Amber Whiteley: Recent Results “Fuel” and “Motivation” for Matches to Come
Amber Whiteley spoke to Liverpoolfc.com ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Brighton on Sunday. The squad as a whole looks in good shape, according to Whiteley, with players returning from injury and recent signings continuing with their own integration:. [We’re] looking good for this weekend. Ceri Holland has made...
Who Should Leicester City Target At Left Back?
With the injury to James Justin and the long-term absences of Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand, Leicester City are in the market for a left back when the January transfer window opens. In other news, water is wet, fire is hot, and Forest are #$%)*#$. Also, Grant Morrison is awesome.
TTE Roundtable: The Highs And Lows Of Reading’s 2022/23 So Far
With pretty much half of the season done, we’re reviewing the highs and the lows of what we’ve seen so far. To do that, some of our writers got together to have their say on their favourite and least favourite games, players and more: Marco Bader (MB), Sean Burgess (SB), Harry Chafer (HC), Adam Jones (AJ), Marc Mayo (MM), Simeon Pickup (SP), Ben Thomas (BT) and Ross Webber (RW).
November 18th - 20th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report
Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
RBM Roundtable: Everton’s 22-23 season - who was good, who wasn’t, what areas to improve
The World Cup is almost underway which means a cessation in hostilities for club football, which provides a welcome break for Everton who went into the break in extremely poor form and desperately needing to hit the ‘Reset’ button. The short tour to Australia is an opportunity for...
Chelsea FCW 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction
A game at Stamford Bridge, with manager Emma Hayes back on the sidelines and Chelsea having the chance to be at the top of Women’s Super League by either drawing or beating their opponent in a derby. You would be excused if you did not give much thought about the upcoming World Cup opener between Qatar and Equador, given the weight of our encounter against Tottenham Hotspur today.
On This Day (19 November 1988): Benno leaves it late for the Lads as Smith sets sights on promotion
As is the case here in 2022, when Sunderland were promoted into the second tier in 1988, a lot of the talk was of midtable being a realistic goal. After witnessing a strong recovery on this day, though, manager Denis Smith felt confident enough to start looking forward and was setting his sights on more than just consolidation.
Everton Women 1-2 Manchester City: FA WSL Match Recap
Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen saw many positives in his side’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City while also being full of praise for the Citizens. Rikke Sevecke’s header from a corner cancelled out Julie Blakstad’s opener which saw the game finely poised at the break. Khadija Shaw’s...
John Barnes Becomes An Official Liverpool Ambassador
John Barnes, a Liverpool legend who was already a wonderful unofficial ambassador for the club in the decades since retirement, is back at the club in a more official capacity. Barnes joins fellow legendary striker Ian Rush as an official club ambassador. He also joins Michael Owen, but you know,...
Everton beat Celtic in penalty shootout - Match Recap
Everton prevailed over Celtic in a penalty shootout after the two teams had battled to an entertaining 0-0 draw. Playing in the Sydney Super Cup on a very hot afternoon, the Blues ceded possession to the Scottish Premiership league leaders, but both side were guilty of missing big chances to score.
Sky Blue News: Women Return, Crucial Ruben, Pep Contract, and More...
The Men’s side won’t play a match until December 22, but the Manchester City Women are back in WSL action tomorrow away to Everton. Sky Blue News is here with all the latest to get you ready. Erling Haaland’s agent responds to Man City release clause and Real...
Lasses Roundtable: What gives you hope that Sunderland Women can pick up a win today?
I’m confident we can pick up a win against Lewes. The management team have had two weeks to work on their game plan, after the defeat to Blackburn Rovers. To be fair, we could have been celebrating a win in that game if it weren’t for a strong performance from their goalkeeper Shanell Salgado.
Brighton 3, Liverpool FC Women 3: Reds Battle Back For A Crucial Point
Brighton: Elisabeth Terland 21’, Danielle Carter 26’ (pen), Katie Robinson 34’. Liverpool: Missy Bo Kearns 17’, Shanice van de Sanden 76’, Rachel Furness 92’. The Liverpool FC Women come into the match in search of points for the second time this season, and face another side in Brighton who are also in the bottom quarter of the table. Matt Beard’s side were disappointed to take a loss on a late penalty against Aston Villa last match out, and are still looking to find some goals in this side. Brighton have conceded a league-high 23 goals this season, but got a morale-boosting 5-4 win against West Ham last time out for their interim manage.
Manchester United are better off without Ronaldo
While it may be stating the obvious at this point, it still needs to be said:. Manchester United are better off without Cristiano Ronaldo. His outburst interview with Piers Morgan was a selfish and cowardly move to further excuse himself of any responsibility in the remarkable collapse that occurred last season, as well as wield random, childish insults at peers and pundits. His actions are weird, and possibly desperate as he faces the most criticism from fans and media as he ever has in his career (which is alarming considering he’s faced two separate allegations of rape). The interview has at the least done little to change that, and instead opened up a whole new can of discourse about his attitude and behavior.
Brighton 3, Liverpool FC Women 3: Woman of the Match
There’s nothing quite like 2 very late goals and a point (a point!) to make you remember why you watch this terrible sport. Liverpool had a rougher first half than they have in a few games and despite securing the first goal (from open play, no less), ended up 2 goals down and looking like they wouldn’t be able to find another any time soon. Luckily the substitutes in the second half were able to turn the game around and with a goal and an assist under van de Sanden’s belt, it’s hard not to see her as the undisputed woman of the match.
New face in the Everton camp on tour Down Under
Whilst the year 2022, home game against Crystal Palace aside, might have been a forgettable one for most Everton players (and Toffees supporters) the same cannot be said for one young Blue who has been making steady if unspectacular progress behind the scenes at Finch Farm. “Steady” is actually a...
Who has been Sunderland’s player of the season so far?
I’m over the moon that Jack Clarke has proved me wrong this season. I have no issues admitting that prior to that final run of games at the end of our time in League One, I was less than impressed by Jack and would have been happy for him to go back to Spurs once his loan expired. He never really settled into the side, I don’t think - he was mostly played in an unfamiliar position, was in and out of the side, and struggled to make an impact. He looked exactly what he was - a lost kid trying to find his feet.
Édouard Mendy focused on World Cup but will be hoping for more games at Chelsea
Édouard Mendy has lost his place as the starting goalkeeper at Chelsea this season, and while he has played a few games recently, that was more due to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s foot injury than any other factor. And unlike when Mendy was injured earlier this season and Kepa stepped in, there are currently no significant concerns over Kepa’s overall form, style, or confidence.
Barcelona to tempt Chelsea with €5m Memphis Depay asking price — report
After all the drama this summer about potentially leaving, Memphis Depay ended up staying with Barcelona, but has ended up barely featuring. Granted, he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury for the past few weeks, but even before then, he’s collected just barely over 130 minutes across three appearances.
