Cook County, IL

CBS Chicago

Cook County property tax bills posted online after months-long delay

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County property tax bills were posted online Tuesday, after months of delay.Homeowners should also get a copy of their tax bills in the mail around Dec. 1, and those bills will be due by Dec. 30. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.Cook County property tax bills are coming out months late. Payment is normally due by Aug. 1. It's been a frustrating delay for county leaders and government agencies that rely on property tax revenue, such as libraries, public schools, park districts,...
COOK COUNTY, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park’s 24-hour gas station ban going into effect

The ordinance prohibiting Oak Park gas stations and convenience stores from operating 24 hours a day is set to go into effect following a recent Cook County Circuit Court ruling. The exact date it will go into effect has yet to be determined. The ordinance limits gas station and convenience...
OAK PARK, IL
Axios

Tax bill sticker shock hits Chicago

The Cook County Treasurer's office yesterday posted the long-awaited property tax bills for city homeowners. Why it matters: After a three-month delay and ugly politics, many local homeowners will pay more taxes — and, in some cases, way more. By the numbers: We analyzed bills in selected neighborhoods, including:
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza

Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Those selected for Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program to be notified Tuesday

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Participants selected to Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot Program are being notified Tuesday. More than 233,000 Cook County residents applied, but only 3,250 will participate. Those lucky few were selected randomly through a lottery. Participants will receive $500 payments for two years — starting next month....
CBS Chicago

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois hosting friends-giving, turkey giveaway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just a week until Thanksgiving and there's one question that lingers. Have you gotten your turkey yet?If not, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois is hosting a friends-giving celebration and giving away turkey and vegetables. It will be held at the Blue Door Neighborhood Center in South Lawndale.That's located at 2551 W. Cermak Rd starting at noon. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gun found at high school on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A gun was found at Mansueto High School on the Southwest Side Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a call of a weapon at the school, 2911 W 47th St., around 11:20 a.m., Chicago police said. The school was placed on lockdown during the search, police said. A short...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

AURORA, Ill. - Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.
JOLIET, IL

