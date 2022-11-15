ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Monarch football ready for Palm Beach Gardens after Boca Raton playoff blowout

By Matthew Aguilar-Lizzi, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DOV15_0jB8cymq00

COCONUT CREEK – Monarch extended its FHSAA state playoff run by defeating Boca Raton 56-21 at home on Monday.

The Knights (9-2) won by 35 points, one of their most lopsided wins of the 2022 campaign.

Their star junior quarterback, AJ Hairston, had been “lights out” all season and had really made an impact for the Knights over the course of his playing career.

Recent:Palm Beach Gardens routs Wellington in high school football playoffs

More Coverage:Boynton Beach football reacts to historic home playoff win

What wins games? The best possible offense.

Before Monday night, Hairston had 27 touchdowns in 10 appearances. Tonight, he got four touchdowns, one rushed, and threw 328 yards.

“Our quarterback, AJ (Hairston), has been lights out all season,” said head coach Calvin Davis. “He's been lights out for the last two years. We're just hoping some scouts start to take notice. (He’s) been pretty locked-in the whole season, throwing for 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns and probably should be the Player of the Year.”

The Knights scored on every possession they had in the first half and went into the break with a 36-7 lead.

His teammate, senior wide receiver Willie Reed, has the greatest number of rushing yards in the whole team this season with 796, including the 81 yards he ran in this game. Reed also had 13 carries and two touchdowns on the night.

Staying focused on the task at hand

Despite have a 29-point lead at halftime, the Knights kept their composure for the rest of the second half to secure the win.

Hairston found senior wide receiver, Jesse Fields, with a 35-yard touchdown and threw another 45-yard touchdown for senior running back Joshua Pena.

“We overcame adversity this week moving the game a couple of days, and our guys were really focused and really locked in on what we needed to do,” said Davis. “It's hard to beat a team twice, and our guys showed up tonight and did what they needed to do.”

Pena had been training hard on himself and with his team since the preseason in the spring. Him and his team made sure to stay focus and not underestimate any opponent they faced, no matter what the scoreboard says.

“We came out ready to play and were locked in,” said Pena. “Despite the game reschedule and the score, we did our job and handled business.

“We don't consider no game as an easy game. We just came to dominate like we did last time and all season. We look at everybody the same, we're not playing no games. This is playoffs, we are trying to go to states.”

A learning opportunity

Boca Raton (6-5) kept their head held high after the heavy defeat. Coach Alex Savakinas made sure to instruct the players what this game should mean to them and the future of the program.

“Every opportunity is an opportunity to learn and get better at the game of football,” said Savakinas. “I think that's why we do it as coaches, we do it because we love the game. We had an opportunity to play the game that we love, and we got a couple opportunities to get better. Some of our seniors really stepped up for us tonight. And it's just you know, something that you never forget.”

Despite their season ending, Savakinas and his staff are excited for the future of the program and the new younger prospects joining the team for the upcoming year.

“We have a lot of young talent,” said Savakinas. “We have a freshman quarterback, some freshmen DB’s, some young o-linemen, some young D-lineman, so there's a lot of a lot of upsides to our season this year.

“A lot of those guys getting a lot of playing time this year…But overall, you know, this is a learning experience. And I think all the kids understand that and it's just an opportunity for us to get one day better.”

Monarch High will advance to the 4M regional semifinals to face Palm Beach Gardens on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Plantation, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Boynton Beach High School football team will have a game with American Heritage High School - Plantation on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Family behind iconic Okeechobee Steakhouse opens new grill in Loxahatchee

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Lewis Prime Grill, Loxahatchee The Lewis family clan behind 75-year-old West Palm Beach icon Okeechobee Steakhouse is on a tear of late, and the ...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton “Light The Lights” Set For Saturday Night

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tis the season for the Boca Raton Holiday Light Lighting. Yes, that’s what we’re calling it to be sensitive to everyone. The light lighting is set for Saturday night at the Mizner Park Amphitheater — 590 Plaza Real. In […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The new, unconventional I-95 exit at Glades Road will finally debut in Boca Raton next year

A massive first-of-its-kind project in Palm Beach County, the new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road, will transform the way people enter and exit the freeway. But drivers will have to wait just a little bit longer before the unique roadway is unveiled. To help people entering and exiting I-95, the busy Boca Raton interchange is being revamped into an unconventional, yet increasingly ...
BOCA RATON, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore sandwich store briefly closed following inspection

Each inspection report is a “snapshot” of conditions present at the restaurant at the time of the inspection. One Palm Beach County restaurant was shut down after failing its state restaurant inspection. West Palm Beach. Royal Sandwich Company4211 Northshore Drive, West Palm Beach, was ordered closed after an...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

REMINDER: Tonight Is City Of Boca Raton Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Expect Traffic Issues In, Around Mizner Park All Evening. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick reminder to anyone wanting to take part in the City of Boca Raton holiday lighting festivities, or anyone who thinks they’re going to easily get in and out […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Holiday markets, Miami Book Fair, Marc Anthony, Christmas cocktail party in Delray Beach

You know the holiday season has arrived with this weekend’s proliferation of events put on by The Flamingo Flea, Indie Craft Bazaar and Sunny Side Up Market — keen-eyed curators of cool gift possibilities made by local creatives. If you are looking for a unique and thoughtful item that will totally rehabilitate your gift-giving reputation, sold in a communal atmosphere among like-minded folks, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe

The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Capt. Lee reveals all (almost): ‘Below Deck’ stars to gather for Season 10 premiere party in Fort Lauderdale on Monday

The hit Bravo TV series about the frisky lives of yachties, “Below Deck,” has been one of the network’s most popular shows since it first sailed out of Fort Lauderdale a decade ago. With Monday’s Season 10 premiere of “Below Deck,” the man at the helm of the series, longtime Fort Lauderdale resident Capt. Lee Rosbach, will be one of the longest-serving captains in television history, alongside ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy