to Exciting Start as India Reveals Plans to Become Global Content Hub

A near full house at the 4,000-seater capacity Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium witnessed performances from Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, whose next film “Bhediya” is premiering at the festival, and Mrunal Thakur. There were on-stage appearances from A-listers Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Sara Ali Khan. Actor Aparshakti Khurana compered the evening.
Dear Jane’s Seafood Sails Into Marina Del Rey; The Butcher’s Daughter Adds a Sunny Melrose Location

For an ocean-hugging city like Los Angeles, there are surprisingly few fun, relaxed seafood-focused restaurants. The recent Marina del Rey opening of Dear Jane’s, the pescatarian counterpart of industry favorite Dear John’s in Culver City, has vastly improved the situation. From Jamie Lee Curtis’ voice on the answering machine to regulars like Jodie Foster and Sharon Stone, it’s clear this spot from chefs Josiah Citrin and Hans Röckenwagner, along with Patti Röckenwagner, former marketing exec at STX and Paramount, will draw the same in-crowd as its beefier brother. “It has a sweeping view of the marina, and it’s a midcentury original building from the 1960s,” says Patti Röckenwagner of the old Chart House space, noting that the area has changed quite a bit in recent years. “It’s not your father’s Marina anymore.”
