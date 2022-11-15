Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Bernice Grundmeyer -Lamont
Bernice Grundmeyer, 92, a longtime resident of the Lamont, Iowa, community, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, lovingly surrounded by family at her daughter Adele’s home in Lakeville, Minnesota. Bernice Klein was born at home on December 29, 1929, on her family’s farm near Raeville, Nebraska, the...
Fayette County Fair Announces 2023 Dustin Lynch Concert
On Wednesday morning, the fair announced country star Dustin Lynch will be performing at the Fayette County Fair in West Union on Saturday night, July 22nd, with special guests Maddie & Tae. The concert will start at 6:30 pm, with doors opening at 5 pm. Tickets will go on sale...
Not Quite Brothers Headlining Thanksgiving Eve Fundraising Concert in Delaware County
Not Quite Brothers will be back home in Manchester next Wednesday night, November 23rd on Thanksgiving Eve for a fundraising concert to support Delaware County Pay It Forward. Organizer Missy McIntyre of Manchester says they were looking for a fun way to raise money – and to celebrate the holiday with friends like the old days.
Buchanan County Fair Announces 2023 Roots & Boots Tour Concert
The Buchanan County Fair is bringing 90’s country to their 2023 fair. The fair announced on Friday morning that the Roots & Boots Tour – featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye – will perform at the Buchanan County Fair on Thursday night, July 6th. Tickets...
Joel Andrew Baumgartner- Strawberry Point
Joel Andrew Baumgartner, 64, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 11, 1958, in Oelwein, the son of Vernon and Lois (Bruns) Baumgartner. Joel was raised and educated in Strawberry Point and was a 1977 graduate of Starmont High School.
Names Released in Farley Road Accident
Authorities have released the names of those involved in an accident near Farley on Monday night. It happened at 7815 Farley Road south of town shortly before 7:30 pm. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says Randy Theobald of Farley was driving a minivan northbound when he rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor driven by Carl Greenwood of Epworth.
Entries Welcome for Manchester’s Static Christmas Parade & Window Walk
The Manchester Chamber will be hosting its 35th Annual Window Walk and Static Christmas Parade in a couple of weeks. On Thursday night, December 1st, downtown Manchester will kick off the holidays with music, treats, horse & buggy rides and live window scenes. That’s Chamber Director Dave Wakefield, who says...
Manchester Bringing Back Holiday Lights Tour for Senior Citizens
The City of Manchester is bringing back its holiday lights bus tour. For the first time since COVID, senior citizens will be able to board a bus and check out Christmas lights – but this time, instead of making their way through town, they’ll be touring the Jingle Bright Holiday Lights display at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.
Delaware County Churches Coming Together to Host Community Thanksgiving Service
At least nine Delaware County churches are coming together on Sunday night to host a Community Thanksgiving Service. And Jessica Pape with theStone Church in Manchester and Pastor Tony Ede with First Lutheran Church in Manchester say you’re invited. They both say it’s a nice time to gather as...
Child Dies in Jones County House Fire
A child died in a house fire in Jones County early Friday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in around 4:15 am for a house fire at 205 Summit Street in Onslow in the eastern part of the county. One adult and five children...
Aunt Emmy’s Renovates Upstairs Manchester Loft for Short-Term Rental Stays
There’s a new place for visitors to stay in Manchester. The newly-renovated fully-furnished two-bedroom apartment is nestled in the heart of town right above Aunt Emmy’s downtown coffee shop. Owner Emily Kelchen says they spent several months renovating the 12-hundred foot space – which will be known as The Coffee Loft.
