Cook County property tax bills posted online after months-long delay
CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County property tax bills were posted online Tuesday, after months of delay.Homeowners should also get a copy of their tax bills in the mail around Dec. 1, and those bills will be due by Dec. 30. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.Cook County property tax bills are coming out months late. Payment is normally due by Aug. 1. It's been a frustrating delay for county leaders and government agencies that rely on property tax revenue, such as libraries, public schools, park districts,...
oakpark.com
Oak Park’s 24-hour gas station ban going into effect
The ordinance prohibiting Oak Park gas stations and convenience stores from operating 24 hours a day is set to go into effect following a recent Cook County Circuit Court ruling. The exact date it will go into effect has yet to be determined. The ordinance limits gas station and convenience...
Tax bill sticker shock hits Chicago
The Cook County Treasurer's office yesterday posted the long-awaited property tax bills for city homeowners. Why it matters: After a three-month delay and ugly politics, many local homeowners will pay more taxes — and, in some cases, way more. By the numbers: We analyzed bills in selected neighborhoods, including:
Illinois quick hits: Flu surge warning; former Illinois governor may announce Chicago mayor bid
An Illinois public health official is warning of a surge in flu cases this winter. Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the flu picture has dramatically changed in the past week. She said the southeastern part of the country is getting hit and Illinois is not far behind.
Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn won't run for Chicago mayor
Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn announced Thursday he will not be running for mayor of Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot blocks Chicago City Council from considering referendum on doubling real estate tax
Lightfoot blocks Chicago City Council from considering referendum on doubling real estate tax. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is preventing the Chicago City Council from considering a potential referendum question that residents would vote on in February, asking whether the city should double its tax on property sales where the price tag is over $1 million.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot lambasted on social media for allowing security detail to park in bike lane while she buys doughnuts
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a beating on social media — from cycling enthusiasts and their City Council champions — for allowing her bodyguard detail and security tail car to park both SUVs in a bike lane so she could run into a North Side doughnut shop.
CBS News
Village of Dixmoor offering residents free food boxes at three locations Sunday
Dixmoor, Ill. (CBS)–– Residents in Dixmoor will be able to pick up free boxes of food at three locations in the community on Sunday. Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts says the village is doing its part to help those facing tough times. "Food costs are high, and people...
WGNtv.com
Griffith man pleads guilty to stocking more than 2,600 pounds of catfish into suburban lake
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man pleaded guilty to importing more than 2,600 pounds of live catfish into Illinois. Michael Sullivan, of Griffith, entered a negotiated guilty plea to one count of importing live fish without a permit. Investigators determined Sullivan imported more 2,600 pounds of catfish into...
Eater
Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza
Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
fox32chicago.com
Those selected for Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program to be notified Tuesday
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Participants selected to Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot Program are being notified Tuesday. More than 233,000 Cook County residents applied, but only 3,250 will participate. Those lucky few were selected randomly through a lottery. Participants will receive $500 payments for two years — starting next month....
fox32chicago.com
Illinoisans win big in historic Powerball drawing • 2022 Midterm results • Suburban teen unexpectedly dies
CHICAGO - There were multiple big winners in the days leading up to the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing, J.B. Pritzker beat Trump-backed Darren Bailey for a second term as governor, and a suburban community is in mourning after a high schooler who died unexpectedly. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
KMOV
Illinois State Police update language of FOID card clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police have updated language in an emergency rule pertaining to clear and present danger reporting and FOID cards. State lawmakers initially approved the rule in August addressing a loophole that came to light after the Highland Park mass shooting. ISP Director Brendan Kelly said...
Pappas: More than 45,000 properties properties are in Cook County’s Tax Sale
Treasurer Maria Pappas is urging 45,088 property owners to pay their delinquent bills immediately to prevent their unpaid taxes from being offered for auction at the Cook County Tax Sale that runs November 15 – 18, 2022. Properties with unpaid 2020 property taxes (due in 2021) will be offered at the Sale.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois hosting friends-giving, turkey giveaway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just a week until Thanksgiving and there's one question that lingers. Have you gotten your turkey yet?If not, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois is hosting a friends-giving celebration and giving away turkey and vegetables. It will be held at the Blue Door Neighborhood Center in South Lawndale.That's located at 2551 W. Cermak Rd starting at noon.
fox32chicago.com
Gun found at high school on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A gun was found at Mansueto High School on the Southwest Side Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a call of a weapon at the school, 2911 W 47th St., around 11:20 a.m., Chicago police said. The school was placed on lockdown during the search, police said. A short...
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
Cook County Treasurer warns residents to pay late property taxes before tax sale on Nov. 15
If you haven't paid your property tax bill, you need to do it immediately so your property taxes won't be offered up for auction.
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
AURORA, Ill. - Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.
