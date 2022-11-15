FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
UnBeetable
UNBEETABLE | How one Sarasota-bred, self-taught mixologist is taking beverage service to a whole new level. Want to create Clio’s cocktail? Learn more through this link, on our social media, or in the November edition of SRQ Magazine!. Celebrate the sprit of our hometown with SRQ Magazine. Published 10x...
Vintage On Wheels
Join us as we share the moving sculpture stories of Mike Carrigan, Molly Summers, Nick VINOGRADOV, Bill Lessig, Jeff Davis, and Daniel Slottke through this link, on our social media, or in the November edition of SRQ Magazine!. Celebrate the sprit of our hometown with SRQ Magazine. Published 10x a...
Spotlight on Limelight Market
This Saturday, Nov 19 from 10-3 the spotlight is on Limelight Market! This fun, outdoor, pop up market is happening outside The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime with dogs looking for their fur-ever home, unique guest vendors, food, and live music. You can also check out the 40+ local creators and curators inside and Support Local! Free, until you buy something amazing! For more information visit www.BazaaronApricotandlime.com Located at 821 Apricot Ave, Sarasota.
Bijou Garden CafÃ© Announces Broadway Brunch for Thanksgiving Weekend
Bijou Garden Café, an iconic downtown restaurant offering fine dining with an intimate and inviting ambiance in the heart of Sarasota’s theatre and arts district since 1986, will feature local performers for its November Bijou Broadway Brunch event. The popular monthly Broadway Brunch continues this month on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be hosted by Joey Panek and feature George Dejong at the piano. Panek and Dejong will be joined by singers Laura McKenna and Ellen Kleinschmidt. The performers will entertain guests as they dine on a delicious menu designed specifically for the event. Dejong is a popular musician throughout the area. He was the keyboard player for Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone from 1990 to 2003. During his time with Herman’s Hermits, he traveled the globe, playing shows in Las Vegas, New York, Canada, Singapore and many points in between.Before Panek started working in local media and television, he was a professional stage actor who performed in regional theaters and on national tours. McKenna, a Sarasota High School graduate, has performed with St. Petersburg Opera Company and will star in Venice Theatre’s upcoming production of Xanadu. Kleinschmidt has appeared in numerous shows at Manatee Performing Arts Center, including Mame, Pippin and Damn Yankees, and she will star in their upcoming production of Company. Guests will be able to order from a special menu prepared by executive chef Christopher Covelli and his culinary team. The menu will feature freshly baked quiche, eggs Benedict, salads and lunch fare. The restaurant is currently accepting reservations for this month’s Broadway Brunch. To make a reservation, visit BijouGardenCafe.com or call 941-366-8111.
Circus Arts Conservatory Celebrates Successful Year, Honors Legacy Society Members
The Circus Arts Conservatory (CAC) recently hosted its 5th Annual Legacy Society Luncheon in the Sailor Circus Arena. More than 50 Legacy Society members and major donors joined CAC founders Pedro Reis and Dolly Jacobs-Reis, executive vice president/COO Jennifer Mitchell, and vice president of philanthropy Zoltan Karpathy to celebrate a successful year. Martin and Barbara Bowling were recognized as the CAC’s 2022 Legacy honorees. A highlight of the luncheon was special performances by circus arts students from the Booker Middle School Magnet Program, which enables students to train in the circus arts while earning academic credits. The Legacy Society was established to provide future funds from charitable estate gifts in support of the CAC’s mission, ensuring the organization will continue to provide innovative, high-quality, and caring programs. The Legacy Society Luncheon celebrates and honors those individuals who have ensured that the CAC and its outreach programs will continue for generations to come.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupes Presents Black Nativity
With previews beginning on November 30th and opening night occurring on December 3rd, you can catch the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s production of Black Nativity, based upon the novel from renowned poet Langston Hughes. The production, which was first performed off-Broadway in 1961 and was made into a 2013 film of the same name, follows the traditional nativity story, replete with gospel and blues versions of classic Christmas carols that are paired with excerpts of Hughes’ poetry.
Asolo Rep's Education and Engagement Team Bring Stories to Life
Last weekend, Asolo Repertory Theatre's Education and Engagement team held two workshops as part of their Sharing Stories program, encouraging families to bring literature to life through different methods of storytelling. Saturday's workshop took place at The Bishop Museum; Sunday's was held at the Sarasota Art Museum. Each Sharing Stories...
