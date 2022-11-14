ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
infomeddnews.com

Critically Low Lung Cancer Screening Rates in Florida Reveal Opportunity to Save More Lives

The 2022 “State of Lung Cancer” report reveals that Florida ranks 44th in the nation for lung cancer cases receiving no treatment. The American Lung Association’s 5th annual report, released today, highlights the toll of lung cancer in Florida and examines key indicators including new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment and screening rates.
FLORIDA STATE
infomeddnews.com

Viz.ai and Vastrax Join Forces to Accelerate Clinical Trial Enrollment

Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced a strategic partnership with Vastrax, the leading full-service, vascular clinical research organization (CRO). Together, Viz.ai and Vastrax will accelerate clinical trial enrollment for research on novel neurovascular therapies. “Continued development of new technologies in neuro-intervention is the...
infomeddnews.com

University Medical Center Utrecht Partners with Paige to Conduct Health Economics Study and to Evaluate AI in Clinical Setting

Paige, a global leader in end-to-end digital pathology solutions and clinical AI applications, today announced it has entered into a multi-stage research agreement with the University Medical Center (UMC) Utrecht in the Netherlands. UMC Utrecht will deploy Paige AI applications for routine clinical use and conduct a clinical health economics...
The Associated Press

EVgo and Subaru Announce $400 Charging Credit for 2023 Solterra Customers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (EVgo), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), announced a commercial agreement with Subaru of America, Inc. to provide drivers of the 2023 Solterra EV SUV with the option to receive a $400 charging credit on the EVgo public fast charging network. This announcement follows the company’s previous news of becoming Subaru’s preferred EV charging partner in the beginning of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005065/en/ 2023 Subaru Solterra EV SUV charging at an EVgo public fast charging station. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
infomeddnews.com

Verve Medical Announces Results of Feasibility Trial for Transurethral Renal Pelvic Denervation for Uncontrolled Hypertension

Verve Medical, Inc. (“Verve”) today announced the detailed results from a feasibility trial evaluating a novel ablation therapy that achieved therapeutically significant blood pressure (“BP”) reduction for 100% of treated patients with uncontrolled hypertension. The Verve trial demonstrated the efficacy and safety of this minimally invasive,...

