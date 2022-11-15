Read full article on original website
Toncoin (TON) Continues To Mark Higher Gains, Big Move Coming?
Toncoin has defied the entire crypto market sentiment as its value continues to trend higher. As per CoinMarketCap data, the native token of the TON blockchain has kept over 20% gain in the last seven days. The token has experienced extreme volatility in the last 24 hours, though. And it’s not just on the last day alone.
Quant Wallet Holders Reach More Than 90,000 – Time To Buy QNT?
Quant (QNT) may not be like the Bitcoin and some of its fellow altcoins like Ethereum, Dogecoin and even Shiba Inu in terms of social dominance but it is silently making its move to be included among the list of must-have crypto assets right now. The cryptocurrency, ranking 32nd in...
WCA TOKEN (WCA) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed WCA TOKEN (WCA) on November 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WCA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology and NFTs, WCAPES...
Why Binance And Top Crypto Exchanges Halt Transactions With Solana Stablecoins
Binance and other top crypto exchanges halted stablecoin deposits from the Solana (SOL) blockchain. The companies released an official statement claiming that the measure will be temporary, but it could have harmful implications for the SOL ecosystem. Solana (SOL) trades at $13.5, with a 5% loss in the last 24...
LEO Token Records Positive Moves While Crypto Market Struggles
LEO, the native token of the Bitfinex exchange, has recorded positive gains as the crypto market struggles to gain footing. The utility token saw a price increase of 4.24% on the day. It also enjoyed an impressive 11% surge in the last 7 days. LEO’s price surge comes as rival...
Bitcoin Cash On Downward Motion Since Breaching $105 Level – Here’s Why
There has been significant sideways fluctuation in the price of bitcoin recently, and it is currently trading in the $16,541 area. However, Bitcoin Cash, a spinoff of BTC, has seen its value drop after passing through the $105 threshold. BCH may need BTC for a rally, as there is a...
Grayscale Liquidation Could Unleash A Bitcoin Armageddon
The FTX Contagion effects do not even stop at the largest institutional Bitcoin product on the market, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). As a result of the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, the discount to the NAV of Grayscale’s GBTC fund has fallen to around -40%. As...
Litecoin Shows Bullish Signs As Price Eyes $70; Will Bulls Push To This Region?
LTC’s price shows bullish signs as price holds above its range channel showing signs to rally high as FTX fiascos continue. LTC’s price trades above $60 with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. LTC’s price bounces from a low of...
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is steady on its growth path as Decred (DCR) and Lido DAO (LDO) finally climb
The world of decentralized finance and crypto is one of the fastest-changing, and every day shows a new winner, and nothing seems to remain constant. However, the growth trend of the Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is stable, and the only change is how much it has climbed upwards! Today we will compare Snowfall to the two crypto projects on the rise, Decred (DCR) and Lido DAO (LDO). Both are old players in the crypto sphere but have less to offer than the Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
A New Metaverse Project Made by a Solid Team is Attracting Investors, can it be the Next 10x Crypto?
The question of whether crypto projects can offer good returns in the current market climate is on every investor’s mind. While the market may not be in the healthiest state, there are some niches that are proving to be resilient and even lucrative. These are projects with fundamentally strong ideas and unique twists relating to the implementation of decentralized technology.
Chainlink (LINK) Performs Poorly Amidst Market Uncertainty
Chainlink (LINK), the leading oracle network, normally performs on the day following the market downturn. LINK has experienced a 1.58% increase in the last 24 hours, trading at $6.22. Overall, LINK has recorded over 12% loss in the weekly chart. The token had surged higher in the day, reaching a local high of $6.38 before retracting.
Here’s why TerraClassic and Arweave can’t compete with Snowfall Protocol!
The crypto market is booming with new players entering everyday. While many of these projects have the potential to be success stories, others will likely fade quickly. In this article, we’ll discuss how TerraClassic (LUNC) and Arweave (AR) compare to Snowfall Protocol (SNW), a new market entrant that is capturing investor interest.
Chiliz Continues To Trend Higher Amidst World Cup Fever; Is $0.4 Possible?
CHZ’s price shows bullish signs as price breaks out above its range channel showing signs to rally high as FTX fiascos continue. CHZ’s price trades above $0.25 with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. CHZ’s price bounces from a low...
Multicoin Expects FTX Contagion To Hold Industry In Its Grips For Weeks To Come
In a letter to its investors, one of the industry’s most notable crypto venture firms, Multcoin Capital, has revealed its thesis for the coming weeks. Managing partners Kyle Samani and Tushar Jain write in a 3,400-word letter that the FTX fiasco does not spell doom for the crypto industry, as critics like Peter Schiff and Nassim Taleb recently did.
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Undeterred Market Downtrends With Over 90% Gains
As calls for self-custody rage on, Trust Wallet Token has enjoyed unprecedented surges in the past week. On TWT’s week-on-week chart, the token has amassed over 90% gains. This comes as FTX’s debacle unfolds and traders grow wary of centralized exchanges. Furthermore, Binance’s CEO endorsed Trust Wallet in a recent tweet, resulting in more interest in the token. While several Redditors mentioned that Binance owning Trust Wallet was a turn-off, it didn’t stop the token from soaring.
NEAR Faces Resistance In Attempt To Breach $2 Level As Bears Block Its Way
Altcoins like NEAR have experienced a similar slump in value as the major cryptocurrencies during the previous several days. Cryptocurrency price index Coingecko reports that NEAR’s price is currently bearish, reflecting the general market sentiment. At the time of writing, the token was trading at $1.8515, below the key psychological $2 zone.
FINL (FIN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed FINL (FIN) on November 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FIN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Building a next-generation blockchain mainnet, FINL (FIN) is designed to...
Major Altcoins Cardano and Solana outperformed this month by Oryen with 120% Gains during ICO
With 120% earnings, the Oryen ICO breaks a new record. In addition, Oryen gathers traction, taking purchasing power away from Cardano and Solana. The recent buzz surrounding the Oryen ICO is a good indicator of its potential. Despite the challenging market conditions, Oryen is proving to be persistent. In terms...
El Salvador President Says Country Will Buy 1 Bitcoin A Day
Since the bitcoin price decline began, El Salvador and its president Nayib Bukele have basically been put under a microscope. The country’s bitcoin plan had seen it buy more than 2,300 BTC but the bear market had wiped a significant portion of the value from their holdings. Nevertheless, Bukele has not backed down on his stance that bitcoin would be good for the country’s future and said El Salvador will continue to buy bitcoin.
Bitflex: Next-Generation Cryptocurrency Exchange Officially Launches
Seychelles, November 18, 2022 – Bitflex Ltd. (“Bitflex,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today has just announced the official launch of its cryptocurrency exchange. The launch follows an extremely successful beta period, which saw its user base grow by over 1,000%.
