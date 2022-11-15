Effective: 2022-11-20 09:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF VENTURA AND LOS ANGELES COUNTIES Winds have diminished for most areas and the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 10 AM PST. Gusty northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph will continue through this afternoon, with isolated gusts to 35 mph. Local Red Flag conditions will be possible through this afternoon.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO