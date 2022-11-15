ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Fentanyl ODs continue, demand for Narcan is increasing

By Jenn Boneza
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AR1K2_0jB8X3Sd00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said overdoses linked to fentanyl are continuing and the demand for Narcan, the medication used to counteract an opioid overdose, has doubled.

The fentanyl epidemic is here, and the head of the Hawai’i Island Fentanyl Awareness & Prevention Task Force fears it is just the beginning.

“One person every 11 days is dying on this island, because of overdose, mostly associated with fentanyl,” Dr. Kimo Alameda said. “And right now, it’s not getting any better.”

Honolulu is also feeling the impacts of the drug in recent weeks according to Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Director Gary Yabuta.

“There are three validated overdoses–all fentanyl suspected,” explained Yabuta. “One as recently as this weekend.”

According to Yabuta, one out of the three died and one of the other victims was saved using Narcan.

“The person who was nearby the overdose victim had Narcan and was able to apply the Narcan on the overdose victim and revive that particular person,” said Yabuta.

Nikos Leverenz, manager at the Hawaii Health Harm & Reduction Center that dispenses Narcan to Hawaii residents free of charge, said if someone is overdosing on opioids it is a lifesaver.

According to Levlerenz, demand doubled after reports of rainbow fentanyl hit the news.

“In the last month, we saw over 1,100 requests,” he explained.

He said that’s a good thing. In fact, Leverenz said he carries it with him all the time, just in case.

“It’s about potentially saving somebody’s life.”

So how do you know if someone is overdosing?

Leverenz said they would be unresponsive so you should do a sternum check.

“You rub your knukels up and down a person’s sternum and if they’re not responsive, that’s one sign,” he explained. “Another sign is that if somebody is blue around the lips.”

He said that’s when you should use Narcan.

KHON: “What would happen if you administered narcan to someone that wasn’t overdosing?”

“Then you would just basically wasted that dose of Narcan.”

He said it does not harm them in any way.

According to Alameda, if someone is overdosing, you’ll get an immediate response.

“Narcan is a wonder drug, it can literally revive the dead.”

Alameda said paramedics on Hawaii island administered 134 doses of Narcan in the last six months saving 40 lives.

“It provides some hope,” Alameda said. “So for every 10 times that this Narcan is administered, it saves three lives.”

According to Alameda, the Hawaii Island Community Health Center plans to distribute more than 4,000 doses of Narcan to Big Island residents.

You can get yours starting on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Kona and Saturday, Dec. 3 in Hilo.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Honolulu Night Market returns for the holidays

Our Kaka'ako, a mixed-use, urban-island community by Kamehameha Schools, is bringing back the Honolulu Night Market on Saturday, Nov. 19. The street event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Keawe St. and Auahi St. in the heart of Kaka'ako.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As RSV infections among children in Hawaii soar, more parents are calling 911 for help, officials said. Meanwhile, state Health officials say 1 in every 4 RSV tests in Hawaii is coming back positive for the virus. “The things that we worry about with kids is that...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hiker rescued after falling on Diamond Head Trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker was rescued after falling on Diamond Head Trail Saturday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Rescue crews arrived at the scene around 11:30 a.m. Officials said a bystander called to report a man in his 30s fell and wasn’t able to descend the trail on...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

HCCC Supervisory Officer Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced for his role in the assault of an inmate and cover up of the abuse. (BIVN) – A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced to...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy