Fentanyl ODs continue, demand for Narcan is increasing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said overdoses linked to fentanyl are continuing and the demand for Narcan, the medication used to counteract an opioid overdose, has doubled.

The fentanyl epidemic is here, and the head of the Hawai’i Island Fentanyl Awareness & Prevention Task Force fears it is just the beginning.

“One person every 11 days is dying on this island, because of overdose, mostly associated with fentanyl,” Dr. Kimo Alameda said. “And right now, it’s not getting any better.”

Honolulu is also feeling the impacts of the drug in recent weeks according to Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Director Gary Yabuta.

“There are three validated overdoses–all fentanyl suspected,” explained Yabuta. “One as recently as this weekend.”

According to Yabuta, one out of the three died and one of the other victims was saved using Narcan.

“The person who was nearby the overdose victim had Narcan and was able to apply the Narcan on the overdose victim and revive that particular person,” said Yabuta.

Nikos Leverenz, manager at the Hawaii Health Harm & Reduction Center that dispenses Narcan to Hawaii residents free of charge, said if someone is overdosing on opioids it is a lifesaver.

According to Levlerenz, demand doubled after reports of rainbow fentanyl hit the news.

“In the last month, we saw over 1,100 requests,” he explained.

He said that’s a good thing. In fact, Leverenz said he carries it with him all the time, just in case.

“It’s about potentially saving somebody’s life.”

So how do you know if someone is overdosing?

Leverenz said they would be unresponsive so you should do a sternum check.

“You rub your knukels up and down a person’s sternum and if they’re not responsive, that’s one sign,” he explained. “Another sign is that if somebody is blue around the lips.”

He said that’s when you should use Narcan.

KHON: “What would happen if you administered narcan to someone that wasn’t overdosing?”

“Then you would just basically wasted that dose of Narcan.”

He said it does not harm them in any way.

According to Alameda, if someone is overdosing, you’ll get an immediate response.

“Narcan is a wonder drug, it can literally revive the dead.”

Alameda said paramedics on Hawaii island administered 134 doses of Narcan in the last six months saving 40 lives.

“It provides some hope,” Alameda said. “So for every 10 times that this Narcan is administered, it saves three lives.”

According to Alameda, the Hawaii Island Community Health Center plans to distribute more than 4,000 doses of Narcan to Big Island residents.

You can get yours starting on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Kona and Saturday, Dec. 3 in Hilo.