Cheatham County, TN

WEATHER 11-15, 2022 Rains Move Out, Cold Temps Remain

By Clark Shelton
 5 days ago
The rains will move out this morning and the sun will come out….tomorrow….sort of… but tomorrow…you can bet your bottom dollar the sun will come out… As for today….

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 10 mph

WEATHER 11-16,2022 Cold With A Chance of Flurries

Cold settles in and a mix of flurries is in the forecast tonight. We won’t see temp start to warm up until next week, but after today at least the sun will shine. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Wednesday Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near […] The post WEATHER 11-16,2022 Cold With A Chance of Flurries appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WEATHER 11-16-17,2022 Cold

C-O-L-D that’s the theme for the immediate future. Some spots might see the teens this weekend for lows. It will be next week before we get warmer temps . So, bundle up, cover pipes, and grab the hot chocolate. And bring those pets inside or find a warm place for them. Some may see a […] The post WEATHER 11-16-17,2022 Cold appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WEATHER 11-13, 2022 Rain Returns

Your Monday should be mostly dry, but, rains return tonight. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Monday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust […] The post WEATHER 11-13, 2022 Rain Returns appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WEATHER 11-18,2022 Frigid High School Playoffs

If you are heading to High School Semi Playoff Action tonight.. Bundle up..and then bundle up on top of that. Find Your Close To Home Live Weather Radar, Live Traffic, and Live High School Football Scores by clicking on your county below: Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West northwest wind 5 to […] The post WEATHER 11-18,2022 Frigid High School Playoffs appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 14,2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 14 to November 18, 2022. Cheatham County Source Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 9, 2022 These are the health scores for grocery stores in Cheatham County with their most recent inspection score as of November 9, 2022, according to the Tennessee […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 14,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
With Home Prices Remaining Strong, Experts Say Now is the Time to Buy

Data for the month of October showed 2,824 home closings according to figures provided by Greater Nashville REALTORS®. This figure indicates a 30 percent decrease from the 4,047 closings reported for the same period last year. “The recent rise in interest rates is playing a factor in declining sales, but there’s still plenty of options for buyers to get into the […] The post With Home Prices Remaining Strong, Experts Say Now is the Time to Buy appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Save The Date for Pegram’s Christmas in the Park

Hop aboard the Pegram Express & enjoy the 2022 Christmas in the Park event on December 10. This is a family event that will include Food Trucks, Vendors, Live Music, Kids Events, SANTA and so much more! EVENT DETAILS: Christmas in the Park December 10, 2022 2:30pm – 6:30pm Pegram Park 308 Lakeview Dr Pegram […] The post Save The Date for Pegram’s Christmas in the Park appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PEGRAM, TN
Nashville International Airport® Anticipates High-Passenger Volume for Thanksgiving Holiday

BNA is expecting an increase in passenger volume between Nov. 20 – 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Travelers are urged to follow a few guidelines to make their journey easier this holiday season. · Know Your Flight Status: Check the status of your flight with the airline prior to departure. · Parking Options at BNA: […] The post Nashville International Airport® Anticipates High-Passenger Volume for Thanksgiving Holiday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Four Seasons Opens in Downtown Nashville, Here’s a Few Things to Know About the Luxury Hotel

Four Seasons, located at 100 Demonbreun Street in downtown Nashville, opened to the public with a ribbon cutting on November 7th with a special appearance by Chris Issak. Here are a few things to know about Four Seasons Nashville. While construction continues in downtown, new buildings are getting taller and taller. Four Seasons has added […] The post Four Seasons Opens in Downtown Nashville, Here’s a Few Things to Know About the Luxury Hotel appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison

Madison, TN  (RestaurantNews.com)  Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
TRAFFIC 11-18-23,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES November 17 – 23, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in […] The post TRAFFIC 11-18-23,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Several big-box retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Academy Sports + Outdoors Bed Bath & Beyond Best Buy Belk CoolSprings Galleria Rivergate Mall Mall at Green Hills Stones River Murfreesboro Costco Dick’s Sporting Goods Foot Locker Kohl’s Lowe’s Petco Publix REI Opry Mills Target Tractor Supply Ulta Walmart The post These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Oakland Advances to the Semifinals of the TSSAA Playoffs After Beating Blackman

Final Score:  Oakland- 43 Blackman- 23 Oakland (12-1) beats Blackman (10-3) for the second time this season. The Patriots held a 14-9 lead at the halftime break. Eric Taylor scored the game’s only touchdown in the first quarter. He would go on to score again in the second quarter. Blackman answered back quickly with a […] The post Oakland Advances to the Semifinals of the TSSAA Playoffs After Beating Blackman appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants Expanding in Middle Tennessee

Tampa, FL  (RestaurantNews.com)  Checkers & Rally’s, the innovative pioneer of the double-drive thru, known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, today announced it has signed three multi-unit development agreements that will bring 40 new restaurants to California, Tennessee and Maryland. With these deals, the company has now signed […] The post Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants Expanding in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
How to Enjoy Your Pie

With the holidays fast approaching, it’s the prime time to eat pies. You may have your favorite flavor but do you have a special way to serve your pie? Papa C Pies is here to give you and your loved ones different ways to eat and enjoy your pie for the holidays. A La MODE […] The post How to Enjoy Your Pie appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-10-16, 2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE November 10 – 16, 2022 DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)  Nightly, excluding weekends, 8 p.m. […] The post TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-10-16, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Allegiant Air Announces Two New Nonstop Nashville Flights

Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) announces two new nonstop routes to Nashville beginning service as soon as February 2023. “Nashville consistently ranks among the most desired destinations in the country, so we are thrilled to connect vacationers from Utah and Ohio to all of the music, arts and culture in Music City,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior […] The post Allegiant Air Announces Two New Nonstop Nashville Flights appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pink Announces 2023 Tour With Stop at Nashville’s Geodis Park

Pink announced a stadium tour kicking off in 2023 with a stop in Nashville. Titled the “Pink Summer Carnvial Tour”, the concert will be held at Geodis Park on September 22 with special guests Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar appearing on certain dates. Opening acts are Grouplove and DJ KidCutUp. Tickets go on presale for […] The post Pink Announces 2023 Tour With Stop at Nashville’s Geodis Park appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Metro Nashville

At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk, and per a memorandum of understanding, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Davidson County. Preliminary information indicates that around 6 p.m., two officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department responded to an area in […] The post TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Metro Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Nashville Symphony to Host Iconic Band WAR in March 2023

Multi-platinum-selling WAR, the original street band, has been sharing its timeless music and message of brotherhood and harmony for more than four decades before millions across the globe. The band has garnered 12 Billboard Top 40 Hits and more than 50 million records sold to date, as well as countless samples and nods by acclaimed artists […] The post Nashville Symphony to Host Iconic Band WAR in March 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
