LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (EVgo), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), announced a commercial agreement with Subaru of America, Inc. to provide drivers of the 2023 Solterra EV SUV with the option to receive a $400 charging credit on the EVgo public fast charging network. This announcement follows the company’s previous news of becoming Subaru’s preferred EV charging partner in the beginning of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005065/en/ 2023 Subaru Solterra EV SUV charging at an EVgo public fast charging station. (Photo: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO