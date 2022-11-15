Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Salehe Bembury Teases Upcoming Moncler Sneaker Collab
Salehe Bembury is back with another collaboration — this time with Moncler. The creative took to Instagram to share a sneak peek at the upcoming release, posting a close-up image of the co-created shoe. Not much information is revealed at the moment, but based on the teaser, we can see that the kicks arrive in a vintage-inspired palette of salmon pink, olive green, deep red, orange and more. The overall design seems to be inspired by the outdoors — a common theme in Bembury’s creations that also aligns with Moncler’s brand DNA — with thick laces. The shoes are highlighted with “MONCLER SALEHE BEMBURY” branding on the tongue, while the rest of the shoe is given curvy, wavy textures reminiscent of the designer’s previous releases with other footwear partners. A touch of contrast is added with a shaggy texture peeping through the overlays on the tongue.
Hypebae
Pharrell Williams x adidas Originals Animal Print Hu NMD Returns in "Grey"
Pharrell Williams and adidas Originals are back at it again, gearing up for the release of their latest Hu NMD style. The pair are revisiting an animal print iteration of the shoe they released earlier this year in June. Maintaining the original silhouette of the shoe, the design features a cheetah-inspired pattern knitted onto the sock-like upper. An updated version of its predecessor, the sneaker comes in a monochrome “Grey” colorway, featuring different shades for added contrast. The shoes are complete with dark gray-colored shoelaces and a BOOST sole, while a pop of neon green is found on the Pharrell Williams and Trefoil branding on the heel tab.
Hypebae
Custom Fit Denim Brand unspun Opens Permanent Store in Hong Kong
Unspun — the brand that makes custom-fit denim jeans using 3D scanning technology — has opened its first-ever store in Hong Kong. For those unfamiliar, the label, based between the city and San Francisco, uses 3D scanning technology to craft jeans customized to every person’s body. Putting comfort and style first, the brand additionally prioritizes sustainability by pushing intentional consumption while using 100% vegan fabrics and processes that reduce water usage.
Hypebae
A Balenciaga x Supreme Collaboration Might Be in the Works
Earlier this fall, Balenciaga featured a Box Logo tee in its Summer 2023 collection as an ode to Supreme for its impact on streetwear and the world of fashion. Industry insiders are now stating that the tee was more than just an homage and was rather a sneak peek into a new collaboration the two brands have in the works.
Hypebae
How Converse's New Silhouette Represents the Evolution of Women's Footwear
Converse is a brand that’s all about its female consumer. With a focus on continual innovation and versatility and comfort at its core, the brand aims to grow as she grows, and support her every need, no matter how much it changes. For this reason, Converse’s newest release, the...
Hypebae
The Oscars Receives a New, Sustainable Red Carpet Fashion Code
As discussions of sustainability continue to arise, more major players in the fashion industry are attempting to create more eco-friendly environments for the industry. The latest name to make a change is the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which is bringing awareness of the environment and sustainability to the red carpet at the Oscars.
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner Dropped a Green, Color-Changing Lip Tint That Has TikTok in a Frenzy
The KarJenners have an extended hand in the beauty game, so it is no surprise that Kylie Jenner launched a lip gloss that has reached viral status on TikTok. Kylie Cosmetics Transformative Lip Tint is doing numbers on the app from its limited-edition “Wizard of Oz” makeup collection. Upon application, the lipgloss turns a shade of pink, all adaptable to the hue of each user. What caught our attention the most around the product is the excitement beauty creator Sean Anthony began his video with on TikTok. “Kylie Jenner… Why is this lip tint green?” From there, we just had to know more. He then proceeds to do on-camera testing, where we see the color literally “transform” on his lips. There was a toned-down hue of pink that adapted to Anthony’s cool undertone. “It’s like popsicle lips,” he exclaims.
Hypebae
Dua Lipa’s Festival Glitter Eyeshadow Proves That Makeup Has No Season
Dua Lipa is a master at turning looks and she’s keeping the makeup momentum going during the Australian leg of her tour. Blink twice and you’ll receive a hand full of glitter from Lipa. With this recent look, the singer’s makeup artist Shelby Smith holds true to the...
Hypebae
UPDATE: Billie Eilish Is Set To Drop Second Fragrance, "No.2"
UPDATE: (November 17, 2022): Finally, Billie Eilish has confirmed the release of her new fragrance, “No. 2”. The “No.2” perfume is set to drop on November 18 at 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. In an Instagram post, the singer’s campaign imagery features her wearing wet clothes in the rain giving a nod that the scent will feature sultry, earthy and woodsy notes.
Hypebae
Jacquemus and British Rapper Central Cee Step Into a "Neve World" With Its Latest Winter Collection
Jacquemus is preparing for cozy season with its newest winter collection. Starring British rapper Central Cee, made for sipping spiked hot chocolate by the fireplace, the mélange of garments deliver luxurious, uber-soft fluffy soft knits. Appearing in a rainbow of shades from a deeply saturated pink and purple colorway,...
Hypebae
Stussy x Dries Van Noten Heads to The Beach for Holiday 2022 Collection
Stussy and Dries Van Noten teased their collaborative Holiday 2022 collection earlier this month, placing Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea in the spotlight. Take a sartorial departure from the colder months’ traditionally reserved attire, the Belgian and Southern California fashion brands married their seemingly disparate aesthetics to present a dynamic collection. A glimpse of the range of garments highlighted sophisticated smoking blazers outfitted with shimmering sequined pinstripes, alongside trippy army green parkas adorned with psychedelic patches.
Hypebae
Loewe Gets Into the Festive Spirit With 2022 Holiday Campaign
Loewe is one of many brands to roll out holiday campaigns for the festive days. The Jonathan Anderson-helmed fashion brand unveiled its collection of coveted handbags, accessories, apparel and more in anticipation of the season of gifting. Shot by photographer Lukas Wassmann, the campaign spotlights some of Loewe’s bestselling items...
