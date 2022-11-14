Momentis Announces First Adoption of Anovo™ Surgical System in Texas by Medical City Plano

As reported previously by Local Profile, Collin County is becoming a hub for technology and its effects are reaching not just the industry, but also residents. Roughly two months after McKinney public library became the first library in Texas to use automatic robots on the public floor, Momentis Surgical, a medical device company, announced on Monday that Medical City Plano will be the first medical facility to adopt a surgical robot arm for transvaginal gynecological procedures.

