Ventura County Reporter
Ventura City Manager placed on administrative leave
Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a Nov. 14 city news release. The agenda for the Nov. 14 city council meeting was revised after it was first posted to include two closed session items where personnel issues can be discussed by the city council in private.
kclu.org
Race for county supervisorial seat in Ventura County still too close to call
More than a week after the election, a county supervisorial race on the South Coast remains too close to call. Less than two percentage point separate the two candidates for Ventura County’s Second District Supervisorial seat. The latest numbers show former State Assemblyman Jeff Gorrell with 50.65% of the...
Ventura County Reporter
Congressional incumbents victorious; big changes in local government
Ventura County’s 2022 midterm election ushered in new faces to critical governing bodies including the Ventura County Board of Supervisors and several city councils. Other highlights of the Nov. 8 election include the apparent passage of six local school bond measures and the possible election of a new Ojai Mayor, who is a familiar face to fans of the television show Happy Days.
County CEO Blocks LA Sheriff Villanueva’s Last-Minute Promotions
The outgoing sheriff said he tried to push through four promotions for officials who were “already acting in that capacity.”
kclu.org
Jobless numbers for Tri-Counties remain steady in two counties, and increase slightly in third.
Just released unemployment figures for the Tri-Counties show two counties remaining unchanged for the last month, with a tiny uptick in the third. Ventura County stayed flat from September to October, with a 3.3% jobless rate for both months. San Luis Obispo County was also unchanged, with a 2.5% unemployment rate for two months in a row.
kclu.org
Santa Ana winds return to parts of Tri-Counties, once again elevating wildfire danger
The high brush fire danger is back for parts of the Tri-Counties for the next few days, with Santa Ana winds returning to the region. Ventura and Los Angeles Counties will once again see the most powerful Santa Ana winds. It not expected to be as powerful as the event earlier this week, but it could still be in the 30 to 50 mile an hour range, with gusts in the mountains topping 60 mph.
Park declares victory, Darling concedes in LA’s 11th District race
Traci Park declared victory Thursday in the race for the Los Angeles City Council’s 11th District seat, as her opponent, Erin Darling, conceded. The race to replace Councilman Mike Bonin was the only one of the four council races entering Thursday in which there had not yet been a declaration of victory or a concession.
kvta.com
DUI Arrest Made At Ventura Checkpoint
Ventura police say they made one DUI related arrest at their checkpoint Friday night. It was conducted from 9 PM to 1:30 AM on Harbor Boulevard south of Schooner Drive in the Ventura Harbor area. Police say 712 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 461 of them screened and 17...
kvta.com
Ventura County District Attorney Charges Real Estate Agent With Theft And Forgery
The Ventura County District Attorney's Office has charged a local real estate agent with one count of Grand Theft and 14 counts of Forgery. They say that 28-year-old Daniel Montano of Camarillo was arrested Thursday and booked into the Ventura County Jail. He was released on bail and is scheduled...
Families of students attacked at John Marshall HS in Los Feliz call on state to investigate LAUSD
The family of a student who was attacked at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz last month is calling on the state to launch an investigation into the Los Angeles Unified School District.
Local firefighters participate in ‘805 Firefighter Stachefest’
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– News Channel 3-12 Morning News Team sat down with leaders from Ventura City Fire and Ventura County Fire Departments to discuss the 805 Stache Fest. The post Local firefighters participate in ‘805 Firefighter Stachefest’ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bicyclist transported to local hospital after crashing
A bicyclist was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after crashing their bike in Los Alamos.
Barger The Only ‘No’ Vote On Extending Emergency Tenant Protections
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to extend the county’s tenant protections that were first established during the pandemic, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger being the lone “no” vote. The item address updated the tenant protections for renters in L.A. County to be in effect until Dec. 31, 2022, and made code changes to ...
signalscv.com
Red flag warning in effect for Santa Clarita
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, or a fire weather watch, for the western parts of Los Angeles County and much of Ventura County for Saturday, which means critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. “A moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event is expected...
‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
Santa Clarita Woman Sentenced For Stealing Over $1.1 Million, Fleeing The State
Santa Clarita Valley woman Neilla Marie Cenci was sentenced Wednesday for stealing over $1.1 million from her employers over more than a decade, then fleeing the state when her crime was discovered. Cenci, 74, pled no contest to charges in Los Angeles County Court, including grand theft, computer fraud, forgery, and tax evasion totaling $1,143,765, ...
‘We need to close all jails’ — Supporters see Measure A as a winning blow against law enforcement
Dozens of supporters of Measure A, which was approved by voters last week and gives the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause, gathered outside the Hall of Justice Wednesday to celebrate its passage. More than 70% of voters...
Lynn Fire burns 10 acres near Newbury Park
The Ventura County Fire Department is working to contain and extinguish a 10-acre fire near Dos Vientos Ranch in Newbury Park on Thursday. The second-alarm Lynn Fire is being attacked by air and ground units, the Fire Department announced on Twitter. Three helicopters and two hand crews are on scene, and roads are closed in […]
Large Tree Branch Falls on Condo Roof Potentially Displacing Residents
Santa Paula, Ventura County, CA: A large tree branch fell onto the roof of a condominium early Wednesday morning causing damage that may displace some of the residents of the building located in the city of Santa Paula. The Ventura County Fire Department responded to a call of a tree...
2urbangirls.com
SoCal couple extradited to U.S. to begin prison sentence for $20M COVID-19 scheme
LOS ANGELES – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme were returned to the United States last night after more than a year as fugitives. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former...
