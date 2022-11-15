ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, IA

Bernice Grundmeyer -Lamont

Bernice Grundmeyer, 92, a longtime resident of the Lamont, Iowa, community, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, lovingly surrounded by family at her daughter Adele’s home in Lakeville, Minnesota. Bernice Klein was born at home on December 29, 1929, on her family’s farm near Raeville, Nebraska, the...
LAMONT, IA
Fayette County Fair Announces 2023 Dustin Lynch Concert

On Wednesday morning, the fair announced country star Dustin Lynch will be performing at the Fayette County Fair in West Union on Saturday night, July 22nd, with special guests Maddie & Tae. The concert will start at 6:30 pm, with doors opening at 5 pm. Tickets will go on sale...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
Joel Andrew Baumgartner- Strawberry Point

Joel Andrew Baumgartner, 64, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 11, 1958, in Oelwein, the son of Vernon and Lois (Bruns) Baumgartner. Joel was raised and educated in Strawberry Point and was a 1977 graduate of Starmont High School.
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
Names Released in Farley Road Accident

Authorities have released the names of those involved in an accident near Farley on Monday night. It happened at 7815 Farley Road south of town shortly before 7:30 pm. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says Randy Theobald of Farley was driving a minivan northbound when he rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor driven by Carl Greenwood of Epworth.
FARLEY, IA
Entries Welcome for Manchester’s Static Christmas Parade & Window Walk

The Manchester Chamber will be hosting its 35th Annual Window Walk and Static Christmas Parade in a couple of weeks. On Thursday night, December 1st, downtown Manchester will kick off the holidays with music, treats, horse & buggy rides and live window scenes. That’s Chamber Director Dave Wakefield, who says...
MANCHESTER, IA
Manchester Bringing Back Holiday Lights Tour for Senior Citizens

The City of Manchester is bringing back its holiday lights bus tour. For the first time since COVID, senior citizens will be able to board a bus and check out Christmas lights – but this time, instead of making their way through town, they’ll be touring the Jingle Bright Holiday Lights display at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.
MANCHESTER, IA
Child Dies in Jones County House Fire

A child died in a house fire in Jones County early Friday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in around 4:15 am for a house fire at 205 Summit Street in Onslow in the eastern part of the county. One adult and five children...
JONES COUNTY, IA
Aunt Emmy’s Renovates Upstairs Manchester Loft for Short-Term Rental Stays

There’s a new place for visitors to stay in Manchester. The newly-renovated fully-furnished two-bedroom apartment is nestled in the heart of town right above Aunt Emmy’s downtown coffee shop. Owner Emily Kelchen says they spent several months renovating the 12-hundred foot space – which will be known as The Coffee Loft.
MANCHESTER, IA

