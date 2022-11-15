ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Caesars introduces new security gun dogs

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chase is on the case!. Caesars Entertainment welcomed Chase and eight other K9s onto its Firearm Detection Program on Thursday. Caesars Security Academy gathered at The LINQ Hotel to celebrate the gun dogs' training program graduation with a special cake and walk. MORE ON NEWS...
Metro police officers and firefighters play in charity soccer match

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Metro police officers vs. firefighters, who would win in a soccer match?. Some metro police officers and local firefighters met on the soccer field on Saturday to raise money for high school programs. For each of the eight goals that were scored, $100 was donated.
Las Vegas Desert Dogs to hold training camp practice in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are gearing up for the season. The lacrosse team will be holding its third weekend of training camp ahead of its inaugural 2022-23 season this Saturday, November 19, to Sunday, November 20, in Las Vegas. The Desert Dogs will welcome...
Women's Entrepreneurship Day

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Saturday marks Women's Entrepreneurship Day, which focuses on celebrating women who are shattering the glass ceiling and becoming their own bosses. Joining me now with more on how you and others can do the same is the CEO of Meros Media, Parisa Bady.
Ellis Island's Holiday Nog celebrates 20 years in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas holiday staple is celebrating two decades in the valley. Ellis Island says its famous Holiday Nog is returning for its 20th year. Bottles are available for purchase at Ellis Island and all Village Pub locations. "Nog has always been a huge part...
Las Vegas Aces get new training facility in west Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aces will have a new custom-built training facility to call home in between games. Matter Park announced that the Aces will move into an 80,000-square-foot training facility in west Henderson next season. "This training facility has been developed to provide the best...
Man rescued from house fire in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials are investigating a house fire in northeast Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 3:14 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2200 block of Colebrook Street. Authorities said there was a report...
New video shows first-person view of Las Vegas Grand Prix track

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new video from Formula One shows what the Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like from the driver's seat. The video posted by F1 Las Vegas depicts a virtual rendering of the track as the camera follows from the first-person view of a driver in a Formula One car.
Las Vegas water district proposes new golf course limits

Las Vegas (KSNV) — More water conservation may be on the way for local golf courses. According to a recent meeting held by the water district, the district is proposing golf courses limit their water use to 4-acre feet per acre of land. MORE ON NEWS 3 | 1...
THINGS TO DO: Holiday events and sights around Las Vegas

Looking for a holiday experience in Las Vegas? Check out these cool events happening around town. Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now.
Motorcyclist dead after crashing in west Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing in a west Las Vegas valley neighborhood Friday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 2:23 a.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Drive, right on the eastern edge of Summerlin, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Henderson police investigate man stabbed in the neck

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the 1000 block of Whitney Ranch Drive near Patrick Lane around 11:48 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a man with an apparent stab wound to the neck.
UNLV study highlights traffic safety in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When it comes to driving habits in the state of Nevada, the descriptions are rarely flattering. From speeding to tailgating to running red lights, the problems are right outside your windshield. “There’s a lot of road rage,” says Gloria Dillard while waiting outside the DMV...
