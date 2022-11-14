Momentis Announces First Adoption of Anovo™ Surgical System in Texas by Medical City Plano

Read full article on original website
Medical City Plano Is The First Texan Hospital To Adopt Surgical Robot
As reported previously by Local Profile, Collin County is becoming a hub for technology and its effects are reaching not just the industry, but also residents. Roughly two months after McKinney public library became the first library in Texas to use automatic robots on the public floor, Momentis Surgical, a medical device company, announced on Monday that Medical City Plano will be the first medical facility to adopt a surgical robot arm for transvaginal gynecological procedures.
H-E-B adds another store in its continued Dallas-Fort Worth growth
H-E-B stores are popping up like daisies in Dallas-Fort Worth.
North Texas city named safest place in Texas & one of safest cities in the US
Whenever you're looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.
bdmag.com
Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and Equity Residential Celebrate the Groundbreaking of Three New Luxury Rental Communities in North Texas
The groundbreaking marks the start of construction of more than 1,000 luxury units throughout Dallas-Fort Worth area, and kicks off joint venture between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential. Dallas, Texas — Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder...
Dallas-Fort Worth consumers decidedly better off renting than buying a house, study indicates
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth is one of many housing markets in the nation where high home prices and mortgage rates make it better financially to rent than to buy, according to a new study. The four major metro areas in Texas all ranked strongly in favor of renting rather...
EV Charger Manufacturer Selects Plano, Texas For First US Factory
SK Signet, a global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers, will open a factory in Plano. The company will also conduct research for new equipment and personal customization at the new location. The factory is SK Signet’s first in the U.S. and according to a press release, it will align...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lockdown Over at UNT Health Science Center After Warning of ‘Potential for Violence'
The UNT Health Science Center west of downtown Fort Worth was under lockdown for about two hours Wednesday afternoon due to an unspecified threat. Someone tweeted from the UNTHSC Twitter account that there was "potential for violence" and people were ordered to "seek shelter immediately." The entire message sent at...
H-E-B holds groundbreaking for location in Alliance area of Fort Worth
H-E-B executives and city of Fort Worth executives took part in the groundbreaking of the H-E-B Alliance store on Nov. 16 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Juan-Carlos Rück, executive vice president of the H-E-B northwest food and drug division, has taken part in quite a few groundbreaking ceremonies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in recent years.
Here’s how much North Texans could save by downsizing their home
If you find yourself with a lot of wasted space, downsizing from a four-bedroom house to a two-bedroom could be a good way to get some extra cash per month. In North Texas, that could translate to thousands of dollars in savings.
North Texas Wants to Know: Why are we so obsessed with H-E-B?
Two H-E-B openings in Collin County this fall drew crowds who waited outside for hours to be among the first inside. The stores marked the grocer’s long-anticipated arrival in Dallas-Fort Worth. But what’s with all the hype around a grocery store?
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Report says this is the true cost of living in Dallas
When you consider living in any city in America most people will look at schools, jobs, things to do, and places to eat, but how much you think you'll have to make to live there might slip your mind.
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake not the only one reported in West Texas
The third strongest earthquake in state history struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas followed by a less powerful one about an hour later.
North Texas 1st grader, mother killed in crash, officials say
KEENE, Texas — A North Texas elementary school student and her mother were killed in a crash on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene, according to Keene ISD officials. The Keene ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ricky Stephens, told the community in a letter that Melodie Rainer, a first-grade student at Keene Elementary, had died in the crash with her mother.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining
6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
infomeddnews.com
Critically Low Lung Cancer Screening Rates in Florida Reveal Opportunity to Save More Lives
The 2022 “State of Lung Cancer” report reveals that Florida ranks 44th in the nation for lung cancer cases receiving no treatment. The American Lung Association’s 5th annual report, released today, highlights the toll of lung cancer in Florida and examines key indicators including new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment and screening rates.
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Plano, TX
Plano is a beautiful destination in the northern part of Texas, abundant in parks, shopping places, and gorgeous attractions. Boasting a rich history, this city offers some of the most unique experiences to its visitors. It has a lot of museums that can keep guests of all ages occupied, such...
