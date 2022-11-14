With new update in hand, Intellia CEO now claims one-time HAE gene editing treatment 'may be a functional cure'

Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, November 10, 2022 – Leading vertical farming company Infarm and co-host of the Food Systems Pavilion at COP 27 has successfully produced wheat in an indoor farm, using no soil, no chemical pesticides and much less water compared to open field farming. Infarm is the first vertical farming company to tackle staple crop production in a controlled environment. The first trials demonstrated exceptional results, allowing a projection of 11.7 Kg per m2 yield per year. Further projected at scale, this is the equivalent of 117 tonnes per hectare per year - 26 times that of open-field farming yields.

4 DAYS AGO