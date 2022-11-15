ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Ventura County Reporter

Ventura City Manager placed on administrative leave

Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a Nov. 14 city news release. The agenda for the Nov. 14 city council meeting was revised after it was first posted to include two closed session items where personnel issues can be discussed by the city council in private.
VENTURA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Congressional incumbents victorious; big changes in local government

Ventura County’s 2022 midterm election ushered in new faces to critical governing bodies including the Ventura County Board of Supervisors and several city councils. Other highlights of the Nov. 8 election include the apparent passage of six local school bond measures and the possible election of a new Ojai Mayor, who is a familiar face to fans of the television show Happy Days.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Santa Ana winds return to parts of Tri-Counties, once again elevating wildfire danger

The high brush fire danger is back for parts of the Tri-Counties for the next few days, with Santa Ana winds returning to the region. Ventura and Los Angeles Counties will once again see the most powerful Santa Ana winds. It not expected to be as powerful as the event earlier this week, but it could still be in the 30 to 50 mile an hour range, with gusts in the mountains topping 60 mph.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

DUI Arrest Made At Ventura Checkpoint

Ventura police say they made one DUI related arrest at their checkpoint Friday night. It was conducted from 9 PM to 1:30 AM on Harbor Boulevard south of Schooner Drive in the Ventura Harbor area. Police say 712 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 461 of them screened and 17...
VENTURA, CA
signalscv.com

Red flag warning in effect for Santa Clarita

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, or a fire weather watch, for the western parts of Los Angeles County and much of Ventura County for Saturday, which means critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. “A moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event is expected...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Lynn Fire burns 10 acres near Newbury Park

The Ventura County Fire Department is working to contain and extinguish a 10-acre fire near Dos Vientos Ranch in Newbury Park on Thursday. The second-alarm Lynn Fire is being attacked by air and ground units, the Fire Department announced on Twitter. Three helicopters and two hand crews are on scene, and roads are closed in […]
NEWBURY PARK, CA

