ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

IAEA: Decision on Fukushima wastewater release up to Japan

TOKYO – The head of a taskforce from the International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday it is examining whether Japan's planned release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant meets international standards, but the decision on whether to go ahead with the plan is up to the Japanese government.
WSLS

Blaming Kurds for unrest, Iran threatens Iraq with offensive

BAGHDAD – A senior Iranian military official visiting Baghdad this week threatened Iraq with a ground military operation in the country’s north if the Iraqi army does not fortify the countries’ shared border against Kurdish opposition groups, multiple Iraqi and Kurdish officials said. Such an offensive, if...
WSLS

Down to its last panda, Mexico ponders what could come next

MEXICO CITY – Xin Xin, the last panda in Latin America, is not your average bear. A native of Mexico, she’s the only remaining member of a diaspora descended from giant pandas China gifted to foreign countries during the 1970s and 1980s. Mexico’s Chapultepec Zoo is one of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy