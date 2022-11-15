Effective: 2022-11-20 09:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, AND VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS Winds have diminished for most areas and the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 10 AM PST. Gusty northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph will continue through this afternoon, with isolated gusts to 35 mph. Local Red Flag conditions will be possible through this afternoon.

