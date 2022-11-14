ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

VentureMed FLEX Vessel Prep™ System 12-Month Data To Be Presented at VEITHsymposium 2022 in PAD with DCB’s and AV Access Management

infomeddnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
infomeddnews.com

SmileDirectClub Announces Launch of Innovative SmileMaker Platform

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the launch of its innovative SmileMaker Platform, making it easier than ever for consumers to get a smile they’ll love. The first-generation SmileMaker Platform is available through the free...
infomeddnews.com

Airnov Healthcare Packaging Celebrates 5 Years of Manufacturing in India

Airnov Healthcare Packaging, a global leader in controlled atmosphere packaging, has surpassed five years of manufacturing at its production facility in India. The plant, located in Cuddalore which sits south of Chennai in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, is operated by a workforce of around 40 dedicated employees and is ISO 9001 and ISO 15378.
infomeddnews.com

Viz.ai and Vastrax Join Forces to Accelerate Clinical Trial Enrollment

Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced a strategic partnership with Vastrax, the leading full-service, vascular clinical research organization (CRO). Together, Viz.ai and Vastrax will accelerate clinical trial enrollment for research on novel neurovascular therapies. “Continued development of new technologies in neuro-intervention is the...
infomeddnews.com

SafeSource Direct Receives FDA Clearance for American-Made PPE

SafeSource Direct, LLC, the maker of high-quality, American-made personal protective equipment (PPE), announced today that its chemo-rated nitrile exam gloves have received FDA 510(k) clearance. The determination follows extensive testing and clears the way for the gloves to be used in healthcare. “This marks a tremendous step toward U.S. supply...
BROUSSARD, LA
infomeddnews.com

How to Create a Potentially Demanded and Valuable Health Application in 2022-2023

This is the ideal article for entrepreneurs who need to learn how to create a health app (Topflight Apps’ guidelines). This article covers things you should know about how to build a medical app. We’ll start by looking at the many app categories out there before moving on to...
infomeddnews.com

Is Click Chemistry The Future Of Drug Development?

In the early days of drug development, medicinal chemists used a hit-and-miss process called random screening to identify potential new treatments. Scientists would create a compound and test it to see if it had any therapeutic effects. If it did, they would optimize the compound to make it more effective. This process was both time-consuming and expensive and often resulted in compounds that were only marginally better than the ones that came before.

Comments / 0

Community Policy