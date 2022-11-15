ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

WEATHER 11-15, 2022 Rains Move Out, Cold Temps Remain

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 5 days ago
The rains will move out this morning and the sun will come out….tomorrow….sort of… but tomorrow…you can bet your bottom dollar the sun will come out… As for today….

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 10 mph

The post WEATHER 11-15, 2022 Rains Move Out, Cold Temps Remain appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 11-17,2022 Remains Cold.. But, It’s Not Lambeau

My son is on his first trip to Green Bay and he says it is a different kind of cold. For those wondering what it will be like for the Titans Game tonight: Tonight-Titans v Packers A chance of snow showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow, mainly between 7pm and 8pm. Mostly cloudy, […] The post WEATHER 11-17,2022 Remains Cold.. But, It’s Not Lambeau appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 11-15-16,2022 Flurries Possible

Damp, cold, and a chance of flurries, that’s what the forecast looks like for the next 36 hours. It will be next week before we see any kind of significant warm-up. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Rain, mainly before 11am. High near 49. Light and variable wind becoming […] The post WEATHER 11-15-16,2022 Flurries Possible appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 11-18,2022 Frigid High School Playoffs

If you are heading to High School Semi Playoff Action tonight.. Bundle up..and then bundle up on top of that. Find Your Close To Home Live Weather Radar, Live Traffic, and Live High School Football Scores by clicking on your county below: Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West northwest wind 5 to […] The post WEATHER 11-18,2022 Frigid High School Playoffs appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 11-13,2022 Titans Tailgate Will Be Chilly

A bit brisk today as it will feel more like Denver this morning than Tennessee. The good news is plenty of sunshine is on tap for the game. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Sunday Sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night Mostly […] The post WEATHER 11-13,2022 Titans Tailgate Will Be Chilly appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

With Home Prices Remaining Strong, Experts Say Now is the Time to Buy

Data for the month of October showed 2,824 home closings according to figures provided by Greater Nashville REALTORS®. This figure indicates a 30 percent decrease from the 4,047 closings reported for the same period last year. “The recent rise in interest rates is playing a factor in declining sales, but there’s still plenty of options for buyers to get into the […] The post With Home Prices Remaining Strong, Experts Say Now is the Time to Buy appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 14,2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 14 to November 18, 2022. Cheatham County Source Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 9, 2022 These are the health scores for grocery stores in Cheatham County with their most recent inspection score as of November 9, 2022, according to the Tennessee […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 14,2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Toys for Tots Saturday, November 19, 9:00am-5:00pm 500 Blue Devil Blvd, Lebanon, TN Lebanon High School Lebanon High School is having their annual Toys For Tots event hosted by Wall Street’s Finest and Darkside MC/CC. This will be a […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

9-Day Black Friday Event PLUS Hot Buy Pickleball Products at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville

Pickleball has become one of the fastest-growing sports in America and the Pickleball community in Middle Tennessee is bustling! If you are one of the few who hasn’t heard about Pickleball yet, it is a sport that is a combination of tennis, ping pong, and badminton. With nearly 5 million folks in America now playing […] The post 9-Day Black Friday Event PLUS Hot Buy Pickleball Products at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested for DUI Friday Morning

After a big Titans win against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Todd Downing the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans was arrested for driving under the influence according to a news story by WSMV WSMV went on to say Downing was pulled over in Williamson County just after 4 a.m. on Friday for […] The post Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested for DUI Friday Morning appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Four Seasons Opens in Downtown Nashville, Here’s a Few Things to Know About the Luxury Hotel

Four Seasons, located at 100 Demonbreun Street in downtown Nashville, opened to the public with a ribbon cutting on November 7th with a special appearance by Chris Issak. Here are a few things to know about Four Seasons Nashville. While construction continues in downtown, new buildings are getting taller and taller. Four Seasons has added […] The post Four Seasons Opens in Downtown Nashville, Here’s a Few Things to Know About the Luxury Hotel appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC 11-18-23,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES November 17 – 23, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in […] The post TRAFFIC 11-18-23,2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBKO

One person has died in Tuesday morning collision in Glasgow

Pam Tillis to play holiday concert in Bowling Green Nov. 17. Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co....
GLASGOW, KY
Wilson County Source

Music City Pawn Shop Owner/Operator Arrested After 10-Month Police Investigation

From Metro Police November 15, 2022 – A 10-month investigation by Fraud Unit detectives into four Music City Pawn locations, three in Nashville and one in Franklin, knowingly buying/selling stolen merchandise resulted in today’s arrests of owner/operator Damon Holland, 52, and John Barker, 38. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests/charges are anticipated. The investigation […] The post Music City Pawn Shop Owner/Operator Arrested After 10-Month Police Investigation appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

SIBS Boutique Celebrates New Location With Ribbon Cutting

SIBS Boutique hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on November 15th to celebrate their new business location.  The ceremony was conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. SIBS Boutique officially opened doors June 4th and have since moved locations to the Downtown Lebanon Historic Square. SIBS Boutique has women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, gifts, home goods, & […] The post SIBS Boutique Celebrates New Location With Ribbon Cutting appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy